The US is studying how COVID-19 vaccines work in people with suppressed immune systems - after research suggested they develop fewer antibodies from the shots

Kelsie Sandoval
·3 min read
Vaccine
Emanuele Cremaschi / Contributor/Getty Images

  • The US National Institutes of Health will analyze study participants' T cells and antibodies.

  • It's unclear whether people with immune disorders generate a robust immune response to the available the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • A study found that those taking immunosuppressants were less likely to have developed a high level of antibodies after a jab.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The National Institutes of Health has launched a study to study how people with immune disorders respond to COVID-19 vaccines.

The study will include people with autoimmune diseases, such as celiac or lupus, and people on immunosuppressant medications, including those who've undergone a transplant or who have HIV/AIDS.

The US has thrown its weight behind vaccines in the hope that the three available shots - from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson - will provide a route out of the pandemic.

Last week, with data showing more than a third of Americans are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention said, in most cases, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or physically distance from others.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing.

But questions remain for people with immune disorders, who were excluded from the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. As with pregnant people, the immunocompromised are not included in US clinical trials given the higher risks of adverse events if there were safety issues with the medication being developed.

Studies suggest people on immunosuppressants had a lower antibody response to the COVID-19 vaccine

In a recent study, researchers gauged how organ transplant recipients taking antimetabolites, a type of immunosuppressant drug, responded to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine compared to patients who did not take antimetabolites.

Of the 473 participants who were taking the immunosuppressant, only 35% generated an antibody response after the second dose. Meanwhile, 50% of the 185 patients not taking the immunosuppressant had an antibody response after the second dose.

"I am quite disappointed that a significant amount of transplant patients did not get a reasonable response from both doses of the vaccine," Dr. Dorry Segev, study author and associate vice chair for research and professor of surgery at Johns Hopkins University, told NBC.

In two preprint studies, that have yet to be peer-reviewed by independent scientists, people taking immunosuppressants for blood cancers or inflammatory disorders generated fewer antibodies after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine compared to people without an immune disorder.

One limitation of the study, however, is that it did not assess the participants' T cell response, which can provide protection against the coronavirus even in people who do not have high levels of antibodies.

So far, it's unclear whether T cells or antibodies are better at protecting against COVID-19, Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce previously reported.

Emily Ricotta, a research fellow at the NIH and lead investigator of the study, said it's imperative we find answers to these questions as early as possible. "We understand how frustrating it is," she told NBC. "This has been a long, hard year for everybody and to have to continue that vigilance is tiring."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The mRNA tech we used against COVID could help us finally beat malaria

    As vaccination rates for the current pandemic continue to climb, the medical community is looking ahead to turn this powerful genomic weapon against myriad other deadly diseases.

  • U.S. weekly deaths from COVID fall to lowest in 14 months

    On average about 600 people died from COVID each day, down from a peak of over 3,000 deaths per day for most of January. About 37% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, and 47% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the past seven days, an average of 2 million vaccine doses were administered per day, which is down 2% from the previous week after falling 17% in the prior week.

  • Vaccine-hesitant Americans cite inaccurate side effects

    Data: Harris Poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosAn alarming amount of vaccine-hesitant people who list side effects as a top concern falsely believe the vaccines cause death, DNA alteration, infertility or birth defects, according to recent Harris polling.Why it matters: Respondents also listed blood clots, which are a real side effect of some coronavirus vaccines, but extremely rare. This survey suggests that misinformation or a skewed understanding of risk may be behind a sizable portion of vaccine hesitancy. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The survey drilled down into the concerns of respondents who said they are "not likely" to get a vaccine, specifically the 25% who cited being worried about side effects as one of their top reasons for not getting vaccinated. Details: Awareness of blood clots increases with age, per the survey.While only 37% of Gen Z respondents said they think the vaccine causes blood clots, 81% of Boomers — or people 57 and older — said the same. Technically, these respondents are right — some coronavirus vaccines have been linked to blood clots, but in very few cases. It's unclear how worried the respondents are about blood clots, but if the side effects they're most aware of are also the ones they're most concerned about, they're probably way overestimating the risk.About half of Gen Z respondents accurately listed flu-like symptoms as side effects, compared with 65% of Boomers. But the generational gap in the number of people who inaccurately listed other side effects shrunk. For example, 24% of Gen Z respondents cited infertility, and 20% of Boomers said the same. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Post-menopausal women report periods coming back after having coronavirus vaccine

