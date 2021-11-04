Louisville teen's experiences included in SCOTUS gun control case

Navada Gwynn holds the urn containing the ashes of his son, Christian, who was killed in December of 2019. Sister Victoria, 18, is at left, behind her is brother, Michael, 23, to his left is mother, Krista, and lower right is sister, Navada, 12. October 30, 2020.

Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court will be presented with a legal brief this week that highlights the personal stories of eight teens who have been impacted by gun violence, including Louisville's Victoria Gwynn.

At only 19 years old, Gwynn has endured the trauma of burying her older brother after he was shot to death, witnessed a friend be fatally wounded by gunfire and undergone two surgeries as a result of the bullet that struck her leg this June.

Leaders of March For Our Lives, a national nonprofit formed in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida, shootings, will share her story on Wednesday, hoping it leads justices to bring about change.

The Supreme Court will be presented a 34-page amicus brief filed by the nonprofit, which outlines the impact gun violence has had on children throughout the country and was filed in opposition of a New York lawsuit, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, focused on gun control.

The rifle association argues that New York’s law requiring people who apply for a concealed carry license to demonstrate a “special need” is a violation of the Second Amendment.

Victoria Gwynn, 19, and Keith Miller, a trauma surgeon at U of L Hospital, after Gwynn's second surgery after being shot in her leg in June.

"For the young people whose stories are highlighted here, preventing gun violence and regulating the carry of fire-arms are nothing short of existential issues impacting their everyday lives, the public health and safety and the continued vitality of our democracy," the brief states.

The personal accounts of the teens included are meant to "acquaint the Court with the pain and trauma that gun violence has inflicted on Americans — and primarily young people," the brief states. "These voices represent tens of thousands of other young people who, weighed down by the daily threat of gun violence, want their state and local leaders to do all that they can to make their communities safer and to foster an environment conducive to the exercise of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution."

Victoria Gwynn holds the urn containing the ashes of her brother, Christian, who was killed in December of 2019. Sister Victoria, 18, is at left, behind her is brother, Michael, 23, to his left is mother, Krista, and lower right is sister, Navada, 12. October 30, 2020.

Gwynn's account begins with her describing her neighborhood in Louisville's West End as a war zone.

Christian Gwynn was walking home after getting food with a friend when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in December 2019. He was 19 — the same age his little sister would be when she was shot in a park on a nice summer day.

Less than two years later, Gwynn was in Ballard Park when more than 170 bullets flew threw the air, police said. It was about 6:30 p.m. in early June — the sun was still shining.

"It was just rapid bullets," Gwynn wrote in the account that will be shared with the court. "Everyone was screaming."

Her friend, DaJuan Coward, 17, was struck in the head by one of those bullets.

Victoria Gwynn, 19, rests her hand on the casket of her friend, DaJuan Coward, who was 17 years old when he was fatally shot June 7, 2021, in Louisville's Ballard Park. Gwynn was also shot in the park but survived her injuries. Her brother, Christian Gwynn, was killed in a drive-by shooting in December 2019.

"Think about the kids," Gwynn said Sunday afternoon during a press conference announcing her trip to Washington, D.C. "I got shot in a park. Anyone's little one could have been out there. That would have been so much worse than me getting shot."

In the four months since the shooting, Gwynn has struggled physically with the repercussions of her injury and has continued to talk about the emotional toll the violence has taken on her and her family. She joined the advisory board of Game Changers, a local nonprofit focused on anti-violence efforts. The organization's founder, Christopher 2X, opened Sunday's press conference by noting that more than 500 people have been shot in Louisville this year.

"We cannot dismiss the non-fatal (victims) in this city," he said. "How can you feel you are safe with this constant gunfire going off?"

Gwynn will likely need a third surgery on her knee. Some days, she feels sad about the gaps in her life created by senseless violence. Other times, she feels angry.

"Sometimes I don't think about them being gone — I just think they're somewhere else," she said of her loved ones who were killed. "Then reality hits."

She's also grateful that she has been asked to share her experiences with the most powerful court in the country.

Victoria Gwynn was wounded by gunfire while visiting with friends at Ballard Park on June 7. A 17-year old friend was killed in the incident. Her brother was shot and killed in 2019. Victoria spoke with the media about being a young victim of gun violence as part of the Future Healers program between University Hospital and Christopher 2X. Gwynn walks into the room to address the media. July 9, 2021

"I'm a voice for my brother and for my friend who can't speak for themselves," she said.

"There are too many people my age dying behind all of this gun violence. It's like I'm watching my whole age group get wiped away. I want people to care more."

Correction: An earlier version of this story failed to explain the process in which justices will learn about Victoria Gwynn's story. Gwynn's account of experiencing gun violence is included in a legal brief that was filed by the national nonprofit, March for Our Lives.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: SCOTUS to learn of Louisville teen's gun violence story