US Super Bowl victory parade ends in deadly shooting

The News

A Super Bowl celebration parade for the Kansas City Chiefs ended with at least one person killed and at least 14 others injured when gunfire erupted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said they detained two armed people after the shooting, but did not identify them. Three law enforcement officials told NBC News the shooting appears to be criminal in nature and not terrorism-related.

Of those injured, at least three are in critical condition, a fire department spokesperson said. Five others are in serious condition and one had non-life-threatening injuries.

“I’m heartbroken,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said at a news conference Wednesday. “I think the initial response absolutely is anger.” He said Americans shouldn’t have to be concerned about being shot every time they want to attend an event.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded to the shooting, saying, ”Praying for Kansas City.”