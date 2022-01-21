US taskforce defending election officials makes first arrest over alleged death threats

Gloria Oladipo
·1 min read

A special justice department unit created to combat threats against election officials made its first arrest on Friday after a man allegedly posted threats online against Georgia election workers.

Chad Stark, a 54-year-old resident of Texas, was arrested by law enforcement after officials alleged he posted a message on Craigslist on 5 January 2021 saying that he wanted “Georgia Patriots” to kill several election officials.

“Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges,” read the message.

“It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts.”

Stark was charged with one count of communicating interstate threats, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He is expected to make his first appearance in an Austin, Texas, court on Friday afternoon.

Stark’s arrest marks the first criminal case brought by the interagency election threats taskforce. The unit was created in June 2021 under the Biden administration to help address a rise in threats to election workers following the 2020 presidential election.

“The justice department has a responsibility not only to protect the right to vote, but also to protect those who administer our voting systems from violence and illegal threats of violence,” said the attorney general, Merrick Garland.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas man charged for threatening Georgia election officials

    The Justice Department on Friday arrested and charged a Texas man with threatening to injure and kill election and government officials in Georgia, according to court filings.Driving the news: Prosecutors allege that Chad Christopher Stark posted on Craiglist in January, saying: "Georgia Patriots it's time to kill" an unnamed government official. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Georgia Patriots it's time for us to take back our state from the Lawless t

  • U.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia election officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced it has charged a Texas man with making violent threats against local election officials in Georgia, in the first criminal case of its kind since the 2020 presidential election. The case against Chad Christopher Stark of Leander, Texas, was the first to be brought by a special new task force formed last year to focus on investigating threats against local election workers and volunteers. "An important part of keeping the American people safe is protecting those who serve the public from violence and unlawful threats of violence," Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday during a speech before the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

  • Belgium announces easing of COVID curbs, sets need for boosters after five months

    Belgium announced a slight easing of its coronavirus restrictions on Friday despite record infections and also determined that people will need booster shots after five months to maintain COVID-19 passes giving access to bars or cinemas. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo extended opening for bars and restaurants to midnight from 11 p.m., allowed indoor activities such as play areas and bowling alleys to reopen and said venues with good ventilation could host more people than now. "The reason we can do this is the fact that we have such a high vaccination rate," De Croo told a news conference, adding that vaccinated people were half as likely to catch COVID-19 and 90% less likely to need to go to hospital if they did.

  • Things are getting edgy here in Ukraine. And cold.

    With some 125,000 Russian troops built up near the country some said to be as closes as 25 miles from the border, Ukrainian President Zelensky snapped.

  • Biden administration suspending 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns. The Biden administration action came after Chinese authorities suspended 20 United Airlines, 10 American Airlines and 14 Delta Air Lines flights since Dec. 31 after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19. The Transportation Department said as recently as Tuesday that the Chinese government had canceled U.S. flights.

  • US accuses Russia of conspiring to take over Ukraine government

    Treasury imposes sanctions on four current and former Ukraine government officials it says involved in alleged conspiracyBiden warns Russia will ‘pay a heavy price’ if Putin launches Ukraine invasion – live updates The US has alleged that Russian intelligence is recruiting current and former Ukrainian government officials to take over the government in Kyiv and cooperate with a Russian occupying force. The US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Ukrainian members of parliament and two f

  • More suspects sought after deadly home invasion in Pennsauken

    Prosecutor alleges Joshua Johnson and two others entered victim's home at Sycamore Ridge complex shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 9

  • Trump insists his phone call with Georgia's secretary of state was 'perfect' after Fulton County DA requests a special grand jury in criminal probe

    Trump claimed he "didn't say anything wrong in the call" and that it was made while he was "President on behalf of the United States of America."

  • American, United see fliers returning to skies in March, but costs weigh

    U.S. carriers American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday said a recovery in passenger traffic was likely to resume in March after a blip caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, but warned that the latest wave of the health crisis would keep their costs elevated this year. Texas-based American said while ticket sales are still not back to pre-Omicron levels, they are recovering "quickly" after dropping off "considerably" in early December. Similarly, Chicago-based United said bookings and cancellations have started to return to normal levels.

  • Sarah Bareilles On How Starting Psychiatric Medication Helped Her 'See' Herself Again

    "After 20 years of feeling very strongly that it was not the path I needed to take…I have tried medication for the first time...For the first time in months, I can feel myself again."

  • Texas man arrested for year-old death threats against Georgia election officials

    Threats to election officials became increasingly common in the run-up to and aftermath of the 2020 election.

  • These insulated leggings are 'great for winter running' —and they're on sale for $27

    Between icy sidewalks, frozen toes, and bone-chilling winds, winter running is not for the faint of heart.

  • Burger King shooting suspect surrenders

    The man accused of firing shots at Burger King, killing a 16-year-old employee is in police custody

  • Anti-abortion activists look to Supreme Court at annual march

    Anti-abortion activists at the 49th annual March for Life on the National Mall in Washington

  • U.S. studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron

    Three U.S. studies show that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is key to fighting the Omicron coronavirus variant, providing 90% protection against hospitalization due to COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday. The studies, led by the CDC, are among the first in the United States to look at the impact of booster doses against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which now accounts for 99% of all new COVID cases.

  • Khloé Kardashian Is 'Leaning Heavily' on Mom Kris amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama: Source

    Tristan Thompson publicly confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols earlier this year

  • Bernie Sanders Blasts Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema For 'Undermining' Joe Biden

    “They have forced us to have five months of discussions that have gone absolutely nowhere," the Vermont senator complained.

  • The former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis says the January 6 committee members are subpoenaing her because they're 'mad they can't date' her

    Ellis was subpoenaed on Tuesday, along with the former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.

  • Senate Ethics Committee recommends Sen. Katrina Robinson's expulsion, will go before Senate vote

    Sen. Katrina Robinson had asked for a delay until her attorney could be present, given sentencing is pending in her federal criminal case.

  • Racist New York Couple From Viral Train Incident Are Arrested... and Fired

    via TwitterA man and woman in New York have been both fired and arrested for verbally assaulting a family on a train in an incident that police have determined to be a hate crime.The Daily Voice reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday. They have been charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority said the charges were brought in conjunction with the Manhattan Distri