US to supply Ukraine with ATACMS on a regular basis – FM Kuleba

The United States will supply Ukraine with ATACMS ballistic missiles on a regular basis, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 on Oct. 19.

The stable supply of the missiles is "a direct result of the agreement" reached between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden during their meeting in Washington in late September.

“Less than a month has passed and we are already seeing a concrete result,” said Kuleba, referring to ATACMS strikes on Russian airfields in occupied southern and eastern Ukraine.

“If you read between the lines of the president's speech after his meeting with Biden, you will understand that a very important decision was made, and among the important decisions, this was the only one that could have been made.”

Kyiv is not concerned with how modern the exact modification of ATACMS missiles is, as even the older models are clearly effective against Russian forces, the minister added. According to media reports, Ukraine used missiles manufactured in 1996 to deliver devastating blows to Moscow’s air force in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

“Our partners are always impressed by how quickly Ukrainians master any type of weapon, so it's not about the year [of manufacture],” Kuleba adds.

“The main thing is that we have opened this position, and we already have all the types of weapons we wanted.”

The range, specifications, and years of production of ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine "will develop in dynamics,” he suggested.

Ukrainian forces struck two airfields near Russia-occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk on Oct. 17 with recently secretly supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles. Kyiv has been requesting the missiles from the United States for more than a year.

The New York Times reported that the United States has sent around 20 ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