    Some post-menopausal women are suffering unexpected periods after receiving a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, scientists say. Researchers are investigating the reports to see if the disruption to the menstrual cycle is caused by the jabs. No proof has yet been found linking the inoculations to the unusual reproductive symptoms, but a growing body of anecdotal evidence has led scientists to begin probing the reports. Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, said earlier this month that the symptom-tracker app ZOE was monitoring reports of period-related side-effects. “At the moment there are just a few hundred of these, which given that we have over about 6,000 women who have been reporting, is a small number,” he said. “But we are taking it seriously and we are going to start asking more questions in the report.” More data was needed in order to determine if the link was real or “just a statistical quirk”, he said. Dr Kate Clancy, a medical anthropologist at the University of Illinois, wrote on Twitter about her own experience of unusually heavy blood flow after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant now detected in 86 local authorities across UK

    Analysis: Every time life nears normal, along comes another variant Indian variant surges from two to 20 per cent of Covid cases in a month Covid lockdown roadmap: Rules changing from today, May 17 Portugal dispatch: We're tested, filled in the forms and this is how it feels Now Covid-hit India grapples with a cyclone EU finally has its vaccine rollout on track, but history will judge it a loser A total of 86 local authorities now have five or more cases of the Indian variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced amid ongoing concerns about the spread of the strain. A total of 2,323 cases of the variant have currently been detected in the UK, including 483 in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, the most significant hotspots, where cases have doubled in the past week. Bedford is the next major area of concern. Mr Hancock said that eight people had been hospitalised with the strain in Blackburn and 19 in Bolton - the majority of whom were eligible for a Covid vaccine but had not received one. Across the UK, fewer than 1,000 people are in hospital with the virus and deaths are averaging at nine per day. The Health Secretary said that surge testing and vaccines had been rolled out in Bolton and Blackburn on a scale unseen anywhere else so far in the pandemic. A rapid response team visited 35,000 people this weekend to distribute and collect Covid-19 tests, and two new vaccination centers have been set up. Surge testing is now being deployed in Bedford. It comes as Mr Hancock announced that the vaccination rollout campaign is set to be expanded to include anyone aged 37 and over from tomorrow. Follow the latest updates below.

  • What a former CDC chief says about the new mask guidelines

    Former acting CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser weighs in on new CDC mask guidelines and a return to normalcy.

  • Does It Matter If Unvaccinated People Stop Wearing Masks, Too?

