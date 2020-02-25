The US is telling Americans with preexisting conditions to avoid trips to Italy

Military officers in Milan outside Duomo cathedral, which was closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The US State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued travel warnings for Italy amid the spread of COVID-19.

The European country has the highest number of novel-coronavirus cases outside Asia, with more than 200 infected and six deaths.

The State Department issued a Level 2 warning for Italy in January stemming from terrorism concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel warning for Italy after more than 200 cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the northern region of the country.

At least six people have died from the virus. The CDC issued a Level 2 warning and urged Americans who are "high risk travelers" to reconsider "non-essential" travel. Older people or those with preexisting conditions should try and avoid travel to the country.

Additionally, while the CDC is not recommending an entire ban on travel, it is encouraging travelers to avoid people who are sick and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer more frequently.

The CDC also said that those who have been in Italy in the past two weeks and develop any respiratory symptoms should seek medical help.

More than 2 million Americans visited Italy in 2016, according to the European Travel Information and Authorization System.

In January, the US State Department issued a Level 2 travel warning for the country because of terrorism concerns.

The US Embassy in Rome issued a notice on Monday regarding the COVID-19 outbreaks.

The message said routine visa services in the Milan Consulate would be suspended until March 2 because of staff shortages. The majority of COVID-19 cases were discovered in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, which include the popular tourist cities of Milan and Venice.

Insider previously reported that Italy has placed a dozen cities on lockdown to combat the spread. The lockdown prevents 500,000 people from leaving the region.

