US targets network supporting Iran's drone, weapons programs

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows USA and Iranian flags
4
Reuters
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four entities and three people in Iran and Turkey, accusing them of involvement in the procurement of equipment, including European-origin engines of drones, in support of Iran's drone and weapons programs.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the procurement network operates on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

It marks the latest move by Washington targeting Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry. The U.S. earlier this month imposed sanctions on a China-based network over accusations it has shipped aerospace parts to an Iranian company involved in the production of drones that Tehran has used to attack oil tankers and exported to Russia.

"Iran’s well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,” Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

"The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran’s military industrial complex."

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tuesday's move freezes any U.S. assets of those targeted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions.

Among those designated was Iran-based Defense Technology and Science Research Center (DTSRC), Amanallah Paidar, who Treasury said has served as a commercial manager and procurement agent for DTSRC, and Farazan Industrial Engineering, Inc., established by Paidar.

Turkish citizen Murat Bukey was also designated. The Treasury accused him of facilitating the procurement of a variety of goods with defense applications, including chemical and biological detection devices, for Paidar.

The Treasury said Bukey also "attempted to provide European-origin engines with UAV and surface-to-air missile applications to Paidar and Farazan and, separately, sold more than 100 European-origin UAV engines and related accessories worth more than $1 million to companies that likely transshipped the items to Iran."

Spain's high court in April last year agreed to extradite Bukey to the United States. He was arrested in the Barcelona airport at the request of U.S. prosecutors, who suspect him of importing from the U.S. and selling in Iran fuel cells that can be used in powering ballistic missiles and biodetection in 2012 and 2013, the court said.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Humeyra Pamuk and Katharine Jackson in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los AngelesEditing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • EU imposes further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Monday imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, its sixth, in response to human rights violations, adding eight individuals and one entity to its list. In total, EU sanctions now apply to 204 individuals and 34 entities in Iran. "We want to make clear that nobody is above the law, which is why we will impose a sixth package of sanctions here in Brussels," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had told reporters earlier in the day.

  • EU targets top Iran body, 8 officials over rights abuses

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution and 8 officials, including judges, lawmakers and clerics accused of links to the security crackdown on protesters. The protests began after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the Islamic Republic’s morality police, and have grown into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. At least 529 people have been killed in demonstrations, according to human rights activists in Iran.

  • 'Winnie the Pooh' film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas

    Public screenings of a slasher film that features Winnie the Pooh were scrapped abruptly in Hong Kong on Tuesday, sparking discussions over increasing censorship in the city. Film distributor VII Pillars Entertainment announced on Facebook that the release of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” on Thursday had been canceled with “great regret” in Hong Kong and neighboring Macao. For many residents, the Winnie the Pooh character is a playful taunt of China's President Xi Jinping and Chinese censors in the past had briefly banned social media searches for the bear in the country.

  • UN report: World running out of time to reverse effects of climate change

    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warns ‘humanity is on thin ice’ when it comes to reversing the deadly effects of climate change around the globe. A new report from the IPCC said carbon pollution and fossil fuels must be cut by nearly two thirds by 2035.

  • People On Twitter Are Calling "Swarm" "Creepy AF," But That Hasn't Stopped Them From Praising Dominique Fishback For Her Eerie Performance

    The next time someone asks you who your favorite artist is...RUN!

  • Protests against government policies are roiling all four corners of Africa

    Countries in the four cardinal points of Africa witnessed much tumult today (March 20).

  • Protests in Lebanon as pound hits new low against dollar

    Protesters closed down major roads in parts of Lebanon on Tuesday after the Lebanese pound briefly hit a new low amid a historic economic crisis that seemingly has no end in sight. The Lebanese pound lost more than 15% of its value on Tuesday alone, tanking to more than 140,000 pounds to the dollar. The small nation is in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by a political class that has ruled the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

  • Killing of Kurds in northern Syria sparks protests, tensions

    Thousands of Kurds took to the streets of the earthquake-ravaged Syrian town of Jinderis on Tuesday to protest the killing of four men as they lit a fire to celebrate the Kurdish new year the night before. It fed into a power struggle between rival armed factions that control different parts of northwest Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that the group had taken over the headquarters of the Ahrar Sharqiya group, a Turkish-backed armed opposition group, in the area.

  • Public School Enrollment Dropped by 1.2M During the Pandemic

    Student learning took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just how much is only becoming clear nearly three years after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic and nearly all U.S. public schools pivoted to online instruction for at least several months in March 2020. However, the data guiding the nation’s efforts to help […]

  • VCSO: One dead following standoff, officer-involved shooting

    A police standoff near Missouri Street and Heidelbach Avenue ended after six hours Monday evening with the suspect dead, according to Evansville police.

  • Russia's offensive in Donbas reaches culmination, Ukraine may regain initiative

    The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that Russia's offensive in Donbas may be nearing its culmination and that Ukraine has the capacity to regain the initiative and launch a counteroffensive.

  • Saudi Arabia Launches $234 Million Soft Money Fund on Top of Tax Rebates to Kickstart Film and TV Industry

    Saudi Arabia is launching soft money schemes worth a total $234 million available to both local and international companies over the next three years in its ongoing effort to launch a local film and TV industry almost from scratch. The Saudi Cultural Development Fund officially unveiled its so-called Film Sector Financing Program during the Ignite […]

  • U.S. FDA to soon decide on second round of Omicron-tailored boosters - WSJ

    FDA officials could make the decision within a few weeks, the WSJ said, adding the regulator is considering authorizing second jabs of Omicron-targeted shots for people who are 65 years and older or those who have weakened immune systems, although officials are yet to reach a final decision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have to recommend the shots after the FDA authorizes the second Omicron-tailored boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech/ and Moderna for them to become widely available. The decision comes at a time when the FDA plans to shift to an annual COVID booster campaign with an updated strain, similar to the way Americans receive their flu shots.

  • At the China-Russia Border, the Xi-Putin Partnership Shows Signs of Fraying

    The meeting between the two leaders this week is expected to showcase unity, but a view of cities along the border reveals divisions that challenge the relationship.

  • NASA’s Artemis Moon Rover Is Officially Under Construction

    NASA engineers are making progress on the agency’s Moon rover, which could begin its lunar adventure on the rocky satellite sometime in the mid 2020s.

  • Brazil's Lula to announce fiscal framework after China visit, criticizes central bank

    In an interview to local news website Brasil 247, Lula said that the fiscal framework is already "mature", but it makes no sense to announce it and then travel to China. Lula said it would be necessary to "debate and talk" about the framework in-country. "What I have been calling attention to is that we have to do things very carefully because we cannot lack resources for education and health," said Lula, emphasizing that he will talk during the trip about the issue with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

  • Wagner pleads with Russian MoD for reinforcements at Bakhmut

    Russian private military company Wagner Group requests reinforcements from the Russian Armed Forces, as Ukraine is seemingly poised for a counterattack at Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Wagner CEI Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a Telegram post on March 20.

  • NASA SpaceX Crew-5 mission commander Nicole Mann named Women of the Year honoree

    Her journey to space started with a strong work ethic as a young soccer player. She became a colonel in the US Marine Corps and a test pilot along the way.

  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson's agency angrily tweets out contract talk info

    The C.J. Gardner-Johnson news was a bummer for Eagles fans, but his agency took things to a whole new level on Sunday evening. By Adam Hermann

  • EU Sanctions More Iranian Officials Over Human Rights Violations

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union member states agreed on a sixth package of sanctions against Iran, imposing restrictive measures against additional eight individuals and one entity. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’The