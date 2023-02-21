The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products.

J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported

JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcement that harms consumers and businesses."

California sued the MedTech/Pharma giant in 2016 in San Diego Superior Court. The case stemmed from a multistate investigation into J&J subsidiary Ethicon Inc's marketing of pelvic mesh devices.

J&J and other mesh makers were already facing numerous private lawsuits by women who said they suffered pain, urinary problems, bleeding, and other serious injuries from the devices. The lawsuits have resulted in more than $8 billion in settlements.

J&J, which stopped selling pelvic mesh in 2012, has denied wrongdoing. In 2019, the FDA ordered all pelvic mesh devices off the market.

In September, Johnson & Johnson reached a A$300 million settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women.

Also Read: Becton Dickinson To Pay $4.8M In Hernia Mesh Lawsuit, Second Within Six Months.

Price Action: JNJ shares are down 1.16% at $158.55 on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.