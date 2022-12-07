US tech layoffs: The good Samaritans helping Indians find jobs

5
Savita Patel - Reporter
·4 min read
Overhead view of design team having project meeting in office - stock photo
Thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs due to mass layoffs in the US

Amit (name changed on request), a software engineer, was recently laid off from Twitter, but he says he's already given a few job interviews and has even received a "reference for a good role".

He says this is partly because of the efforts of his peers in the industry, who are helping laid off tech workers like him find jobs by tapping into their own professional networks.

"Hiring managers and engineers on LinkedIn I'd never contacted before have been sharing my profile in their companies and this has helped me get a few interviews," he says.

Amit is among hundreds of laid off tech workers who are benefitting from the support groups that have sprung up online and offline following mass layoffs at major tech firms in the US.

In the past couple of months, firms like Meta, Twitter and Amazon have shed thousands of staff amid growing concerns about an economic downturn. Among those impacted are Indians working on H1-B visas - a non-immigrant visa that allows firms to employ foreigners for up to six years - who are now forced to find a job within 60 days or leave.

Fellow tech employees in the US, who are familiar with the uncertainty an H1-B visa brings, have been rallying together to help their peers find jobs before they are forced to leave. They are sending encouraging messages, flagging job openings and tapping into personal networks to bring immigration lawyers, recruiters and jobseekers onto common platforms to offer solutions.

In this photo illustration, the app icons of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus VR are displayed on a smartphone screen with a Meta logo in the background.
Meta - Facebook's parent company - shaved off about 13% of its 87,000-strong workforce

Vidhi Agrawal and Shruti Anand, who work for tech firms on H1-B visas, have created a database to connect the jobseekers with prospective employers.

"These [the lad-off employees] are among the top tech talent in the world," says Ms Agrawal, who works at the software firm Databricks. "From the resumes we see they're well-educated, super-skilled and making upwards of $250,000 [£203,400]." She adds that several companies, including her own, are open to hire from the available talent pool.

She says that she and Ms Anand have been helping "resumes be seen by the right people" and "fast-tracking referrals and interviews" because they're aware of the tight time-frame for H1-B visa holders.

"Hiring managers understand that this is time-sensitive. I know of people who are being fast-tracked for interviews. Going through multiple rounds of interviews in a company within a month is unheard of," she says.

"Vidhi's efforts have directly resulted in me getting a reference for a good role," says Amit, who moved to the US six years ago from India.

Amit, who comes from a low-income household in India, says he was good at studies and wanted to reach great heights in his career. "So my family supported my education in the US by taking a huge mortgage. They have sacrificed their dreams and happiness for me to achieve mine and I am forever indebted [to them]. They are completely dependent on me," he says.

His "most important concern" right now is finding a job and the support from fellow professionals is heartening, he adds.

Elsewhere, fellow tech workers are putting together events to help the laid off. In northern California, the IIT Bay Area Alumni Association organised an 'Ask Me Anything' event to help fired workers with questions about visa policies, employee rights and other issues.

The event was organised by Dharmesh Jani, a board member of the association and a senior employee in Meta's infrastructure team, after he noticed employees with H1-B visas raising similar concerns in a WhatsApp group.

A man uses a mobile phone at Shibuya crossing - stock photo
Fired tech workers are seeking help from online and offline support groups

"The chatter was significant as people were trying to help each other. To prevent valuable information from getting lost, we got an immigration attorney and human resource professional to join the event," Mr Jani explains.

Experts also offered strategic tips, like how applying for a visitor visa - non-immigrant visas for entering the US temporarily for business - can help an H1-B visa holder get a few extra months to continue their job search; advice on negotiating with employers to extend the last day of employment and suggestions on types of companies that are more likely to hire at the moment.

Some American cities too are eager to attract foreign talent that has become available after the mass layoffs. Abhishek Gutgutia, a Bay Area-based tech worker who launched Zeno - a platform that connects jobseekers with prospective employers - says his project is being actively promoted by the city of St Louis, Missouri, to "grow its metropolitan population by attracting foreign-born talent".

Mr Gutgutia launched Zeno soon after a couple of big tech firms announced mass lay-offs and has seen a lot of interest from tech workers. He recently added some new tools to the platform to help users save funds as finances become critical after a layoff, he says, adding that Zeno offers a "do-it-yourself plus expert support system" to help those on the platform.

Savita Patel is a California-based independent journalist.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Nirbhaya 10 years on: The lives the Delhi gang rape changed

    A horrific gang rape and murder shocked the world in 2012 - has anything changed for women in India?

  • Unpacking Mike Vrabel's crossroad comment as Tennessee Titans enter home stretch

    Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says his team is at a crossroad with five games left in the year. Here's what he means, and what needs to be done.

