A US-style house price disaster is heading for Britain – and the damage will run deeper

An US-style house price disaster is heading for Britain – and the damage will run deeper

America is in the midst of a full blown mortgage disaster. High interest rates have paralysed the housing market, property prices have fallen 7pc, mortgage applications have plunged to their lowest level for nearly 30 years and the number of homes up for sale is at a record low.

Economists believe what they are seeing in the US will be arriving in the UK very soon – where house prices have fallen just 3.5pc, but interest rates are now starting to bite, hampering buyer demand and forcing people to stay put.

But while the US is predicted to ride out the storm, the forecast for the UK is not so sunny, with experts predicting a spell of far longer pain for Britain’s borrowers.

Stateside inflation has begun to fall, leaving the UK’s stubborn inflation levels behind, and the Federal Reserve has paused further hikes to the Bank Rate just as the Bank of England is tipped to raise Britain’s interest rates further.

But the US and UK mortgage markets are systematically different. US mortgage holders are more insulated from interest rate shocks, for one. This is because they can fix a rate for 30 years, rather than just for two or five years.

As a result, Americans can pay the same monthly amount for the entire term of their mortgage – regardless of successive central Bank Rate rises.

In the UK, mortgage holders typically refix every two or five years – so their monthly repayments can go up or down dramatically in a short space of time. This, experts say, means the pain is spread far more evenly across Americans than it is across Britons, where mortgage holders are disproportionately affected.

The US also has a government-backed ‘secondary mortgage market’. This keeps money flowing through the system. In the UK, there is no mortgage debt on the Government’s balance sheet, which experts say can make the cost of borrowing greater.

This, alongside the ability to secure properties with deposits as small as 3pc, makes America’s housing market more accessible to first-time buyers than the UK’s – where 10 and 15pc deposits are far more common.

Americans have had an easier ride too when it comes to household income. Energy bills have not surged like they have in Britain, because the US is far less reliant on Russian gas than the UK. Instead, the country gets a lot of its gas and oil out of its own ground.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, has overseen rising interest rates – and there are signs US inflation is coming under control - ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

The same goes for America’s manufacturing industry, where products are made and sold domestically. In the UK, there is a much heavier reliance on imports and exports which can lead to higher prices and a heavier reliance on the services industry.

It comes as the Office for Budget Responsibility’s latest report shows Britain’s public finances are likely to remain on a “very risky” footing, in part due to the country’s deep cost of living crisis and surging borrowing costs.

‘US mortgage rates will recover faster’

Both the US and the UK have seen mortgage rates climb substantially since the end of 2021.

In the US, the average 30-year fix has more than doubled – from 3pc to 7pc, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. In the UK, the average two-year fix has tripled, shooting up from around 2pc to over 6.7pc.

Matt Pointon, of Capital Economics, said this is why both countries have seen a sharp fall in mortgage demand with buyer inquiries and loan approvals down by 50pc since before the pandemic.

For a household with a $300,000 mortgage fixed at 3pc, moving to similarly-priced home with rate of 6.7pc would imply a rise in monthly repayments of $670.

Mr Pointon described this as “a sizeable incentive to stay put”. The same is true for the UK.

Buyers are watching on in horror, as nearly a million people who already own a home get ready to stump up an extra £500-a-month for their mortgage bill before the end of 2026.

Mr Pointon said: “There have been slightly larger falls in sales in the US due to ‘rate lock-in’.”

If owners can lock in their rate for longer, they are less likely to move for the duration of the term if that means locking in at a higher rate.

As a result, the number of existing homes put up for sale in America is yet to recover, said Mr Pointon. Whereas in the UK, the stock of homes per surveyor is 2.6pc higher compared with the end of 2021.

But he added: “That said, with US inflation falling back more quickly, it is likely that mortgage rates there will fall back before the UK. That could help home sales recover earlier in the US.”

The additional “drag” from the mortgage rate ‘lock-in’, Mr Pointon said, is keeping the number of existing homes for sale at record lows – but the fact the US is also “building a lot more new homes” than the UK will counterbalance this.

UK’s vulnerable lower and middle-income families

One of the biggest differences between the US and the UK is how long a mortgage borrower can fix for. In the US, the majority of borrowers (around 70pc) fix a rate for the entire term of the mortgage – usually 30 years.

In the UK, borrowers have to refinance typically every two or five years across a term of 25 years. This means at least four repayment changes.

In the US, repayment charges are lower than in the UK, which means even if you lock in to a 30-year fixed rate, it is relatively cheap to remortgage if rates fall, and easier to move.

Longer-term fixes in the US are possible through a different mortgage funding model to the UK, where home loans are propped up by current accounts and short-term fixed rate deposits.

