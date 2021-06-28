US strikes militias backed by Iran in 3 spots on Iraq-Syria border

Jack Durschlag
·5 min read

US military launches airstrikes against three facilities on Iraq-Syria border
The U.S. military has conducted defensive precision airstrikes against three facilities near the Iraq-Syria border region Sunday evening.

According to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, the facilities are used by several Iran-backed militia groups engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq, including Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).

"As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel. Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Kirby added. "The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation - but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message."

A U.S. defense official with knowledge of the strikes told Fox News that US Air Force F-15s and F-16s were used in the operation. The strikes took place at approximately 6 p.m. Eastern Time, or 1 a.m. local time.

At least one facility used by Iran’s militia forces to launch and recover drones was destroyed, the official added. Recent strikes by the crude drones have targeted Americans in Baghdad and Erbil in northern Iraq. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:
- Senate Democrat wants explanation for US strikes near Iraq-Syria border
- US airstrike in Syria under Biden and 2017 Tomahawk strikes ordered by Trump: The difference
- US firepower in Syria strike is revealed as officials brace for Iran's next move
- US launches airstrike against Iranian-backed forces in Syria

Deadly shooting in Massachusetts eyed as possible hate crime
Massachusetts authorities investigating Saturday’s deadly shooting in Winthrop said they have found evidence that the incident may have been a hate crime, a report said.

Fox 25 Boston reported that two people were fatally shot by Nathan Allen, a 28-year-old with no criminal history. Allen stole a truck, crashed it into a building and then gunned down two Black bystanders. He was eventually killed by a "heroic" responding sergeant.

Rachael Rollins, the Suffolk district attorney, said the investigation is in its early stages, but anti-Black and anti-Semitic writings were located and tied to Allen. She referred to the killings as "executions" and said witnesses pointed out that Allen passed other bystanders not of color, MassLive.com reported.

"This individual wrote about the superiority of the white race," she said in a statement. "About whites being ‘apex predators.’ He drew swastikas."

The report identified the two victims as David Green, 58, a retired state trooper, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-olf Air Force veteran. They were both Black.

Authorities praised the quick-thinking sergeant who engaged the suspect. Terence Delehanty, the top cop in the town, called the officer "heroic." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- Boston-area man plows stolen truck into house, guns down 2 people before being shot dead by police
- New Hampshire felon out on supervised release on weapons charge shoots Boston father in front of kids: police

Developers of doomed Fla. tower were once accused of paying off officials: report
Surfside’s developers had contributed to the campaigns of at least two town-council members, then demanded that the donations be returned when the allegations surfaced, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, the 12-story tower had been on the verge of undergoing $15 million in renovations to pass a required 40-year certification when it collapsed, killing at least nine people and leaving more than 150 unaccounted for Thursday, the report added.

All of the principals believed to have been involved in the design and construction of the building are already dead, the outlet said.

The developers behind the project had included Nathan Reiber, a Polish-born Canadian who was also once charged with tax evasion and cited for legal misconduct in Canada, the report said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- Miami condo collapse: Death toll rises to 9, Surfside sister building to be probed by 'army of engineers'
- Florida family gets 16 calls from grandparents who remain unaccounted for in condo collapse
- Building inspector was on roof of Florida condo hours before collapse

- AOC slams Kyrsten Sinema's filibuster 'defeatism': 'Our job is to help people'
- China’s cyber power 'exaggerated,' at least decade behind US, new study says
- Med students rescue passenger mid-flight during medical emergency
- NYC Times Square shooting leaves tourist hospitalized, suspects at large

- Why some vaccinated people may be back at the doctors soon
- During COVID-19, most Americans got richer - especially the rich
- Americans are leaving unemployment rolls more quickly in states cutting off benefits
- Walter Isaacson in preliminary talks with Elon Musk to write biography

Mark Levin told viewers of Sunday’s "Life, Liberty and Levin" Marxism is here in the United States, the Democratic Party is home to these "ideological idea’s" and "this is no passing fad."

"It’s not about learning about neo-Nazis and the Klan," Levin said, continuing, "It’s about a Marxist movement – invented by Marxists – Herbert Marcuse, Derek Bell, and other Marxists – and it attracts the Marxists, like Black Lives Matter founders – 2 of 3 who have already said they are Marxists – and that’s not a coincidence."

"This was hatched by professors to attack the society from a Marxist prospective," he added.

