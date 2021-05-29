In US, tipped workers still feel the pandemic crunch

  • The "wage strike" outside the Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington was one of several this week aimed at drawing attention to the economic difficulties faced by restaurant workers, whose wages have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Many US restaurant workers were forced to find other work during the pandemic, when the businesses that had employed them closed down
  • Tizoc Zarate says his restaurant job did not pay enough during the pandemic for him and his girlfriend to put food on the table
1 / 3

In US, tipped workers still feel the pandemic crunch

The "wage strike" outside the Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington was one of several this week aimed at drawing attention to the economic difficulties faced by restaurant workers, whose wages have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic
Philip VAN SLOOTEN
·3 min read

As the number of Covid-19 cases soared in Washington through the fall and winter, Tizoc Zarate waited tables at a local restaurant -- but struggled to put enough food on the table for himself and his girlfriend.

Zarate, 22, says he is angry about the health risks he faced, especially given the low pay -- and the lack of support from his bosses.

"I felt as if I couldn't say anything to management," Zarate told AFP, adding that at the time, he and his co-workers felt lucky to be working at all.

The Mexican-American server is not alone -- hundreds of restaurant workers and activists protested this week at lunch-hour "wage strikes" across the United States, demanding an end to what they say is unacceptable pay for tipped workers.

In the United States, restaurant and other service industry employees who earn more than a certain amount per month in tips can be paid far less than the standard minimum wage.

With the number of diners vastly reduced due to coronavirus-related restrictions in most US cities, those workers saw their take-home salary plummet.

"During the pandemic, tips were down 60-70 percent and there were increased incidents of customer hostility and aggression," says Yamila Ruiz, the communications director for One Fair Wage, which organized the protests.

"We've been holding strikes since last summer."

In Washington, the "wage strike" -- staged by a handful of industry workers -- took place Wednesday outside the Old Ebbitt Grill, a historic bar and restaurant not far from the White House that is popular both with politicians and tourists.

"Low wages stop America's recovery," read one sign.

- Covid-related stress on the job -

Over the course of the pandemic, more than 2.5 million restaurant jobs were lost in the United States, according to the National Restaurant Association, and over 110,000 restaurants were closed.

But now, some restaurants have said they are struggling to fill positions as businesses gradually reopen across the country, and activists say low wages are to blame.

"In January, eight percent of restaurant operators rated recruitment and retention of workforce as their top challenge," National Restaurant Association Senior Vice President Hudson Riehle said.

"By April, that number had risen to 57 percent."

The One Fair Wage organization surveyed restaurant workers and found that more than half reported they were considering leaving their job due to low wages.

The second most popular reason? Covid-related health risks.

Zarate said during his drive home from his shift, he would agonize over whether he had been infected -- or if somehow he had unwittingly infected someone else.

"Probably half of the people were not wearing masks when I would come (to the table), some were not following the rule about the number of people at the table, and management would overlook things like that," he said.

When Washington imposed tighter dining restrictions in December, the restaurant where he worked closed and Zarate was laid off.

- 'Wage shortage' -

In a bid to attract employees, McDonald's US restaurants and Chipotle Mexican Grill this month announced plans to raise wages, though McDonald's wage increase will not pertain to franchises.

"All restaurant sales are local," Riehle said. "So in the end, local market forces will impact not only the increase in needed workforce, but also the particular incentives needed to recruit those employees."

Republican critics including South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace blame a lack of workers in certain sectors on a supplemental US unemployment benefit of $300 a week enacted as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package.

Ruiz said this particular argument drove One Fair Wage to renew its protests.

"It's a wage shortage, not a worker shortage," Ruiz said, refuting the idea that restaurant workers are sitting idle during pandemic layoffs by noting that many found other work.

After spending months trying -- and failing -- to figure out how to get unemployment benefits, Zarate finally found a new job at a pre-school.

"I got an offer this week and accepted it on Tuesday," he said.

pvs/sst

Recommended Stories

  • US says agencies largely fended off latest Russian hack

    The White House says it believes U.S. government agencies largely fended off the latest cyberespionage onslaught blamed on Russian intelligence operatives, saying the spear-phishing campaign should not further damage relations with Moscow ahead of next month’s planned presidential summit. Officials downplayed the cyber assault as "basic phishing" in which hackers used malware-laden emails to target the computer systems of U.S. and foreign government agencies, think tanks and humanitarian groups. Microsoft, which disclosed the effort late Thursday, said it believed most of the emails were blocked by automated systems that marked them as spam.

  • 'Are you going to live another 17 years to taste this again?'

