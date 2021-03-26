US Supreme Court rules in favor of Albuquerque woman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 26—The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of an Albuquerque woman who was shot in the back by New Mexico State Police while fleeing officers in 2014.

The ruling means the lawsuit filed by Roxanne Torres in federal court against the two officers can proceed.

"The public should feel good that the Supreme Court is taking civil rights and issues of police brutality seriously in this case," said attorney Kelsi Corkran, who argued the case before the justices last October.

In her lawsuit, Torres says she was sleeping in her SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex when two police officers wearing dark clothing and tactical vests approached her, and blocked her car with their unmarked cruiser. Officers Janice Madrid and Richard Williamson were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on another woman.

Torres said that, when the officers tried to open her car door, she thought they were carjackers and started to drive away. That's when Madrid and Williamson — who contend she drove at them — shot at her, striking her twice in the back. Torres crashed the car, stole another one and managed to drive more than 80 miles to a hospital in Grants.

Torres' attorney, Eric Dixon, said the complaint alleges her Fourth Amendment rights were violated and the seizure was unreasonable since she had the right to be where she was.

"She wasn't a suspect or wanted for any crime, and wasn't threatening anybody, including the officers," Dixon said. "She was an unarmed civilian and they used excessive force by firing on her."

A State Police spokesman said that the agency does not comment on pending litigation. He said Sgt. Madrid is still with the State Police and Sgt. Williamson retired in December 2019.

Dixon said his client, now 35, still lives in Albuquerque.

"Ms. Torres continues to suffer from the unjustified use of force against her and looks forward to presenting her case to a jury," Dixon said. "It was a difficult experience for her, but (she) is overjoyed that the law has been changed for herself and other victims of unjustified police abuse."

He said the federal lawsuit will pick up where it left off in 2018.

A U.S. District Court judge had dismissed the case, ruling that, since Torres managed to escape, she "was never seized" and "she cannot prevail on her claims that the officers used excessive force in effecting a seizure."

The 10th Circuit upheld that ruling. But the U.S. Supreme Court disagreed.

In the 5-3 opinion released Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that "The question in this case is whether a seizure occurs when an officer shoots someone who temporarily eludes capture after the shooting. The answer is yes: The application of physical force to the body of a person with intent to restrain is a seizure, even if the force does not succeed in subduing the person."

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh joined in the 18-page opinion.

Justice Neil Gorsuch — joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — dissented. They criticized the majority opinion, saying it ignores all countervailing evidence, doesn't offer reasoned explanations and is interpreting the word "seizure" differently for people and objects.

"Our final destination confuses a battery for a seizure and an attempted seizure with its completion," Gorsuch wrote in a 26-page dissent. "All this is miles from where the standard principles of interpretation lead and just as far from the Constitution's original meaning."

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was not on the bench when the case was heard on Oct. 14, 2020, did not take part in consideration of the case.

Corkran said it's "an incredibly significant case," but it also probably confirms what most people already assume to be true. She said the Department of Justice, under the Donald Trump administration, was on their side and had filed an amicus brief in their support.

"If the case had come out the other way, I think most people would be surprised to find out that the police are free to shoot people for no reason at all so long as the person is able to escape and doesn't immediately fall to the ground," Corkran said in an interview. "It's a relief that the court recognized the original meaning and, as a practical manner, why it was important to provide protection here."

As for Dixon, he said just hearing that the case was going to be heard before the Supreme Court was the "most exciting day of my life" and he is incredibly pleased with the result. The Supreme Court is asked to consider about 10,000 cases every year and hears only a tiny fraction of them.

"It's a huge victory for civil liberties," he said. "You never know how these cases are going to go ... It was amazing that we got granted in the first place."

US Supreme Court ruling in Torres v. Madrid et al. by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: A successful Green New Deal will need private partners

    The Green New Deal doesn't need to be a big government program. It can achieve its goals by giving the private sector incentives to create clean energy jobs.

  • Britain's greenhouse gas emissions dropped 9% in 2020 amid pandemic

    Britain's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 8.9% in 2020, largely driven by a slump in economic activity due to measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, provisional government data showed on Thursday. GHG emissions were estimated at 414.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020, down from 454.8 million the previous year, the data showed. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the main GHG, were estimated to be 326 million tonnes, 10.7% lower than in 2019.

  • From slavery to segregation, the Senate filibuster is very much racist

    Most people try not to focus on what the U.S. Senate does, because candidly, it does very little. Over the past decade or more, the Senate has become a hostile, divisive, and ultra political body under the force of now Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell. Simply put, the Senate passes little legislation.

  • Democrats want Biden to restore Obama-era climate change policy

    Some Capitol Hill Democrats are pressing President Biden to re-instate Obama-era carbon emissions and mileage rules for passenger cars — and then go much further.Driving the news: 10 Senate Democrats and dozens of House Democrats, in letters yesterday, call for standards through 2025 that at least match prior rules weakened under President Trump.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letters also urge Biden to set a "more ambitious long-term standard" that will drive down emissions and spur the adoption of electric cars.And they call for setting a date that ends sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, citing 2035 targets in California and Massachusetts.Why it matters: It shows pressure on Biden to aggressively use existing powers — even as the White House is gearing up to float big new legislative spending proposals.Signers of the letter, led by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, include Sens. Richard Durbin, who is the chamber's number two Democrat, and high-profile progressive Elizabeth Warren. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Wind industry warns not building enough to curb global warming

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's wind power industry is falling far short of installing the capacity needed to limit global warming, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed. And the current rate of wind power deployment will not be enough to reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the GWEC said in a statement on Thursday. This is despite a record 93 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity being installed in 2020, a 53% rise on the year before.

  • GM and Ford Will Fight Startups in the Commercial Van Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Greetings Hyperdrivers! David Welch here. I’m the Detroit bureau chief for Bloomberg and have been writing about cars, car companies and auto tech for almost 20 years. This week, I’m talking about the hottest electric vehicle you’ll never buy. The cargo van. That’s right. Four wheels, a box and a stripped down cabin. It’s not sexy, but thanks to Amazon and e-commerce, startups and established carmakers are falling over themselves to make these proletarian haulers, preparing for a battle royale.Just in the past week, U.K. startup Arrival said it will open a second plant in the U.S. to make delivery vans for UPS. Electric Last Mile Solutions, a U.S. startup with Chinese roots, confirmed plans to start building plug-in vans in the former Hummer factory in Indiana come fall. And under-fire Lordstown Motors defied a short seller’s report that it had no revenue potential by announcing a battery-powered van for 2022. General Motors and Ford already said they have e-vans coming.The Covid pandemic-inspired boom in e-commerce is driving demand for these e-vans, with the likes of Amazon, Fedex and UPS needing more vehicles to keep up with growing freight volume. Combine that with the Biden Administration’s stated desire for clean transport and what you get are big companies moving to reduce their carbon footprint. In the next couple of years, there may be unusually large demand as companies move to replace gasoline burners with plug-in trucks.“Commercial vehicles aren’t sexy, but it’s a hell of a good business,” said Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “They are a crucial part of the economy.”It’s a smart move for all involved. I see companies trying to sell skeptical consumers on the idea that they don’t need to fear running out of juice on the highway in an EV. Fleet owners know exactly how far their vehicles will ride before needing a recharge, and it’s usually not much more than 100 miles in a day. Electric vans are also cheaper and easier to build, typically use smaller, less expensive batteries and their customers aren’t nearly as finicky as the wealthy consumers that Porsche, Tesla and GM’s electric Hummer are chasing with their $100,000 electric rides.That’s why Electric Last Mile, which went public in a SPAC deal in December, is selling a small electric van that goes 150 miles on a charge — it’ll cost $25,000 after the federal government’s $7,500 in tax incentives, said CEO Jim Taylor.Ford, the largest commercial vehicle maker in the U.S., says it will start selling its E-Transit van later this year — it’ll go 126 miles on a charge. GM is launching a new unit called BrightDrop shortly after, with plans to sell the EV600 van that can go 250 miles on a charge and will save diesel truck owners $7,000 a year if they make the switch, said BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz. He told investors at a recent presentation that electric delivery vehicles will be a $30 billion market by 2025. BrightDrop already has Fedex signed on as a customer.Arrival builds small vans and buses in tiny factories that cost about $40 million and can make 10,000 vehicles a year. By next year, the company will have two manufacturing operations in North and South Carolina and 31 globally by 2025.“All of these large fleet operators have environmental goals,” says Mike Abelson, CEO of Arrival Automotive North America. “They all have the stated intent to go electric and their message to us is that there isn’t enough product to choose from.”There will still be a shakeout. Guidehouse forecasts that electric delivery vans alone will sell at a rate of around 190,000 a year globally by 2030. Electric trucks of all kinds, including work vehicles, garbage trucks and other proletarian haulers, will be 600,000 a year, Abuelsamid says. Will there be enough customers for all the vans being built? “Probably not,” Abuelsamid said. “Certainly not in North America.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden continues to use Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy. But he's made one key change.

