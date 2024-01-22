US Supreme Court rules federal agents can cut razor wire Texas installed in Rio Grande

The Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling Monday sided with the federal government to cut through the state-installed razor wire on the Texas shores of the Rio Grande.

The ruling is a setback for Gov. Greg Abbott who has said the miles of coiled wire is a deterrent to unlawful immigration from the Mexican side and is designed to route migrants to the heavily controlled points of entry along the border and not allowing them to cross into private or government property.

The state of Texas and the Biden administration have repeatedly clashed over illegal border crossings. Abbott’s administration has implemented several measures to block migrants from entering the state, including setting up the razor wire and placing large water buoys along the Rio Grande.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers observe migrants from behind concertina wire after a group of migrants crossed the Rio Grande on July 20, 2023, from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, into Eagle Pass, Texas, hoping to seek asylum in the U.S.

Ruling in the federal government's favor were Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh opposed the ruling.

This is a developing report; check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Supreme Court rules federal border agents may cut Texas razor wire