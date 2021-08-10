US threatens Taliban with isolation if Kabul falls
The U.S. has issued a fresh warning to the Taliban that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally. (Aug. 10)
The United States is evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, when asked about a potential further drawdown from the mission amid a Taliban takeover of seven regional capitals in Afghanistan. "The embassy is in regular contact with Washington, with the most senior people in this building, who in turn are in regular contact with our colleagues at the NSC, at the White House." "But for right now, we've been able to continue those core activities that are important for us to conduct on the ground," Price said, when asked if the worsening security situation was hampering diplomacy.
A U.S. peace envoy brought a warning to the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession. Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy, traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, to tell the group that there was no point in pursuing victory on the battlefield because a military takeover of the capital of Kabul would guarantee they would be global pariahs.
The United States is formulating a plan to isolate the Taliban internationally should they take control of Afghanistan.
The United Nations has warned that reports of violation and civilian casualties in Afghanistan by Taliban fighters may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.The stark warning comes as the Taliban tighten their grip on captured territory in the country, now controlling 65% of it, a European Union official said on Tuesday (August 10).President Ashraf Ghani has called on regional strongmen to support his government following a stunning string of Taliban gains after U.S.-led foreign forces pulled out.U.N. human rights office spokeswoman, Ravina Shamdasani, warned of the worsening situation. "Civilian casualties are continuing to mount and reports of violations that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity continued to emerge. We all know that urban warfare results in scores of civilians being killed. We have seen it before, too many times. In Afghanistan, since the 9th of July in four cities alone, and these are Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, Herat and Kunduz, at least 183 civilians have been killed and 1,181 have been injured, including children."Taliban and government officials have confirmed that the Islamist group has overrun six provincial capitals in recent days. The European Union official said on Tuesday (August 10) about 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced in recent months and there has been an increase in numbers attempting to flee. Shamdasani said those who remain are terrified."The people of Afghanistan are speaking of their deep fears of a return to the worst of the human rights violations of the past. Women, minorities, human rights defenders, journalists as well as others who are particularly vulnerable need particular protection. There are very real risks of renewed atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities."The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces at the end of this month, under a deal agreed with the Taliban. In return the Taliban has promised not the attack foreign forces as they withdraw but has not agreed a ceasefire with government forces.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northern Afghanistan to escape battles that have overwhelmed their towns and villages as government forces try to fend off rapidly advancing Taliban forces. Families have flowed into the capital, Kabul, living in parks and streets with little food or water. Such atrocities have fueled alarm over a potential Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as the insurgents accelerate their advance capturing main cities for the first time in recent weeks.
