Open Skies Treaty: US tells Russia it will not rejoin arms control pact ahead of key summit

The United States has informed Russia that it will not rejoin a key arms control pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries - even as the two prepare for a summit between their leaders.

Reconnaissance missions without arms are permitted in the airspace over each other’s territory under the 1992 Open Skies Treaty, which was introduced to reduce the danger of conflict between western countries and the post-Soviet Russian state by increasing transparency.

More than 1,500 flights took place between 2002 and 2019, with each mission scanning for significant military activity on the ground, including fighter aircraft, artillery and troop movements. Around 30 countries are members.

Citing Russian “violations”, the US State Department said the pact had been undermined and concluded that the country had failed to return to compliance.

“Russia’s behavior, including its recent actions with respect to Ukraine, is not that of a partner committed to confidence-building,” a spokeswoman said.

The allegations have been denied by Russia, but they too are expected to depart from the treaty later this year.

Russia called the US' decision a political mistake that strikes a sour note ahead of a summit between leader Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden.

"It certainly does not make us happy, it is disappointing because the US has missed another chance...to make a positive contribution to the task of strengthening security in Europe," Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, was quoted as saying by local media. "The US has made another political mistake."

It comes amid levels of Russia-West tensions not seen for years over various issues, including Ukraine, cyber malfeasance and the treatment of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his supporters.

Now just one one major arms control pact - the New Start Treaty - remains between the two nuclear powers. It limits the deployment of strategic nuclear warheads.

Former-president Donald Trump withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty in November of last year - a move then presidential candidate Joe Biden called short-sighted.

The lower house of Russia's parliament voted last week to follow suit. But until Thursday, the two sides had said the treaty could still be salvaged. Russian officials said they were willing to reconsider their withdrawal if the US did the same.

President Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit next month in Geneva, both sides announced on Tuesday, though no breakthrough is expected in the fraught relationship.