US Supreme Court strikes down Biden student debt forgiveness plan

The News

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden’s massive student debt forgiveness plan, which would wipe up to $20,000 of debt for millions of borrowers.

The decision deals an enormous blow to a signature piece of President Biden’s economic agenda. The student loan cancellation program was set to provide financial relief for individual borrowers earning below $125,000 and $250,000 for households.

About 26 million borrowers applied to have their student debt canceled before a federal court put the program on ice last fall. About half of the applicants would have seen their student debt loads fully canceled.

The plan has been in legal limbo for months after a barrage of lawsuits, including from six GOP-led states, sought to overturn it. Conservative advocates claimed the White House couldn’t take sweeping executive action without buy-in from Congress. The administration argued it was acting legally under the 2003 HEROES Act, which allows the Department of Education to “waive or modify” student loan programs in response to a national emergency.

The court’s conservative majority had expressed skepticism over the forgiveness plan, while progressive groups argued the states had failed to show they’d been harmed by it.

Meanwhile, the Education Department announced that it'll restart student loan repayments in October with interest accruing starting Sept. 1.