  • Hong Kong Pressures Google to Censor Protest Anthem in Searches

    Google is facing backlash from Hong Kong officials and legislators for a pro-democracy song that has shown up at the top of a search for the China’s national anthem. The song, Glory to Hong Kong, is among the top results, prompting the pro-Beijing legislative council and Hong Kong’s chief secretary to criticize Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc.

  • Apple speeds up plans to ship manufacturing away from China

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Apple's plans to iron out global supply chains after unrest in China disrupted iPhone production.

  • Salesforce is losing the key execs behind some of its biggest and most expensive bets at a critical moment

    Salesforce is losing some key execs in the wake of Bret Taylor's departure, including the leaders of some of its biggest acquisitions in recent years.

  • Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

    Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. Ronaldo's 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo's future with his national team. Ronaldo congratulated Gonçalo Ramos at midfield at the end of the game, then walked toward the Portugal section of fans and briefly clapped in their direction.

  • Battle of Billionaires: Musk, Zuckerberg Strive to Break Free from Tim Cook's Shadow

    Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook had an estimated wealth of $1.5 billion as of January this year. That made him the 2,083rd richest person in the world, far behind the fortunes of Mark Zuckerberg ($142 billion) and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, with $189 billion to his name. But despite his comparatively modest net worth, Apple’s CEO is in a position to snuff out major swathes of Musk’s and Zuckerberg’s empires – and the two moguls know it. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change

  • Atatiana Jefferson's nephew testifies in Aaron Dean murder trial

    The nephew of a woman fatally shot in her own home by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean took the stand during his murder trial.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • $3,000 gold and more outrageous market predictions investors shouldn’t brush aside.

    Expect the unexpected was how 2022 rolled. Saxo Bank has a few wild ideas for 2023 that investors should pay attention to.

  • U.S. Bank finalizes $8B acquisition of smaller rival

    U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has finalized its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's regional banking franchise, a sale with ramifications for Portland customers as U.S. Bank bolsters its West Coast presence. Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, parent company to U.S. Bank National Association, bought the retail business from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) in a deal whose closure was announced Dec. 1. The acquisition, unveiled in 2021, only recently received needed regulatory clearances from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

  • Trial Begins For Fort Worth Ex-Cop Who Killed Black Woman In Her Home In 2019

    Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home, the Black woman’s 11-year-old nephew testified at the officer’s murder trial Monday. The officer's defense attorney said the boy said otherwise immediately after the shooting. The boy's testimony touched on an issue at the heart of the long-delayed case charging Aaron Dean with Jefferson's killing: whether the Fort Worth officer saw Jefferson

  • Kroger receives FTC request for additional information on Albertsons deal

    The chief executives of both companies defended the merger to the U.S. Senate committee late in November, with Kroger's top boss Rodney McMullen saying that the combined company would still be much smaller than Walmart Inc. The request from FTC extends the required waiting period until 30 days after the companies have "substantially complied" with the requests, Kroger said.

  • STDs skyrocket to highest levels in a decade in Georgia

    Georgia has seen a more than 17% increase in STDs from 2020 and a 54% increase from a decade ago.

  • World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: Which teams are left, who is out and the knockout fixtures

    With the round of 16 done and dusted, the World Cup has been whittled down to eight teams.

  • Corruption charges dismissed against ex-New York lieutenant governor; U.S. appeals

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the main criminal counts in the federal government's corruption case against former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said the Department of Justice failed to allege an explicit "quid pro quo" between Benjamin and Gerald Migdol, a real estate developer in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood, to support bribery, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy charges in the indictment.

  • Pakistani court to oversee probe into death of journalist in Kenya

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's Supreme Court set up a panel of five judges on Tuesday to supervise an investigation into the death of a prominent journalist who was shot and killed in Kenya, the court said. Journalist Arshad Sharif, 50, was killed on Oct. 23 while travelling in a vehicle on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. Kenyan police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

  • UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal' torment

    The U.N. humanitarian chief on Tuesday decried the “colossal” torment Ukraine is suffering from "senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure. Humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths outlined the toll of “the widespread death, displacement and suffering” caused since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, exacerbated by Moscow’s recent attacks that have created an energy and water crisis in the country as temperatures plummet below freezing.

  • Center for China and Globalization's Gao on Jiang Zemin's Legacy

    Soochow University Chair Professor & Center for China and Globalization Vice President Victor Gao, discusses China's former leader Jiang Zemin's legacy. He speaks with Bloomberg's Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Quiet quitting and working from home are bad for companies’ productivity. That will lead to lower stock prices.

    Those trends are hurting companies' productivity, which will lower earnings and, in turn, stock prices.