U.S., Texas reach settlement with DuPont, PMNA over alleged environmental violations

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C.
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Thursday announced a settlement with industrial materials maker DuPont and Performance Materials NA to resolve alleged violations of environmental laws at a Texas facility.

Under the settlement agreement, DuPont and PMNA will conduct compliance audits, control benzene emissions and perform other injunctive relief to address violations at the facility.

"Defendants will also pay a $3.1 million civil penalty and attorney's fees to the State of Texas", the Justice Department said in a statement.

In a joint complaint filed on Oct. 13, the United States, on behalf of the EPA, and the state of Texas alleged DuPont and PMNA violated hazardous waste, air and water environmental laws at the PMNA Sabine River chemical manufacturing facility in Orange, Texas. The former DuPont facility is now owned and operated by PMNA.

The alleged violations included failure to make hazardous waste determinations, failure to meet land disposal restrictions and unpermitted discharges of process wastewater, among others, the Justice Department said.

"The petrochemical industry must operate in compliance with environmental laws," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

"We will continue to hold operators accountable to address pollution from industrial operations that violate the law, such as those at the Sabine River facility, and to enhance public health and the environment, particularly in surrounding communities overburdened by industrial pollution," Kim added.

The consent decree was lodged with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Oct. 13 and is set to be published in the Federal Register with an opportunity for public comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian home buyers pile into variable loans, blunting impact of rising fixed rates

    A recent move by major Canadian banks to increase fixed mortgage rates on the back of surging bond yields is unlikely to slow the country's red hot housing market, as more than half of new borrowers take out variable-rate loans that are the cheapest they've ever been. The market share of new variable-rate mortgages surged to 51% in July, the highest level since the Bank of Canada began tracking the data in 2013, from less than 10% in early 2020, and mortgage brokers say this has continued to increase since then. The shift is the result of a growing gap between variable rates that move alongside the overnight rate, and fixed rates, which have followed bond yields higher.

  • UPS Driver Killed in California Plane Crash Identified: He 'Made the Hardest Days a Little Lighter'

    A twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed in Santee, California, on Monday, killing at least two people and hospitalizing two others

  • Second Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo

    BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Health officials in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed a second case of Ebola on Thursday and said the latest flare-up of the virus appeared to be linked to the massive 2018-2020 outbreak. A 42-year-old woman tested positive in the city of Beni on Wednesday, city health official Michel Tosalisana said. The first confirmed case was a young boy who died of the disease https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/new-ebola-case-confirmed-eastern-congo-lab-report-2021-10-08 last week.

  • Fort Worth man, 40, sentenced to life in prison for gas station robbery

    Jeremiah Stevenson was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas, after robbing a gas station in May 2020.

  • Weekly initial jobless claims fall below 300,000 for first time since pandemic began

    "A big drop in unemployment claims is the strongest evidence yet that the Covid-19 delta wave has lost its influence on layoffs," said one economist.

  • Hispanic Heritage: Puerto Rican scientist takes a bite out of cavities

    A Puerto Rican dentist was the first to find conclusive evidence of how bacteria cause dental cavities and tooth decay, identifying which types of Lactobacillus were responsible.Why it matters: The discovery by odontologist and U.S. Army Major Fernando Rodríguez Vargas helped identify how mouth hygiene and diet can influence the “periodic fluctuations” of the caries-causing Lactobacillus bacteria.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Schumer plans vote on election legislation next week, anticipating GOP blockade

    The bill is the latest attempt by Democrats to pass legislation responding to new laws in Republican-controlled states.

  • U.S. elected back to U.N. Human Rights Council that Trump quit

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday elected the United States to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, more than three years after the Trump administration quit the 47-member body over what it called chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform. The United States, which was unopposed, received 168 votes in the secret ballot by the 193-member General Assembly. U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January pledging that human rights would be the center of his foreign policy and his administration has not shied away from criticizing China over Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan and calling out Russia.

  • Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable

    In a televised speech after shootings that killed six people, Aoun said it was "unacceptable that weapons are once more the means of communication among Lebanese rivals". "We will not allow anyone to take the country hostage to their own interests." Six Shi'ites were shot dead in Beirut, in an attack on supporters of Hezbollah and its ally the Amal movement, who were gathering to demand the removal of the judge investigating the explosion that ripped through the city's port last year.

  • Startling images show how sea level rise could flood U.S. cities

    Iconic landmarks, including the Santa Monica Pier, Space Center Houston, Liberty Island and Independence Hall, could end up underwater if carbon emissions continue unchecked.

  • Merck's COVID-19 drug to be reviewed by U.S. FDA advisers- Bloomberg News

    The advisory committee will weigh in on molnupiravir's safety concerns, which have been raised by some experts, before the FDA makes a decision on authorization of the drug, the report https://bit.ly/3aCyiEb said. Merck earlier this week said it filed for U.S. emergency use authorization for molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Pfizer Inc and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG are also racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19.

  • Abortion supporters ask Oklahoma court to put 3 laws on hold

    Reproductive rights supporters have filed an appeal asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to put three anti-abortion laws on hold, including restrictions on medication-induced abortions. The appeal Wednesday comes after District Judge Cindy Truong said she would allow the laws to take effect Nov. 1, pending the outcome of a legal challenge, the Tulsa World reported. The case in Oklahoma County District Court challenged five abortion laws that were enacted last Legislative session.

  • Taliban want to help Afghans who fled to Turkey to return home, Turkish minister says

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Afghan Taliban leaders said they would do all they can to help Afghan migrants in Turkey wanting to return home, the Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday after talks in Ankara, adding that both sides discussed how to prevent another "migrant wave". Turkey hosts some four million migrants, mostly Syrians, and has come under renewed pressure after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamist Taliban in August prompted a mass exodus. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron hand from 1996 to 2001 before being ousted by U.S.-led forces.

  • German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

    Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation for EU sanctions.

  • This Company is Reinventing the Wheel and Ditching the Rubber Tire

    Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is

  • Boise angler spent months chasing native trout in the West. Here’s what he learned

    “My whole life has been changed.”

  • St. Louis judge fines Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, threatens contempt of court

    The request is wrapped into a lawsuit alleging the Rams broke NFL rules when they moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

  • Monster California wildfire threatens homes and jumps major highway

    About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.Get market news worthy of your

  • Psaki mocks 'world-renowned business, travel, and health expert' Ted Cruz for claiming that vaccine mandates contributed to Southwest Airlines delays

    Sen. Ted Cruz recently blamed Southwest Airlines' flight cancelations on vaccine mandates, which the airline denied.

  • La Nina Arrives, Threatening to Stoke Droughts and Roil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo