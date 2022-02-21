US tells UN Russia has list of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps:' report





The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. told the United Nations that it has information about Russia compiling a list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post.

In a letter published by The Post on Sunday, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Bathsheba Crocker said intelligence has indicated that Russia would partake in "widespread human suffering" should it launch an incursion on Kyiv.

"I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned," Crocker wrote in her letter.

"These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions," according to the letter which was addressed to the U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights.

The targets identified include Russian and Belarusian dissidents in Ukraine.

"Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation. We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," Crocker said in her letter.

The letter published by the Post on the same evening that the White House announced President Biden had agreed to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in principle" so long as Russia did not invade Ukraine ahead of a Thursday meeting between the secretary of State and the Russian foreign minister slated for Thursday.