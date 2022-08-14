US Taiwan: Congress team follows Pelosi with second high-level visit in a month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James FitzGerald - BBC News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Taiwan's vice foreign minister stands in front of an aeroplane with members of the US Congress
Taiwan's foreign ministry tweeted an image of members of the group being greeted at a Taipei airport

A US congressional delegation has arrived for an unannounced visit to Taiwan, 12 days after a tour of the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Five members of Congress will visit until Monday, said Washington's de-facto embassy in the capital Taipei.

China launched its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan after Ms Pelosi's visit earlier in August.

Beijing sees the self-governing island as its own, renegade territory that must be reunited with the mainland.

It believes that mission could be necessary with force, if other attempts at unification are unsuccessful.

Ms Pelosi became the most senior American politician to visit the island in 25 years during her appearance earlier this month.

Her brief, but controversial, stopover was labelled "manic, irresponsible and irrational" by the Chinese foreign minister.

Speaking during a meeting of south-east Asian foreign ministers in Cambodia, Wang Yi insisted that Taiwan would "eventually return to the embrace of the motherland".

Beijing continues to carry out military drills near the island. Earlier on Sunday, Taipei said it had detected 22 Chinese aircraft and six naval ships in and around the Taiwan Strait.

At the height of China's military exercises, Taiwan accused its neighbour of trying to change the status quo in the region.

On Sunday, its foreign ministry published photos of members of the US congressional delegation being greeted at an airport.

A statement from the American Institute in Taiwan said the team's visit was part of a wider visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

It added that the five members - led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey - would discuss issues including regional security, trade and investment with Taiwanese leaders.

The group are due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday.

President Tsai's office said the month's second high-level American visit signalled "firm support" for Taiwan.

The US does not officially recognise Taiwan - only a few countries do - however, it does maintain a strong relationship with the island, which includes selling weapons for Taiwan to defend itself.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan 'matters far more to the world economy' than many people realize, economist explains

    China's latest military exercises encircling Taiwan in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week has clear ramifications for the global economy.

  • Taiwan thanks U.S. for maintaining security in Taiwan Strait

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign ministry on Saturday expressed "sincere gratitude" towards the United States for taking "concrete actions" to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region. U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday that China "overreacted" to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which set off days of war games by Beijing around the island, which China views as its own territory. Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that China's "unprovoked military and economy intimidation" had "further strengthened the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp".

  • U.S. interferes with Taiwan, endangers peace

    How can the U.S. now have a One China policy with the People's Republic of China having sovereignty over Taiwan but the PRC cannot possess it?

  • 'China threat' emerges in elections from UK to Australia

    While inflation and recession fears weigh heavily on the minds of voters, another issue is popping up in political campaigns from the U.K. and Australia to the U.S. and beyond: the “China threat." The two finalists vying to become Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, clashed in a televised debate last month over who would be toughest on China. It's a stark departure from outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s business-focused “Sinophile” approach and part of a hardening of anti-China rhetoric in many Western countries and other democracies, like Japan, that is coming out in election campaigns.

  • Kissinger: US foreign policy ‘very responsive to the emotion of the moment’

    Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said in a new interview that modern U.S. diplomacy is “very responsive to the emotion of the moment.” “I think that the current period has a great trouble defining a direction. It’s very responsive to the emotion of the moment,” Kissinger told The Wall Street Journal. The 99-year-old…

  • US and Chinese officials discuss Biden-Xi meeting amid Taiwan friction

    Two leaders raised possibility of in-person encounter when they last talked by phone in late July, US official confirms

  • U.S. adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos - U.S. Republican report

    Former Afghan security personnel with sensitive knowledge of U.S. operations left behind by the American evacuation operation are vulnerable to recruitment or coercion by Russia, China and Iran, Republican lawmakers said on Sunday, noting that President Joe Biden's administration failed to prioritize evacuating them. "This is especially true given reports that some former Afghan military personnel have fled to Iran," minority Republicans of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a report on the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

  • Sri Lanka Allows China Research Ship to Dock After India Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka defended its decision to allow a Chinese scientific research ship to call at its shores after deferring an earlier request amid concerns raised by India and the US over such a move.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsMorgan Stanley’s S

  • More U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

    A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) that angered China.

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsMorgan St

  • Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China

    Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook -- and venture capital firms. This decision came after a verbal confrontation on Twitter with legendary VC firm Andreessen Horowitz.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act is about to become law. What it will do for Californians

    What will the Inflation Reduction Act do for you?

  • Trump Under Investigation for Violating Espionage Act

    Carlos Barria/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump is under investigation for several violations of the Espionage Act and illegally keeping "top secret" government documents when he left the White House last year, according to court documents unsealed Friday afternoon.And the FBI was spurred to move so aggressively and search the former president's Mar-a-Lago oceanside estate in Florida because some of the documents they were seeking pertained to the nation's nuclear weapons, according to The Wa

  • Ford is selling nostalgic Bronco SUVs to honor the iconic 1960s model

    Ford's new Bronco Heritage Edition honors the iconic Bronco by bringing vintage, 1960s style to a 2023 SUV.

  • A weaker U.S. dollar helped lift the stock market — but the greenback’s peak may still be ahead

    A pullback in the U.S. dollar earlier this week allowed broader strength across stock futures after optimistic inflation reports potentially eased the burden on the Fed’s monetary policy.

  • The US could lose up to 900 warplanes fighting a Chinese invasion of Taiwan but would emerge victorious, says think tank

    The Center for Strategic and International Studies war games found the US and Taiwan would defeat a Chinese invasion – at great cost for all sides.

  • Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

    At an industry event this year in Riyadh, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco. Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's prepared for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours. Aramco on Sunday reported a soaring 90 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

  • Iran’s hardliners threaten to kill Donald Trump after Salman Rushdie attack

    Iran’s hardliners have threatened to kill former US president Donald Trump and his secretary of state Mike Pompeo following the stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie - allegedly by Hadi Matar, a Muslim who has been praised by the religious regime in Tehran. The Kayhan newspaper, whose editor is personally selected by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has suggested that after Rushdie, “it is now the turn of Trump and Pompeo”.

  • Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday it would reopen all schools including kindergartens, primary and middle schools on Sept. 1 after months of COVID-19 closures. The city will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus, the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission said. It also called for teachers and students to carry out a 14-day "self health management" within the city ahead of the school reopening, the commission said in a statement.

  • Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

    Several trapped congregants jumped from upper floors of the Martyr Abu Sefein church to try to escape the intense flames, witnesses said. “Suffocation, suffocation, all of them dead,” said a distraught witness, who only gave a partial name, Abu Bishoy. The cause of the blaze at the church in the working-class neighborhood of Imbaba was not immediately known.