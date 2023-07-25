US sues Texas over floating border barriers

STORY: The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas on Monday over floating barriers installed by the state in the Rio Grande to block migrants crossing from Mexico.

Texas authorities began installing a string of buoys in the middle of the river near Eagle Pass in the state’s southwest last week.

It’s part of Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s so-called Operation Lone Star initiative to deter migrants.

In a statement, U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said prosecutors believe the move to install the barriers without federal authorization “flouted federal law”.

And that, "This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns."

The department had ordered Abbot to remove the structures in a letter last week, threatening legal action.

Abbott defied the warning.

He instead sent a letter on Monday to Democratic President Joe Biden, accusing him of failing to enforce immigration laws and causing what he called a “record-breaking level of illegal immigration.”

Abbott told Fox News the barriers have potentially prevented hundreds of thousands of people from entering the country illegally.

Saying, "We believe we have the right to do so, and we will take this lawsuit all the way to the United States Supreme Court.”

The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally has dropped since Biden implemented a restrictive new asylum policy in May.

Even so, authorities caught roughly 100,000 of them in June.

Mexico has also complained about the floating barriers, saying it violates a water treaty and may encroach on Mexican territory.