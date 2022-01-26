US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire - reports

Justice Stephen Breyer in 2014

Liberal US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to retire later this year, US media has learned.

NBC News first reported the judge will step down at the end of the court's current term in June after more than 27 years on the bench.

His decision ensures President Joe Biden will have an opportunity to nominate his successor.

Democrats have piled pressure on Mr Breyer - who, at 83, was the oldest judge on the bench - to retire.

His replacement will not shift the court's current 6-3 split between conservative and liberal justices, though Mr Breyer's successor could serve for decades.

Mr Biden has previously pledged to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time ever.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former law clerk to Mr Breyer, is believed to be the top contender for the job. Ms Jackson was confirmed last June to a seat on the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, in which she succeeded current Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The White House declined to comment on the news.

Each of the nine judges - known as justices - serves a lifetime appointment after being nominated by the president and approved by the Senate.

The court plays a key role in American life and is often the final word on highly contentious laws, disputes between states and the federal government, and final appeals to stay executions.