US Supreme Court to decide if Trump can be kept off Colorado’s 2024 presidential ballot

The News

The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether former president Donald Trump can be disqualified from the presidential ballot in Colorado after his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The justices will hear arguments on February 8, in a case that will see the country’s highest court become directly involved in this year’s presidential election. Their ruling is expected to have national implications, and may establish precedent for how other states handle the issue.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump was not eligible to be on the state’s Republican ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

It marks the first time the Supreme Court will consider the meaning of a once obscure provision in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution that bars people who have engaged in “insurrection” from holding office. Legal experts are divided on the issue, and whatever decision the court makes is expected to be contentious.