    ATLANTA, GA – MAY 08: A full capacity crowd was on hand for the Saturday night MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on May 8, 2021 at Truist Field in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) People are celebrating a new phase of the pandemic following the release of new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The announcement, which came Thursday, states that people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, barring some exceptions. Nature is healing. We can start sharing our beautiful faces with the world again! Of course, with a new stage of the U.S. pandemic response also comes skepticism and concern from people who are worried about what will happen next. Some have expressed concern that unvaccinated people will lie about being vaccinated in order to remove their masks in public, putting others — especially other unvaccinated people — at risk. Currently, there isn’t really an ethical way to verify someone’s vaccination status, and it would be hard to implement such a process, anyway. However, epidemiologists believe that this is simply the next phase in bringing the pandemic to an end. According to Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at George Mason University, scientific guidance around removing masks is necessary right now because it “reiterates confidence in vaccination efficacy and overall management of the pandemic.” In other words, the CDC’s recommendations help demonstrate that the COVID-19 vaccines really do work, and are helping slow the spread of the virus. “But the concern for many is that we still have a lot of cases in the U.S. Only 35% of the population is fully vaccinated, there is global vaccine inequity, new variants, and truly operationalizing this new guidance is hard,” Dr. Popescu tells Refinery29. So what does this all mean? At the end of the day, people who are fully vaccinated are well-protected from contracting the virus, even if they’re in close proximity to someone who hasn’t yet received the vaccine and decides to jump on the maskless bandwagon. If they do contract COVID-19, they’re very unlikely to develop a severe case. But that doesn’t mean it’s fine for unvaccinated people to start disregarding mask-wearing. The people who would be most affected by unvaccinated people ditching their masks are other people who haven’t yet received a vaccine — and that’s a lot of people. As Dr. Popescu said, currently only one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated. And the amount of new vaccinations administered each day has decreased by 38% across the country since mid-April, The New York Times reports. Some worry that this lag in immunization rates in some parts of the country may lead to another wave of the deadly virus over the summer, especially if an increasing number of unvaccinated people decide to begin going maskless indoors. Of course, it’s possible that at least some of the people who’ve decided not to get vaccinated have done so because they previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19, and they believe their natural immunity is enough to protect them going forward. But while it’s true that there does appear to be a period of natural resistance to the virus in recovered people, experts still don’t know how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts. This is why even those who have recovered from the virus are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, and why the new guidelines about going maskless indoors only apply to fully vaccinated people. Complicating matters is the fact that there seems to be no easy way to enforce these looser mask recommendations. Making sure everyone wears masks indoors is simple; making sure only certain groups continue to do so is much harder. “Right now, many local communities are working to understand how they can apply [the new mask guidelines] without removing all safety measures,” Dr. Popescu says. “I do think there is concern that this would require businesses and workplaces to view or verify or track vaccination status and develop protocols for that, which can be difficult.” Ultimately, it’s likely that many people, even those who have already been vaccinated, will continue to wear a mask in public settings, especially indoors, as a precaution. Likewise, people who have been skeptical of masks and vaccines all along will probably continue to be. An Economist/YouGov poll that was taken before the CDC’s announcement shows exactly that trend: 63% of people who said they had no plans of getting a vaccine said they felt “somewhat” safe socializing maskless indoors with other unvaccinated people. On the other hand, only 36% of people who’ve received at least one dose of a vaccine said the same. People who haven’t completely rejected the vaccine and are either waiting to receive it or still making a decision about it were also less sure of the safety of socializing without a mask. “Ultimately, I believe it’s important to communicate that while this guidance applies to those fully vaccinated, you can still wear a mask based off your risk tolerance and that if people are wearing masks, you shouldn’t make assumptions regarding vaccination status,” Dr. Popescu says. That’s especially important to know if you aren’t fully vaccinated yet. Continue to wear your mask, steer clear of indoor, public spaces as much as possible, and socially distance when you are in public spots in order to reduce your chances of contracting the virus and to avoid contributing to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. And if you’ve been waiting to get your shots, this should be your sign to grab an appointment. Ideally, the new no-mask guidelines would offer an incentive for anyone on the fence about whether or not to get vaccinated. It presents a future in which people no longer need to wear masks, and can get back to their loved ones and community in a more intimate, and safer, way. If that’s not enough motivation — and unfortunately for some, it might not be — there are other incentives, as well. State and local governments are offering free tickets to sporting events to get people vaccinated, as well as gift cards and savings bonds. Bars are offering free alcohol and food, along with a first dose of the vaccine in some cases. In Ohio, five vaccinated residents will receive a million dollars each. And who wouldn’t want a million dollars and immunity from a deadly virus? Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Jill Biden Just Wore Her Mask Indoors & That's OKFully Vaccinated? You Can Ditch The Masks17 Face Masks For Planes, Trains, & Automobiles

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects J&J appeal over Risperdal drug

    The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by Johnson & Johnson to overturn a $70 million jury verdict against the pharmaceutical company for its failure to warn about risks associated with off-label uses of its antipsychotic drug Risperdal. The court turned away the company's appeal of a November 2019 ruling by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania that upheld the verdict in favor of a Tennessee man named Adam Yount, who was prescribed the drug at age 4 in 2003. A jury in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas in 2016 found that the company failed to warn Yount's healthcare providers about the risk of gynecomastia, an enlargement or swelling of breast tissue in males caused by a hormonal imbalance, and that it intentionally falsified, destroyed or concealed evidence in the case.

  • Doctors urge more gender-specific research on leading cause of death for women

    Yulia Nurikyan knew something was not right just weeks before her baby was due – but says she may have ignored the signs if she wasn't pregnant.

  • Coronavirus variant that first appeared in India arrives in the US. Here's what to know.

    Experts say the India variant probably will not cause great harm in the U.S. because of high vaccination rates, but they are watching it.

  • Surprise! CDC reversal on masks leaves states, businesses scrambling

    After 405 days of urging every man, woman and child to wear a mask, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stunned much of the nation this week -- including health experts – with its recommendations that vaccinated Americans can mostly ditch the mask. The decision left businesses, governors and schools scrambling to respond and an emerging hodgepodge of rules for masks, depending upon which state, county or store a person is in. The new CDC proposal also raises serious questions: Can employers require proof of vaccination before a worker goes mask-free?

  • 5 things to know about COVID protections as Americans head back to work

    As more states lift mask rules and other restrictions put in place during the pandemic and businesses start to invite employees back to work in person, the federal government also is working on how to make sure employers are protecting workers from COVID-19. The federal agency charged with protecting workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has fielded thousands of COVID-19 related complaints since the start of the pandemic and is expected to release an emergency rule to help enforce the steps employers are required to take to keep people safe. OSHA issued almost $4 million in citations for COVID-related complaints, as of the latest update in January and not including citations from state worker safety agencies.

  • ‘It’s like I’m falling into dementia’: COVID effects linger for some NC long-haulers

    According to a new study, many people who contracted COVID-19 but were never hospitalized report lingering neurological problems like brain fog, fatigue and dizziness.

  • Fauci expects CDC to provide 'significant clarification' on specific mask guidance soon

    While most Americans seem happy to know they don't frequently need to wear a mask if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, there's still quite a bit of confusion about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's specific guidelines. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CBS News' John Dickerson on Sunday that clarity is coming soon. What the CDC will do next, Fauci said, is issue "individual types of guidance" for mask-wearing protocols in, say, a workplace. "I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you're gonna start to see significant clarification of some of the actual understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking," Fauci said. Despite new, relaxed mask guidance for those vaccinated, lingering questions remain about what it means for the workplace and other settings. Anthony Fauci says there will soon be “significant clarification.” pic.twitter.com/erpddfiLuO — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 16, 2021 Meanwhile, CNN's Dana Bash asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky if she trusts people who are not vaccinated to wear masks (as recommended by the CDC) going forward, given that the new guidance will likely lead to a rollback of state and local mandates. Walensky's response was fairly candid — she said she thinks "the people who are not inclined to wear a mask were not inclined to wear a mask" before her agency updated its guidelines, anyway. "In terms of the honor system, people have to be honest with themselves. You're protected if you're vaccinated, you're not if you're not vaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says after this week's new mask guidance for people who are vaccinated pic.twitter.com/WnHlQOJeZS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe White House is apparently overrun with fliesUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't American

  • Parents, Get Your Kid Ready For Kindergarten With Life Skills, Not Academics

    Teachers don’t have time to work on 20 jackets or tie 20 pairs of shoes. Those skills help teachers teach the other important stuff, like reading and math.

  • The U.S. will send 20 million doses of FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines abroad in June

    President Biden announced Monday that the United States will export 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June. Those doses are on top of the 60 million doses of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca already earmarked for export. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, so the U.S. wouldn't be able to distribute the doses produced in the country anyway, but the latest development is significant because the other companies' shots are in use domestically. An anonymous Biden administration official told Bloomberg the measure is only a first step, and, as the vaccination rate plateaus in the U.S., the White House will increasingly turn its attention to helping curb the coronavirus pandemic abroad. The pivot comes as the global discrepancy in vaccinations has become more glaring — many lower-income countries are struggling to secure supplies even as the virus surges in many pockets of the world. It's not yet clear where exactly the exported vaccines will go, or how the U.S. will decide which countries get them, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the criteria should become available soon. One thing Biden did clarify in his comments is that the U.S. won't use vaccines to secure favors from other countries. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe White House is apparently overrun with fliesUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't American

  • Walmart, Target, Costco, Trader Joe's, Starbucks and Publix no longer require masks for vaccinated customers

    Walmart, Target, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix and Sam's Club are dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated shoppers. Others are looking at policies.

  • Nearly one year after George Floyd’s murder, Black and white Americans have very different views on race

    About 4 in 10 U.S. adults think race relations in the country are worse today than they were a year ago.

  • New York to lift mask mandate for vaccinated people

    New York will lift its mask mandate for vaccinated people on Wednesday, aligning with CDC guidance announced last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.Why it matters: The announcement marks a significant milestone for the state, which was one of the first to issue a broad mask mandate in April 2020 when it was facing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Masks will still be required on public transit and in nursing homes, homeless shelters, jails, schools, and health care facilities. Private businesses and venues can add additional requirements if they choose to. Driving the news: Cuomo also announced the New York City Marathon will return in November, with a field of runners reduced from 55,000 to about 33,000, according to the New York Times.By the numbers: New York is seeing the lowest number of hospitalizations and lowest number of patients in the intensive care unit since November.The state on Monday also reported its lowest number for single-day deaths (11) since Oct. 11. Cuomo on Saturday announced that more than half of New York adults have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Go deeper: CDC mask guidance sparks confusion, questionsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks

    The CDC in its latest guidance https://bit.ly/3olfGyP said all kindergarten through grade 12 schools "should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing." The recommendation comes after the agency on Thursday said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places. The CDC said masks should be worn at all times by all people in school facilities and buses, while maintaining a six foot distance between teachers and students.