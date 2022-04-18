US Supreme Court rejects appeal claiming juror was racially biased in Texas death row case

Chuck Lindell, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review the conviction of Texas death row inmate Kristopher Love, who claimed his trial was improperly influenced by racial bias after a juror said he believed nonwhite races were more violent.

No reason was given for rejecting Love's appeal, but the court's three liberal justices issued a dissenting opinion saying the inmate's claim deserved closer scrutiny.

"Racial bias is odious in all aspects, but especially pernicious in the administration of justice," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.

The legal challenge by Love, a Black man, focused on the jury selection portion of his 2018 trial in Dallas, where a potential juror said he believed nonwhite races were "more violent races," citing statistics seen in news reports and in criminology classes he had taken.

Defense lawyers tried unsuccessfully to strike the man from Love's jury.

Sotomayor criticized the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which upheld Love's death sentence in a unanimous ruling, finding last year that any error made at Love's trial was harmless because the judge had given defense lawyers two extra peremptory strikes that let them reject potential jurors for any reason.

Those two extra challenges, however, had already been used by defense lawyers, and the judge declined to dismiss the challenged juror as biased and rejected defense requests for a third peremptory strike.

Sotomayor wrote that she would have ordered the Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, to review Love's claim that racial bias tainted his capital murder conviction and death sentence.

"When racial bias infects a jury in a capital case, it deprives a defendant of his right to an impartial tribunal in a life-or-death context, and it poisons public confidence in the judicial process," she wrote. "The seating of a racially biased juror, therefore, can never be harmless."

Love, 38, was convicted in the 2015 murder-for-hire shooting death of a pediatric dentist in a Dallas parking garage.

During jury selection at Love's trial, his lawyer argued that the challenged juror should not be seated because, to impose a death sentence, jurors must determine that a defendant was likely to commit future acts of violence and thus posed a continuing threat to society.

The judge rejected arguments that the juror's preconceived notions about race and violence required him to be stricken from the jury.

Defense lawyers raised the same issue on appeal, but the Court of Criminal Appeals said Love could not show that he was harmed because his lawyers had been given extra challenges that could have been used to strike the juror.

Sotomayor called that an "erroneous conclusion."

Love claimed that his constitutional right to a trial before an impartial jury had been violated, but the Texas court waved that away by focusing on a state rule on jury strikes that was "entirely beside the point," Sotomayor said.

"This rule has no bearing on Love’s federal constitutional claim that a racially biased juror actually sat on his jury and helped convict him and sentence him to death," she wrote. "Racial bias is too grave and systemic a threat to the fair administration of justice to be tolerated or ignored."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Supreme Court rejects case claiming juror bias in Texas death row case

