US threatens new sanctions against North Korea and Russia if weapons are supplied

The United States will closely monitor the outcome of the planned meeting between the leaders of Russia and North Korea and is ready to impose new sanctions without hesitation if both countries violate the arms trade restrictions again.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "I will remind both countries that any transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would be in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions."

Details: He added that the United States will closely monitor the results of the meeting between Putin and Kim. In this context, Miller stressed that the US side will maintain the pressure of sanctions against North Korea and Russia, and will not hesitate to apply new restrictions if necessary.

Miller also pointed out that Putin was absent from the G20 meeting in India, apparently because he has become an international outcast after waging war against Ukraine. The fact that the Russian president has to beg North Korea for help shows the effectiveness of US sanctions and export control measures, the spokesperson added.

Miller said that the current situation means that the Kremlin is "having trouble sustaining the military effort".

Background:

On 4 September, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Kim Jong Un is planning to visit Russia this month to meet with Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for the war against Ukraine.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Putin is currently on a visit there.

Several media outlets reported on 11 September that Kim Jong Un and Putin might have a meeting on Tuesday.

Later on 11 September, the Kremlin officially announced the upcoming visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

This trip will be Kim's first visit abroad in four years. His last trip abroad in 2019 was also for a summit with Putin.