Christian Hilber, a university professor at the London School of Economics, said: “In the US, they sell their mortgages to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac [firms which guarantee most of America’s mortgages]. They then bundle these mortgages and sell the risk to investors. This allows them to spread the risk.”

The system has its flaws, of course. During the 2007 financial crisis, the subprime market collapsed and lending froze. This was exacerbated by lax regulation, much like in the UK, which had allowed lenders to issue mortgages based on shaky affordability.

But Professor Hilber said it does enable US borrowers to lock in fixed interest rates for a very long time. The professor added: “The UK market is diametrically different, with the typical mortgage being a two-year fixed – a teaser rate – before you roll on to a variable one.

“This means that in the UK, many more borrowers are exposed much more to interest rate risks. So, many more lower and middle income households will face difficulties paying their mortgages, and will experience hardship as a consequence.

“It is an additional consideration the Bank of England needs to take into account, making combating inflation even harder.”

America spreads the pain, the UK doesn’t

Arjan Verbeek, of long-term mortgage firm Perenna, said this system allows America to spread the pain of financial hardship across its population more evenly than the UK – which simply cannot.

He said: “The US is a more energy-independent and diversified economy. It also has a predominantly long-term fixed rate mortgage market which allows the Federal Reserve to raise rates and the pain is spread relatively equally over the economy.

“When the Bank of England increases interest rates, the pain is mainly felt by mortgage borrowers.”

The Bank of England has said four million borrowers are still yet to feel the pain of higher mortgage repayments, with some four million affected so far.

Mr Verbeek said: “Because everybody is on a short-term fixed rate and will have to refinance over the next few years, I fear the US is much further ahead than people think. We still have pain to come over many years.

“Now, in the UK borrowers are going through forbearance. People are having to take debt into retirement. They aren’t de-risking themselves, they’re simply pushing out the risk.

“By their nature, US mortgages are less risky because you know how much you’re paying for the entire term.”

Borrowing in America: cheaper and easier

The US mortgage market effectively consists of two tiers. The primary market involves the issuing of new loans to homebuyers; the secondary market underpins the primary one.

The secondary market involves the buying and selling of existing mortgages and mortgage-backed securities.

Dr Nikodem Szumilo, an associate professor at University College London, said this market helps to provide a freer flowing mortgage market and allows lenders to free up funds to make more loans.

Conversely, the UK has a smaller secondary market with lenders typically holding mortgages on their own books.

Dr Szumilo said: “The US has a well-developed secondary mortgage market, which helps to keep money flowing in the system and enables lenders to issue more loans.

“This is facilitated by government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. A similar approach in the UK could help increase liquidity and potentially lower costs for borrowers.”

It is also harder to save for a deposit in the UK. The average time it takes to save for a deposit across England has climbed by nearly three years over the past decade, from just under seven years to nearly ten years, according to Generation Rent.

This is based on saving a 10pc deposit. Typically, a borrower in the UK cannot secure a mortgage with less than a 5pc deposit.

While deposit-free mortgages exist in the UK, they require the borrower to have a very high salary. In London, a borrower would need a joint income of £243,000 to afford one.

In the US, it’s possible to get a mortgage with as little as a 3pc down payment. This is allowed through certain mortgage programmes, designed to make homeownership more accessible for first-time buyers or those with lower incomes.

Dr Szumilo said expanding similar programmes in the UK could potentially make homeownership more attainable for a wider range of people and stimulate the mortgage market.

Acute pain versus longer pain

The consensus among experts is that while America’s pain might seem more acute right now, it will not last as long as the UK’s.

Professor Hilber said he is “rather sceptical” about the hypothesis that the UK is “merely several months behind the US”.

He added: “This is not the only difference between the two countries. It is true that the UK is lagging the US in combating inflation and that interest rate movements are also lagging as a result.

“However, inflation seems much more persistent in the UK and the economic outlook is also poorer, creating a difficult situation for the Bank of England.

“Interest rates are unlikely to fall in the UK for quite some time. This is because it will take much longer until inflation is under control again.”

A property for sale in Sacramento this month. The UK is likely to suffer far longer than across the Atlantic - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Unlike America, where in some states homeowners can simply walk away from homes they can no longer afford with no recourse, in the UK homeowners are locked into the debt – their final options being a forced sale with the help of the bank, or repossession.

The consequence of this, Professor Hilber says, is that in the UK the economic crisis will most likely persist “much longer” than across the Pond.

Iwona Hovenko, real estate analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, agreed that the faster-than-expected wage and inflation growth in the UK means there is “limited scope” for mortgage rates to fall markedly in the near term.

She added: “This may weigh on housing activity in the coming months. The longer the mortgage rates remain near their current elevated levels, the larger the potential damage inflicted on house prices and transactions.”

