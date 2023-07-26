US tells Dublin tourists to avoid walking alone

The US Embassy in Dublin issued the alert on Tuesday

The US Embassy in Dublin has issued a security alert to its citizens in the Republic of Ireland.

It encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings when travelling in unfamiliar or crowded locations and empty streets.

The alert also urges people to avoid walking alone, if possible, especially at night.

It comes as a 57-year-old New Yorker is in intensive care after he was assaulted in Dublin last week.

The alert reads: "With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media, the US Embassy in Dublin reminds US citizens to exercise good personal security practices while traveling."

It continues by advising travellers to be vigilant for pickpockets and muggers, to limit headphone and mobile phone use in public, to be mindful of alcohol consumption and to keep a low profile.

American tourist Stephen Termini, from Buffalo, New York, is believed to have been kicked and beaten by a group of youths on Dublin's Store Street on 19 July.

A teenage boy was charged in connection with the assault on Sunday and appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children's Court on Thursday.

Several other people have been attacked in Dublin this week - a woman was hospitalised after she was assaulted in the Temple Bar area on Monday and a man was also taken to hospital after he was seriously injured and robbed in Jervis Street on Tuesday.

The Taoiseach (Irish PM) said he will discuss matters to tackle street crime

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he will meet with Garda (Irish police) Commissioner Drew Harris next week to discuss measures to tackle street crime.

Mr Varadkar told reporters on Tuesday that many people feel Irish cities deteriorated during the Covid pandemic and have yet to return to the level of safety they once had.

"We have to fix that because its a basic entitlement that people should feel safe walking at night in our towns and cities," he said.

"It does mean more gardaí and a more visible presence of gardaí on our streets."

There is currently a plan to hire 1,000 new police officers to the force, however Mr Varadkar admitted "it is going to be difficult" to reach this target.

He said suggestions for easing police recruitment, including allowing people over the age of 35 to apply, will form part of his meeting with Mr Harris.