    As the Biden White House grapples with unaccompanied migrant children at the border, it’s unclear when the administration will end Title 42.

  • The McConnell filibuster is not the same as the Jim Crow filibuster – it's much worse

    For decades senators blocked civil rights legislation but allowed democracy to function elsewhere – now next to nothing passes Senate GOP Leadership Briefs Press After Policy LuncheonWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a press conference following the Senate GOP policy luncheon in the Rayburn Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Photograph: Samuel Corum/Getty Images President Obama chooses his words carefully. So last July, when he punctuated his eulogy to the civil rights legend John Lewis by calling the Senate filibuster “another relic of Jim Crow”, he wasn’t messing around. Many others (myself included) had written about the historical link between the Senate rule allowing a minority of lawmakers to kill a bill and the preservation of white supremacy. But Obama’s speech sparked a wholesale rebranding. Today, among progressive politicians and activists alike, “End the filibuster” is out. “End the Jim Crow filibuster” is in. Yet those who so bluntly tie Senate obstruction to southern segregation are missing an important piece of historical context. It’s not fair to suggest that the filibuster championed by defenders of Jim Crow decades ago is identical to the filibuster championed by Mitch McConnell today. Because today’s filibuster – McConnell’s filibuster – is actually much worse. To understand how the filibuster became essential, first to southern Democrats and then later to nearly all Republicans, we have to start a little more than 100 years ago. Until 1917, the filibuster allowed any group of legislators, no matter how small, to pass speaking privileges among themselves, holding the Senate floor and indefinitely delaying any bill. But when Senate obstruction threatened to derail America’s military buildup ahead of the first world war, lawmakers changed the rules, allowing a supermajority of senators to break a filibuster and force a vote. Overnight, the Senate’s balance of power shifted. Tiny handfuls of legislators were now powerless. But blocs of legislators - a few dozen senators willing to grind the body to a halt – could still derail nearly any piece of legislation by denying it an up-or-down vote. One cause in particular lacked majority support, yet consistently rallied a sizeable and passionate coalition: opposition to civil rights. Thus, and largely by accident, 1917 was the start of what can rightfully be called the Jim Crow filibuster. For decades, not a single civil rights bill survived southern Democratic obstruction. Occasionally, Senate leaders would introduce such a bill, fail to overcome segregationist obstruction and then withdraw it. More often, though, senators wouldn’t seriously consider civil rights at all. Rather than encourage “the world’s greatest deliberative body” to debate the issue, the filibuster functioned as a kind of gag rule. Since ending segregation was dead on arrival, why even bring it up? The Jim Crow filibuster had one obvious effect on the country – protecting white supremacy – but it also had two more subtle effects on the Senate itself. First, by forcing senators to ignore the country’s single most contentious issue, the gag rule created a cherished, albeit disingenuous, sense of decorum. With America’s fiercest battleground off limits, senators felt free to focus on common ground instead. Second, because the majority of senators didn’t want to legitimize Jim Crow’s most effective delaying tactic, they almost never used it. Precisely because civil rights bills were always filibustered, other bills were almost always not. For much of the 20th century, then, the filibuster forced a corrupt bargain. In exchange for preserving one-party segregationist rule in the south, Americans could enjoy a functional democracy everywhere else. In the Senate, civil rights bills were doomed – but most bills could pass with a simple majority. But as attitudes and politics changed, the detente became untenable. In 1964 and 1965, liberals overcame fierce obstruction to pass the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act – and in the process broke the filibuster free from its Jim Crow associations. With obstruction no longer linked to segregation, senators became more comfortable obstructing all sorts of legislation. The number of filibusters shot up. Among those present at the dawn of the filibuster’s new era was a young Senate intern named Mitch McConnell – and more than 40 years later, as Senate minority leader, McConnell would usher in a filibuster era all his own. Obstruction, from both parties, was on the rise before Barack Obama took office in 2009. But McConnell’s scorched-earth strategy, filibustering nearly anything that could be filibustered, was so different in degree as to be different in kind. In a body that runs by precedent rather than formal bylaws, McConnell essentially rewrote the rulebook. Under the new filibuster – the McConnell filibuster – it takes 60 votes to get almost any piece of legislation through Congress. What is supposed to be the world’s most august lawmaking body has rendered itself able to pass major legislation either once a year or not at all Which brings us to the essential difference between the obstructionists who defended white supremacy and the obstructionists of today. First, a similarity: just as was the case 75 years ago, the filibuster makes it impossible to pass meaningful civil rights laws. But unlike the Jim Crow filibuster, the McConnell filibuster makes it impossible to pass nearly all other meaningful laws as well. There are a few exceptions, such as the once-a-year reconciliation process which allowed Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and Biden’s 2021 Covid relief to pass via up-or-down vote. But these outliers only underscore the way in which the McConnell filibuster is an act of legislative self-immolation. What is supposed to be the world’s most august lawmaking body has rendered itself able to pass major legislation either once a year or not at all. The Jim Crow filibuster’s great shame was that it divided America into two separate and unequal nations – one a functional democracy, the other a racist apartheid regime. The McConnell filibuster’s great shame is that it does away with functional democracy nationwide. And while the Jim Crow filibuster was more morally reprehensible, McConnell’s is a far greater threat to our republic. The institutions essential to our democracy – from our courts to our voting systems to the peaceful transition of power – are under unprecedented assault. As long as the 60-vote threshold remains in place, the Senate provides no meaningful way to protect those institutions. Instead, senators will find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle: it takes a supermajority of senators to defend democracy, yet those attacks make a supermajority of pro-democracy senators ever harder to obtain. Which is why, while Americans have debated Senate rules for centuries, the stakes are higher than ever. The threat to our democracy is greater. And the solution ought to be bolder. Unlike the pro-democracy activists of the civil rights era, we don’t have time on our side. If we don’t end the McConnell filibuster now, we may never get another chance.

