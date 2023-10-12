The US Supreme Court must not use the Second Amendment to protect domestic violence abusers

It is fitting that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the opening of the U.S. Supreme Court’s new term. The Court has the opportunity to shut down the fallacious reasoning of some federal and state judges who have stripped domestic violence victims of life-saving protection.

Federal law prohibits persons who are subject to domestic violence restraining orders from purchasing or possessing firearms. Judges who have ruled otherwise offer an approach that is outrageous and disgraceful under any rational interpretation of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. It is indisputable that this prohibition saves lives: domestic violence protective orders that require firearm removal are associated with a 12% reduction in intimate partner homicide.

The number of individual lives, families and communities affected by the convergence of guns and domestic violence is staggering. Every month an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner. Women are five times more likely to be murdered by an abusive partner when the partner has access to a gun. And Black women are three to five times more likely to be fatally shot by an intimate partner than white women.

More than 4.5 million women have been threatened with a gun by an intimate partner. Imagine the explosion in these already too high numbers if more domestic abusers are told by the U.S. Supreme Court that they have an unlimited constitutional right to possess their guns, despite having committed acts of violence and having been deemed by a court to pose a significant danger to their partner or former partner.

Though it can happen in all types of relationships and can be perpetrated by people of all genders, domestic violence is largely a gender-based crime committed by men against women. Some judges have shown by their analysis and rulings that they value the rights of proven-violent men to have guns over the rights of women to be safe in their own homes. This term, the U.S. Supreme Court can acknowledge the danger and chauvinism and fanaticism of this position. It has the chance to show that it does care about women and their safety. It has the chance to show once again that with rights come responsibilities.

Whatever the Supreme Court decides, rest assured that in Jefferson County, my office takes the safety of domestic violence victims seriously. We continue to prosecute violations of provisions of domestic violence orders that prohibit gun possession. We regularly require persons convicted of domestic violence crimes to temporarily forfeit rights to gun ownership.

We continue to push our local court system to start domestic violence-only dockets with separate time for these important cases to receive the focus they require, and where victims can better feel safe and heard. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office supports the rights of domestic abuse victims to be free from violence in their own homes. My office believes people matter far more than guns. For the love of God, stop this madness and bloodshed.

Mike O’Connell is the Jefferson County Attorney and is a past recipient of The Center for Women and Families’ Community Service Award.

