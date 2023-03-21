US tells China not to overread likely Taiwan president visit

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks by phone with the Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 30, 2023. The Biden administration has been stressing to Beijing that an expected unofficial visit to the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen should not be used as pretext by Beijing to step up aggressive activity in the Taiwan Strait.(Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
AAMER MADHANI
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting out the word in advance that an expected unofficial stopover in the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen would fall in line with recent precedent and should not be used as a pretext by Beijing to step up aggressive activity in the Taiwan Strait.

In recent weeks, senior U.S. officials in Washington and Beijing have underscored to their Chinese counterparts that transit visits through the United States during broader international travel by the Taiwanese president have been routine in recent years, according to a senior administration official. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

In such visits in recent years, Tsai has met with members of Congress and the Taiwanese diaspora and has been welcomed by the chairperson of the American Institute in Taiwan, the U.S. government-run nonprofit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan.

Tsai transited through the United States six times between 2016 and 2019 before slowing international travel with the coronavirus pandemic. In reaction to those visits, China rhetorically lashed out against China and Taiwan.

The Biden administration is trying to avoid a replay of the heavy-handed response by China that came after then- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visited Taiwan last year.

Following Pelosi's August visit, Beijing launched missiles over Taiwan, deployed warships across the median line of the Taiwan Strait and carried out military exercises near the island. Beijing also suspended climate talks with the U.S. and restricted military-to-military communication with the Pentagon.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step U.S. leaders say they don’t support. Pelosi was the highest-ranking elected American official to visit the island since Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. Under the “one China” policy, the U.S. recognizes Beijing as the government of China and doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Taiwan but has maintained that Taipei is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific.

U.S. officials are increasingly worried about China’s long-stated goals of unifying Taiwan with the mainland and the possibility of war over Taiwan. The self-ruled island democracy is claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which has governed U.S. relations with the island, does not require the U.S. to step in militarily if China invades, but makes it American policy to ensure Taiwan has the resources to defend itself and to prevent any unilateral change of status by Beijing.

The difficult U.S.-China relationship has only become more complicated since Pelosi's visit.

Last month, President Joe Biden ordered a Chinese spy balloon shot out of the sky after it traversed the continental United States. And the Biden administration in recent weeks has said that U.S. intelligence findings show that China is weighing sending arms to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine, but it does not have evidence that suggests Beijing has decided to follow through on supplying Moscow.

The Biden administration postponed a planned visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the balloon controversy, but has signaled it would like to get such a visit back on track.

The White House on Monday also said officials are in talks with China about possible visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo focused on economic matters. Biden has also said he expects to soon hold a call with China's Xi Jinping.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “keeping those lines of communication open” is still valuable.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi met in Moscow on Monday, the first face-to-face meeting between the allies since before Russia launched its invasion more than a year ago.

The Taiwanese government earlier this month said that Tsai planned stops in New York and Southern California during an upcoming broader international trip but has yet to announce details about when she'll travel.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has said he would meet with Tsai when she is in the U.S. and has not ruled out the possibility of traveling to Taiwan in a show of support.

Recommended Stories

  • US calls Tsai transit 'nothing new', urges China to not react aggressively

    Expected U.S. stopovers in coming weeks by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen are standard practice and China should not use them as a pretext for aggressive action toward the democratically governed island, a senior U.S. administration official said. Tsai plans to transit through New York and Los Angeles as part of a trip to Central America, and sources have told Reuters that U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy intends to meet her during the California leg of her visit. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has said it is "seriously concerned" about Tsai's travel plans.

  • China condemns British lawmakers for ignoring demand not to visit Taiwan

    China's embassy in Britain on Sunday condemned a visit this week by British lawmakers to Taiwan, saying they were insisting on visiting the island despite China's strong opposition. Taiwan's Presidential Office said the group of six lawmakers from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group would meet President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims.

  • More Americans say US is world’s leading economic power: Gallup

    More Americans this year think the United States is the world’s leading economic power than said the same in 2021, new polling shows. A Gallup poll found that 44 percent of Americans now think the U.S. leads the world economy, up 7 points from the 37 percent who said the same in 2021. In that…

  • Bank of America halts trading with Credit Suisse electronic stocks desk -email

    Bank of America's electronic stocks desk has halted trading with a desk at Credit Suisse that uses computer-led strategies, "out of an abundance of caution effective today," an email seen by Reuters on Monday said. Bank of America said it would no longer send trades to Credit Suisse's "ATS Crossfinder". The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website calls the ATS Crossfinder a "dark pool."

