'All of us have taken this personal': Bullhead City comes together at vigil for 5 children

BULLHEAD CITY — As the sun dipped behind the mountains across the Colorado River on Wednesday evening, grief-stricken residents of this northwest Arizona community started to pull up at a park along the banks.

Four days had elapsed since the tragedy, a house fire that killed five children. Four of the children were siblings who lived in the home — a 13-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — and one was a relative, an 11-year-old boy who was visiting.

On Wednesday, people gathered to remember them, and to try to come to grips with a tragedy that has engulfed the city.

“It’s earth-shaking,” said Rebecca Crizer, who has lived in Bullhead City for 12 years. “All of us are tied together, some way, somehow. All of us have taken this personal.”

Bullhead City, a tight-knit river town of about 40,000 people, sits at the junction of Arizona, Nevada and California. It’s slow-paced, Crizer said, a place where people know their neighbors, where there’s always time for a chat.

“That is how it is here,” she said.

Crizer is a funeral arranger at Dimond & Suns, a local funeral home that has offered to cover expenses for the five children.

“There’s no way we would ever hand the family a bill after a situation like this,” she said. “It’s not right.”

She likened the fire to a gray cloud hanging over the entire town.

“It hasn’t been, ‘Oh, did you hear about the kids on Anna Circle?' It’s ‘Are you OK? How are you feeling?'" she said. “Because it has affected everybody.”

'We're a tight community'

These community connections were apparent at Rotary Park, where organizers set up loudspeakers and entwined lights around the arms of a large tree that would serve as the vigil’s locus.

“We’re a tight community,” said Natasha Taggart, another Bullhead City resident. “Whether you know them personally, you know them. The grandmother works at a local place, we see her quite often.”

Taggart said she and her 13-year-old daughter, Quinn, had come to the vigil to let the family know they had a support system.

“Seeing a kid the age of me and my little brother, it’s just heartbreaking,” Quinn added. “It could have been anybody.”

The blaze started about 5 p.m. Saturday in a two-story duplex not far from the park. An initial investigation suggested it roared up the house’s only staircase, trapping the kids upstairs.

The father of the siblings told investigators he had been gone for about two and a half hours, buying groceries and Christmas gifts.

Tears flow, on the banks of the river

On Wednesday evening, people gathered around the lit-up tree until the crowd had swelled to about 300, solemn faces illuminated by flickering candlelight.

Some engaged in hushed conversations. Some stared at the photos of the five children, set up at the front. Some cried.

More tears were shed as a woman sang "Amazing Grace," and then more as a handful of people got up to speak.

A young friend of the older boy spoke about going over to his house and playing with his siblings. A neighbor told of taking the 5-year-old boy to church.

Family members, some unsteady with grief, cried and hugged one another.

More about it: What caused Bullhead City fire that killed 5 children?

As the event ended, organizer Grace Hecht, a City Council member who operates the local nonprofit Make Bullhead Better, gestured to the Colorado River as a sign of optimism, even in tragedy.

“As our river flows behind us, it’s a beautiful representation of life, that it keeps flowing in the hard times and the good times," she said.

She pointed out that the tree behind her, festooned with lights, had five main arms, one for each child who died.“I hope that this place becomes a place that each of us can come back to," she said, "to remember these beautiful children.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bullhead City residents hold vigil to remember children killed in fire