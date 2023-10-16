US can support Ukraine, Israel, and defend itself at same time, Biden tells CBS

The United States is able to support Ukraine, Israel, and maintain its own defenses at the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with U.S. television news network CBS published on Oct. 15.

Asked whether the simultaneous support of Ukraine in the war with Russia and Israel in the conflict with Hamas was too much for the United States to handle, Biden said he was confident that the country would be able to manage the task.

"We're the United States of America for God's sake, the most powerful nation in the history — not in the world, in the history of the world," he said.

“We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense.”

Biden also explained how the wars in Israel and Ukraine are linked to the United States’ own security.

"For example, in Ukraine one of my objectives was to prevent Putin, who has committed war crimes himself, from being able to occupy an independent country that borders NATO allies and is on the Russian border," the U.S. leader said.

“Imagine what happens now if he were able to succeed.”

Biden said that if Russia were to win, the United States would be drawn into a "major war in Europe," as was the case before.

"We don't want that to happen," he said.

“We want to make sure those democracies are sustained. And Ukraine is critical in making sure that happens.”

On Oct. 13, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also emphasized that the United States can and will support Israel and Ukraine simultaneously.

Austin assured Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Oct. 11 that U.S. support for Ukraine would continue for at least this year and the next.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine