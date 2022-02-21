US tells UN Russia has list of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps:' report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bathsheba Nell Crocker
    American diplomat


The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. told the United Nations that it has information about Russia compiling a list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post.

In a letter published by The Post on Sunday, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Bathsheba Crocker said intelligence has indicated that Russia would partake in "widespread human suffering" should it launch an incursion on Kyiv.

"I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned," Crocker wrote in her letter.

"These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions," according to the letter which was addressed to the U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights.

The targets identified include Russian and Belarusian dissidents in Ukraine.

"Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation. We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," Crocker said in her letter.

The letter published by the Post on the same evening that the White House announced President Biden had agreed to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in principle" so long as Russia did not invade Ukraine ahead of a Thursday meeting between the secretary of State and the Russian foreign minister slated for Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. warns U.N. that Russia is making lists of Ukrainians to kill, imprison if it invades

    The U.S. has alerted the United Nations that Russia plans human-rights abuses if it invades Ukraine, including killing and imprisoning civilians and using lethal force against protesters, the Washington Post reported Sunday night.

  • Biden and Putin agree in principle to meet if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of French Presiden

  • U.S. tells UN Russia making list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" after invasion

    The U.S. says it has "credible information" indicating "Russian forces are creating lists" of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," the Washington Post first reported Sunday.Driving the news: Bathsheba Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, warns in a letter to the UN, confirmed by a State Department official, that the information "recently obtained by the United States ... indicates that human rig

  • Asian markets mostly lower as investors warily eye Ukraine crisis

    Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border.

  • 50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as ever

    At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into communist China's center of power for a visit that, over time, would transform U.S.-China relations and China's position in the world in ways that were unimaginable at the time. The relationship between China and the United States was always going to be a challenge, and after half a century of ups and downs, is more fraught than ever. Despite repeated Chinese disavowals, America worries that the democratic-led world that triumphed over the Soviet Union could be challenged by the authoritarian model of a powerful and still-rising China.

  • Russia's thinking 'may cost it a prosperous future': von der Leyen

    "The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order," von der Leyen said.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO allies are continuing their efforts to find a diplomatic solution, however that despite Moscow's claim to the contrary, they have seen no significant withdrawal or de-escalation so far. "We continue to monitor very closely. We call on Russia to do what it says and withdraw its forces from the borders of Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

  • Ukraine's president calls for sanctions against Russia before an attack

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants sanctions on Russia to be made public before a possible invasion of Ukraine. CBS News reporter Haley Ott gives an update.

  • Ukraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations

    MUNICH/KYIV (Reuters) -Reports that Ukraine has been shelling regions controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and inside the Russian border are "pure lies", Ukraine's president said on Saturday, adding that his country would not respond to provocations. President Voldymyr Zelenskiy was addressing senior Western security officials at the annual Munich Security Conference amid reports of explosions inside Russian territory to Ukraine's east, and in breakaway regions of Ukraine. He urged Western countries not to wait for a possible Russian invasion to impose sanctions on Russia.

  • Protest in Naples urges support for Ukrainians against aggressive activities by Russia

    Protesters in Naples urged 'stand with Ukraine' and sent a message to Russian president Vladimir Putin to keep his "hands-off" the independent country.

  • Images show new Russian troop deployments near Ukraine: US company

    Satellite images show new deployments of Russian troops and military equipment near the Ukrainian border, a US company said Sunday evening.

  • Blinken defends not placing more sanctions on Russia ahead of possible Ukraine invasion

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday defended the Biden's administration's decision not to place more sanctions on Russia ahead of a possible incursion by Moscow against Ukraine."The purpose of the sanctions in the first instance is to try to deter Russia from going to war. As soon as you trigger them, that deterrent is gone. And until the last minute, as long as we can try to bring a deterrent effect to this, we're going to try to do...

  • World Bank readies $350 million Ukraine disbursement, pledges more support

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank Group on Saturday said it is readying a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine that the group's board will consider by the end of March as part of a plan for short- and long-term financing for the country. In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, World Bank President David Malpass said the group will continue to support the Ukrainian people and economy for short- and long-term financing needs, the group said in a statement. The leaders met in Munich as Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin and Washington accused Russian troops near Ukraine's border's of being "poised to strike".

  • Ontario police watchdog opens investigation into woman reportedly trampled by mounted officer

    A civilian oversight agency in Ontario announced Sunday that it is investigating reports of a 49-year-old woman being seriously injured when a mounted Toronto Police officer allegedly trampled her during the government crackdown on protesters in Ottawa.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May

  • Sue Hulett: Economic sanctions may make Russian invasion too costly

    Vladimir Putin who reimposed Soviet-style dictatorship in his 23 years as leader of Russia, has also engineered a series of international power grabs.

  • Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis

    Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney advanced. The White House said President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he refrains from launching an assault that U.S. officials say appears increasingly likely.

  • Fighting escalates in eastern Ukraine

    With up to 190,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders, the U.S. and its allies are now bracing for a land war in Europe. There has already been an escalation of violence in the eastern part of Ukraine, where the military has been fighting Kremlin-backed separatists. Correspondent Holly Williams reports on the latest.

  • Great Falls man wounded in alleged home shooting; police investigating

    Authorities on Sunday are investigating an alleged shooting at a home on 16th Avenue South, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

  • Draymond Green’s home burglarized during Super Bowl

    Warriors forward Draymond Green's L.A. house was ransacked during Super Bowl weekend … and over $1,000,000 worth of stuff - watches, jewelry, and other property - was stolen, TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us 31-year-old Green ...

  • Report: Vikings expected to hire Rams’ Wes Phillips as next offensive coordinator

    The Rams are losing another assistant with Wes Phillips expected to be named the next offensive coordinator of the Vikings.