  • Donald Trump claimed that his supporters who stormed the Capitol posed 'zero threat'

    In fact, five people including a police officer were killed during the failed insurrection on January 6.

  • Laura Ingraham cut Trump off when he tried to repeat false claims the election was stolen, as Fox News faces defamation lawsuits

    Ingraham said she was reluctant to "relitigate" Trump's election-fraud claims, and tried to usher the former president to discuss other topics.

  • A billionaire pharma exec close to Andrew Cuomo also got priority access to early COVID-19 tests, report says

    NY state officials gave Regeneron president George Yancopoulos COVID-19 tests last March, when tests were scarce, The New York Times reports.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • One long-time Dallas Cowboys player walks away, another is still mulling his future

    Coach Mike McCarthy said DL Tyrone Crawford is retiring, but could stay with the team in some capacity. LB Sean Lee is still undecided about his next move.

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories

    Fox News frequently hosted the conspiracy theorists Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani after Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

  • India's PM Modi visits Bangladesh, sparking violent protests

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Friday in Bangladesh’s capital to join celebrations marking 50 years of the country's independence. Critics accuse Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party of stoking religious polarization in India and discriminating against minorities, particularly Muslims. Modi's two-day visit, his first abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, will include commemorating 100 years since the birth of Bangladeshi independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • What prosecutors did to the Tiger King shouldn't happen to anyone else. But it does.

    The practice is called charge stacking: Pile on as many charges for one infraction as possible to ensure defendants get the harshest sentence.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch felt 'emotionally and physically very vulnerable' after losing 21 pounds for new movie

    Benedict Cumberbatch lost the weight for "The Courier," in which he plays real-life spy Greville Wynne, who was locked in a Soviet prison for months.

  • China denounces US-Taiwan coast guard cooperation agreement

    China on Friday denounced an agreement between the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards that underscores growing ties between Washington and the self-governing island democracy. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the pact violated U.S. commitments to China and called on the U.S. to "be cautious with its words and actions on Taiwan-related issues.” Hua also attacked support in Congress for a bill calling on Taiwan to be given status at the World Health Organization.

  • Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal

    A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels Friday outside the Suez Canal and some vessels began changing course as dredgers worked frantically to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupting global shipping. One salvage expert said freeing the cargo ship, the Ever Given, could take up to a week in the best-case scenario and warned of possible structural problems on the vessel as it remains wedged. The Suez Canal Authority said it welcomed international offers to help free the vessel, including one from the United States, although it did not say what kind of assistance was offered.