US Supreme Court allows New York’s concealed carry law to remain in effect amid ongoing legal battles

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York can continue to enforce its recently enacted law barring guns from “sensitive” places as legal challenges play out, the U.S. Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

In a brief order, the nation’s highest court denied an emergency request from opponents who have filed challenges against the law, arguing it violates their constitutional right to bear arms.

Gov. Hochul and lawmakers crafted the new law, which bars gun owners from carrying firearms in a large number of public places and tightened the state’s licensing process, after the Supreme Court overturned a 100-year-old Empire State law limiting who can carry a concealed handgun in public.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority. I’m pleased that this Supreme Court order will allow us to continue enforcing the gun laws we put in place to do just that,” the governor said in a statement. “We believe that these thoughtful, sensible regulations will help to prevent gun violence, and we will keep working with the New York Attorney General’s office on protecting the laws.”

Hochul and New York’s Democrat-led Legislature convened for a special legislative session last summer to approve the new rules limiting where legal guns can be carried and requiring those applying for permits to prove they have “good moral character.”

Concealed carry permit seekers must also provide names and contact information for family, partners and roommates and a list of social media accounts from the last three years.

The new law carves out “sensitive locations” such as Times Square, schools, parks and hospitals as gun-free zones and outlaws concealed weapons at private businesses unless a sign is posted saying armed patrons are welcome.

The statute, which went into effect last September, has prompted multiple lawsuits from gun rights groups and New Yorkers who argue the permitting rules are too restrictive and that gun-free zones are unconstitutional.

The case that the Supreme Court weighed in on Wednesday is currently before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Portions of the law have been temporarily suspended and reinstated by lower courts several times.

Attorney General Letitia James said she believes the state has the right to “enact commonsense measures to protect our communities” as she applauded the Supreme Court’s decision not to intervene at this time.

“Too many New Yorkers are plagued by gun violence, and we know that basic gun laws help save lives every day,” she added.