11 dead in US strikes on Syria after drone kills American contractor

4
Layal Abou Rahal
·3 min read

Eleven pro-Iran fighters were killed in US air strikes on Syria carried out in retaliation for a drone attack that left an American dead and wounded six others, a war monitor said Friday.

A US contractor was killed, and another contractor and five US service personnel were wounded, when a kamikaze drone "of Iranian origin" struck a maintenance facility on a base of the US-led coalition near Hasakeh in northeastern Syria, the Pentagon said.

In response, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that, at President Joe Biden's direction, he had ordered "precision air strikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".

"The air strikes were conducted in response to today's attack as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC," Austin said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor with a wide network of sources on the ground in the war-torn country, said 11 people had been killed by US strikes, including two Syrians.

"US strikes targeted a weapons depots inside Deir Ezzor city, killing six pro-Iran fighters, and two other fighters were killed by strikes targeting the desert of Al-Mayadin, and three others near Albu Kamal," said the Observatory's head Rami Abdel Rahman.

The United States deploys about 900 troops in bases and posts across northeastern Syria as part of the international coalition fighting remnants of the Islamic State group (IS).

Iran-backed militias have a heavy presence across Syria, especially around the border with Iraq and south and west of the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor province, where the latest US strikes took place.

- 'Always respond' -

American troops also support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurds' de facto army in the area, which led the battle that dislodged IS from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.

The US personnel are frequently been targeted in attacks by militia groups.

Two of the US service members wounded on Thursday were treated on site, while the three other troops and one US contractor were medically evacuated to Iraq, the Pentagon said.

"We will always take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing," said General Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command.

When the strikes were announced, Biden had already travelled to Canada, where he is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In January, the US military said "three one-way attack drones" were launched against the coalition garrison at Al-Tanf in Syria, with one breaching its air defences and wounding two allied Syrian fighters.

The Observatory said it was likely Iran-backed militants had carried out that attack.

Last August, Biden ordered similar retaliatory strikes in the oil-rich Syrian province of Deir Ezzor after several drones targeted a coalition outpost, without causing any casualties.

That attack came the same day that Iranian state media announced a Revolutionary Guard general had been killed days earlier while "on a mission in Syria as a military adviser".

Iran, a key ally of the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says it has deployed its forces in Syria at the invitation of Damascus and only as advisers.

des/dhc/lar/dv/pjm

Recommended Stories

  • US launches air strike in Syria after Iranian drone attack kills American contractor

    The US carried out "precision air strikes" in Syria after a drone attack earlier in the day killed one American contractor, injured another, and wounded five US troops, the Pentagon said.

  • 20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

    The U.S. economy has been a topic of major concern within recent years. As some states seem to thrive, others aren't faring as well. And with the threat of a potential recession looming, a number of...

  • EU summit supports creation of international mechanism for registering Ukrainian losses caused by Russia

    The European Council has supported the establishment of an international mechanism to register the damages Russia has inflicted during its military invasion of Ukraine. Source: European Council conclusions, reports European Pravda Details: The document stated that the European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery, and reconstruction in coordination with international partners.

  • Israel Is Wandering in the Desert, a Constitution Is Our Path Home

    Israel teeters on the edge of the abyss

  • Could Atlanta’s Thiago Almada be the best player ever to come out of MLS?

    Atlanta may be a work in progress after an off-season of change, but their 21-year-old Argentinian already looks like he is too good for the league

  • Clergy sex abuse victims feel 'vindicated' after Vatican talks

    Survivors of Roman Catholic clergy sex abuse from Britain and Ireland said on Thursday they finally felt vindicated after "transformative" meetings with Pope Francis and leaders of the Comboni Missionary order. The survivors were abused as teenagers in the 1960s and 1970s, while studying to be missionary priests at a Comboni seminary in Yorkshire, northern England. In 2014, the Comboni settled a civil claim brought on by 11 former pupils, but without admitting liability.

  • US will support Ukraine to guarantee strategic failure of Putin – Blinken

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States will continue to support Ukraine next year "to ensure that President Putin's war remains a strategic failure." Source: France24/AFP; U.

  • If Putin goes to Europe, he should be detained and extradited to court in Hague – Blinken

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that European signatories to the Rome Statute should execute the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and extradite him to the International Criminal Court.

  • Woke deconstruction of Western civilisation is playing into Vladimir Putin’s hands

    We are living in a civilisational moment. Our way of life, of freedom and prosperity, is facing serious challenges from within and without. The threat from the regimes that loathe the “decadent West” is obvious and powerful, but it could well be argued that our internal crisis of self-belief and confidence in our democratic traditions is the greatest danger we face.

  • Yellen: Iran's actions not impacted by sanctions to the extent US would like

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the United States was looking at ways to strengthen its sanctions against Iran, but acknowledged the sanctions had not resulted in the behavioral or policy changes Washington desires from Tehran. Yellen did not specify what behavioral change Washington was expecting from Tehran.

  • 'I'm being blamed for killing a child': Olivia Pratt-Korbell murder suspect breaks down in court

    The alleged gunman accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel broke down in court as he told jurors, “I’m a dad. I’m being blamed for killing a child”.

  • Drone strike kills U.S. contractor in Syria; U.S. retaliates

    Syria’s state-run SANA news agency did not immediately acknowledge any strikes.

  • Earth is on track for devastating climate change if we don't act. These 5 weather disasters show what's to come.

    These weather disasters provide a glimpse of lies ahead for planet Earth if humankind fails to stop climate change progress.

  • US strikes Iran-backed facilities in Syria after drone kills American

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military carried out multiple air strikes in Syria on Thursday night against Iran-aligned groups that it blamed for a drone attack that killed an American contractor, wounded another and also hurt five U.S. troops, the Pentagon said. Both the attack on U.S. personnel and the retaliation were disclosed by the Pentagon at the same time late on Thursday. The attack against U.S. personnel took place at a coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. (1038 GMT) on Thursday, it said.

  • Israel's Netanyahu vows unity as thousands decry justice reforms

    Israeli divisions over the government's judicial reform programme widened Thursday as police fired water cannon at protesters blocking a highway in Tel Aviv and right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to restore unity.Demonstrators fear the proposed reforms, which are already moving through parliament, would increase the power of politicians over the courts and are a threat to Israeli democracy.&nbsp;Israel's allies abroad have also raised concerns about the overhaul.Lawmakers earlier on Thursday approved legislation restricting grounds for declaring a premier unfit for office, a move opposition chief Yair Lapid called "a personal law" to protect Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, which he denies.Tens of thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv and other cities, according to crowd estimates by Israeli media. Similar-sized crowds have taken to the streets on other occasions during routine protests over the past few months since the proposals were introduced.Netanyahu, in a televised address, said he was determined to advance the reforms but wanted to "restore unity" and reach a solution acceptable to both supporters and critics of the proposals.He said he wanted to avoid "a split in the nation" after months of protest, including objections from high-level officials.- 'Civil war' -Last week, President Isaac Herzog, who holds a largely symbolic role, expressed concern over the deepening rift in society and presented a proposed compromise. The government rejected it."Anyone who thinks that a genuine civil war, with human lives, is a line that we could never reach, has no idea what he is talking about," Herzog warned.On Thursday one demonstrator, Nadav Golander, warned of a "dictatorship" if the government presses forward."The people understand... that they will not stop," said Golander, 37."Of all the 'days of paralysis'... this is the most important, there are loads of people," he added, referring to the name used by organisers.Many demonstrators carried Israeli flags and some clashed with officers. Police reported at least 10 arrests in Tel Aviv over alleged public order offences.Thousands also rallied in Jerusalem outside Netanyahu's residence, Israeli media said.Police did not give an estimate of the number of protesters.Other rallies took place in the northern city of Haifa and southern Beersheba.The reforms were announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, days after Netanyahu's government took office, a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right allies which analysts have called the most right-wing in the country's history.Netanyahu and his allies say the proposed changes are necessary to diminish the powers of the Supreme Court, which they argue has become politicised.- Biden call -Members of the opposition have refused to negotiate with the coalition, demanding a complete freeze to all legislation related to the judicial reform.In a call Sunday with Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden voiced support for a "compromise" and stressed the importance of "genuine checks and balances", the White House said.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Netanyahu to reconsider Herzog's compromise proposal.On Monday, the ruling coalition presented an amended version of a key element of its judicial overhaul, ahead of votes planned before parliament goes into recess next week.Other pieces of legislation part of the reform package would wait until the summer session to enable "real dialogue" with the opposition, coalition parties said in a joint statement.The new version of a bill to change the way judges are selected would put more lawmakers and members of the judiciary in the judicial appointments panel than the initial text.Opponents of the package have accused Netanyahu of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgements against him. The prime minister has rejected the accusation.Lawmakers voted 61 against 47 to approve an amendment to one of Israel's Basic Laws, the country's quasi-constitution, specifying the necessary conditions for a temporary removal.The previous version of the law stated that a premier could be declared incapacitated, but did not specify on what grounds or lay out the necessary steps.The amended legislation requires a request by the prime minister, or a government vote backed by a three-quarter majority of ministers, and only for mental or physical health reasons.The law "de facto limits the possibility of declaring a prime minister incapacitated to exercise their functions", said Guy Lurie, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute in Jerusalem."Reasons other than those specified in the amendment will no longer be admissable," he told AFP.Some opposition figures and civil society groups have argued for Netanyahu to be declared unfit to serve, citing his ongoing trial. He denies the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.alv-dms/mj/rsc/ami/it

  • Fierce battles in south and north of Bakhmut, Russia advances on Avdiivka and Marinka: General Staff report

    The fiercest battles continue in the southern and northern parts of Bakhmut, and Russia continues to advance on Avdiivka and Marinka. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 March Details: Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system and delivered 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment.

  • U.S. launches Syria strikes after contractor killed, 5 troops wounded

    A U.S. contractor died and six additional personnel were wounded in a Syria drone strike that inspired retaliatory strikes Thursday.

  • Chinese diplomats oppose US military presence in Philippines

    In February, the Philippines said it would allow rotating batches of American forces to indefinitely station in four more Philippine military camps.

  • Bulgaria to expand artillery shell production

    While Bulgaria is not directly sending artillery shells to Ukraine, it’s working on spooling up production of ammunition to replenish stocks of other countries, President Rumen Radev told Bulgarian broadcaster bTV Novinite on March 23.

  • Police investigating after Memphis player appears to punch Bowling Green player following WNIT game

    Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.