  • Putin Tells Xi He’ll Discuss China’s Blueprint for Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to discuss China’s initiative for ending the conflict in Ukraine, welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-day visit that underlines Beijing’s support for Moscow. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Res

  • Putin says he welcomes Chinese leader’s plan for settling ‘acute crisis in Ukraine’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow for a three-day visit on Monday and signaled that he is open to working with China to resolve the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Associated Press reported that Putin welcomed Xi’s plan for “settlement of the acute crisis in Ukraine.” Xi arrived in…

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren's St. Patrick's Day breakfast jokes reference Jerome Powell, Silicon Valley Bank

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren's St. Patrick's Day breakfast jokes touched on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

  • Honduran official: US 'respects' decision on China relations

    The U.S. government said it "respects" Honduras' decision to move towards establishing formal diplomatic ties with China, the Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said on Monday after a meeting with U.S. officials. Reina said Honduras' President Xiomara Castro made "general comments" on the decision during the meeting attended by different officials such as U.S. Special Presidential Adviser for the Americas Chris Dodd. Castro announced last week the country would seek diplomatic ties with Beijing, a move that risks further reducing Taiwan's pool of allies as China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic relations to maintain official ties with Taiwan.

  • Elizabeth Warren Says Jerome Powell Should No Longer Be Fed Chair

    "He has had two jobs," the senator told NBC’s "Meet the Press." "One is to deal with monetary policy. One is to deal with regulation. He has failed at both."

  • Oil prices rebound after hitting lowest since 2021 on banking fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded and rose over 1% on Monday after diving to their lowest levels in 15 months as the market worried that risks in the global banking sector could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. In volatile trade, Brent crude futures for May rose 82 cents, or 1.1% to $73.79 a barrel. Oil prices rebounded as Wall Street posted gains.

  • Xi Jinping voices opinion on war in Ukraine in Russian media

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping has spoken about his attitude to the situation in Ukraine on the eve of his visit to Russia. Source: Xi Jinping in an article by Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a Russian state-owned newspaper Quote: "We have seen a total escalation of the Ukrainian crisis since the beginning of last year.

  • Xi’s New Top Aide Highlights Chinese Leader’s Grip on Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping’s new chief of staff is the highest ranking Communist Party official in four decades to take the job — in a sign of the Chinese leader’s tightening grip on power in the world’s No. 2 economy.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCred

  • DeSantis administration sent undercover agents to an Orlando drag show and they found nothing wrong with it. The state is still trying to punish the venue.

    Undercover agents attended the drag show in Orlando and recorded the performance on their state-issued iPhone's, the Miami Herald reported.

  • WHO blasts China for withholding info on COVID origin after data pulled offline

    The World Heath Organization is calling for transparency from China after data with clues that could help determine the origin of COVID-19 was suddenly pulled offline.

  • Hardline US Republicans oppose bank deposit guarantees beyond $250,000 limit

    Hardline Republicans in the House of Representatives on Monday vowed to oppose any universal federal guarantee on bank deposits above the current $250,000 limit, throwing a major roadblock to a key tool regulators could deploy if bank runs re-emerge as financial confidence wobbles. The Republican House Freedom Caucus said in a statement the Federal Reserve "must unwind" its extraordinary funding facility created on March 12 that allows banks to boost borrowing from the Federal Reserve to cover deposit outflows. "Any universal guarantee on all bank deposits, whether implicit or explicit, enshrines a dangerous precedent that simply encourages future irresponsible behavior to be paid for by those not involved who followed the rules," the group said.

  • Meta’s Layoffs Are Just a Drop in the Bucket. These Companies Cut More.

    Job postings on hiring website Indeed have been declining since early in 2022, but the slide has steepened over the past few months.

  • Putin and Xi finish first round of talks in Moscow as Blinken hits China's proposed peace plan for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow for about four and a half hours on Sunday, according to Russian state media reports.

  • Ukraine urgently needs modern Western aircraft, says aviation chief

    Ukraine urgently needs modern Western aircraft, Ukrainian Air Force Aviation Chief General Serhii Holubtsov said in an interview with UK newspaper The Times on March 19.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," March 19

    This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," interviews with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Patrick McHenry on the prognosis for the banking industry, plus Robert Costa on the latest Trump news.

  • Russian cruise missiles destroyed in Crimea blast, Ukraine claims

    Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday that an explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the Crimean peninsula destroyed Russian cruise missiles intended for use by the Kremlin's Black Sea fleet.