    With the official start of summer on the horizon, people like Aaron Jones are already breaking out the grill for a cookout with their community, but one ingredient in their meals depended on the arrival of specific weather conditions. While their arrival was slowed in the northern range of their territory due to cooler conditions, the songs of the Brood X cicadas are now ringing throughout the eastern U.S. After 17 years, with soil temperatures having reached 64 degrees Fahrenheit at a depth of about 12 to 18 inches, they've finally arrived. And in some places, these insects have found themselves going from backyards to dinner plates. Brood X has emerged across the eastern U.S., and some Americans have started adding them to their meals. (Emmy Victor) On Thursday, May 27, a local pop-up group called All Creatures Yum! cofounded by Jones and Jason Chen, held a cicada cookout to introduce the community in Bloomington, Indiana, to the new cuisine. AccuWeather's National Weather Reporter Emmy Victor stopped by to brave a bite of a taco herself, determining that the cicadas she tried tasted like shrimp, and other guests shared their thoughts with her surrounding the cuisine. AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Emmy Victor tried out tacos with cicadas. (Emmy Victor) For Marina Ballor Fiore, of Le Petite Café in Bloomington, a guest at the event, this event presented her with her first chance to try cicadas. "I'm here today because I couldn't wait to try cicadas, and I have not been disappointed," Fiore told Victor. "They're absolutely delicious." She added that the cicadas had been served sweet, spicy, mixed in a salad, sprinkled on a chunk of corn and dipped in chocolate. Marina Ballor Fiore tried cicada for the first time and said she wasn't disappointed. (Emmy Victor) "You got to try it. It's amazing, it's delicious, it's crunchy, it's better than any nut I've ever eaten before," Fiore said. A handful of people have described the taste as earthy or nutty, and Chen has described cicadas as having a nutty, asparagus, egg yoke-like. For Jones, the taste lies at the crossroads of crawdad and asparagus. And apparently, cicadas also pair well with pork. Among the foods on the menu was a Mexican-inspired taco that included pork shoulder, banana leaves and sour orange juice, which Jones added paired nicely with the earthy taste of cicada. While some may prefer their tacos without cicadas, Jones said that for some, it was a rare chance to try something new and represented the transitory nature of life. Aaron Jones tells AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Emmy Victor what's on the menu at the All Creatures Yum! event. (Emmy Victor) "After you see people eating cicadas, you hear them talk, 'You know what, am I going to live another 17 years to see this happen again? I don't know, I better enjoy this while I can,'" Jones said, adding that the event was like an eclipse happening. "It's an adventure," Jones said, referring to trying the cicada dishes, "and it brings people together in an interesting way." Chen told Victor that this wasn't their first time trying cicadas, and back in 2017, there had been another brood of cicadas that had emerged. Jones had pitched the idea to go out one night to collect a few. "We cooked them up and I think this got the idea going in his head," Chen said. Jason Chen and Aaron Jones collected cicadas back in 2017 before Brood X emerged. (Emmy Victor) All Creatures Yum! is currently planning on holding another event in June, which will also include cicada meals and music. While there are other cicada broods to await the arrival of, some of the cookout guests are aware that this may be their last chance to have a Brood X meal for a while. "It's wonderful," Fiore said. "It's great. I can't wait to have them again in 17 years."

  • Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay dubbed ‘the perfect union’ by NFL analyst

    Peter Schrager loves the partnership the Rams have created with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.

  • Carmakers Forced by Chip Crisis to Rethink Just-In-Time Ordering

    (Bloomberg) -- A century after automakers showed the world the value of assembly-line manufacturing, a shortage of semiconductors is teaching the industry a painful new lesson in what it takes to build a car.For most of its history, the industry has relied on a distinct approach to buying car parts, procuring components from suppliers right at the moment they’re needed. It’s referred to as just-in-time manufacturing and is designed to streamline production and eliminate the costs of keeping warehouses stocked with parts waiting to be used.But the shortcomings of that system were made starkly clear this year as the automakers confronted a dearth of the chips they need to build advanced functions into their vehicles, and found themselves near the bottom of chipmakers’ customer lists because of their just-in-time approach. That shortage is threatening to cut $110 billion in sales from the industry, and forcing auto manufacturers to overhaul the way they get the electronic components that have become critical to contemporary car design.“Customers need to change,” said Hassane El-Khoury, chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor Corp., which gets more than a third of its revenue from the automotive market. “That just-in-time mindset doesn’t work.”Semiconductor makers are demanding guaranteed, long-term orders rather than the short-term flexibility the carmakers are used to. The chipmakers’ assertiveness, even under pressure from lawmakers, underscores the rebalancing of power from the companies whose logos are on the cars to those that provide the advanced technology that runs them.As these components play a bigger role in everything from in-car entertainment to self-driving functions, chip manufacturers say they’re willing to invest in expanding production to head off a repeat of shortages that have forced the industry to mothball factories and furlough workers -- if the carmakers give them orders that can’t be canceled and commit to long-term agreements.“Why would I have invested a single dollar when my customer can cancel within 30 days and it takes me two years to build capacity?” ON Semiconductor’s El-Khoury said.There are signs the industry is listening. Last week, Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley indicated a new willingness to reverse decades of outsourcing for parts.“As the industry changes, we have to in-source now, just like we in-sourced powertrains in the ’20s and ’30s,” said Farley, who has shut down half his factories and seen his dealers’ lots emptying because of a dearth of chips.Most components used by the auto industry are part of a discrete food chain, and carmakers are at the top, able to orchestrate their suppliers’ actions in a system that delivers them a set of components that can be put together quickly and cheaply into a finished vehicle. Electronics makers, who’ve fared much better in the chip supply crunch, regard semiconductors as essential systems, and they work directly with chipmakers to secure products and often design their devices around the chips themselves.Automakers can no longer “assume the dominance of an 800-pound gorilla” in negotiations with chip companies and battery makers, said Mark Wakefield, head of the auto practice at consultancy AlixParters.Pioneered by Toyota Motor Corp. in the 1960s, just-in-time is a system where components suppliers are required to turn up with whatever the carmakers want at the last possible moment in a process that pares costs to the very minimum.That strategy has served the industry well, saving money and helping it organize a system for sourcing the 40,000 or so components that go into a modern vehicle, many of which can be made in a matter of days. But semiconductors -- the heart of sensors, engine management and battery controllers, infotainment and eventually systems that will pilot vehicles -- are created in a process that takes months. And building and equipping a factory to produce them requires years.Today’s cars contain an average of 1,400 semiconductors -- and that puts the chipmakers at an advantage. Ford’s Farley said he’s now negotiating contracts directly with chipmakers -- bypassing his traditional auto suppliers -- while building up inventory of the precious pieces and even redesigning models to accommodate the semiconductor companies.“We have learned a lot through this crisis that can be applied to many critical components,” Farley told analysts last month as he announced Ford would lose half its production in the second quarter and take a $2.5 billion hit to earnings this year, citing a lack of chips. “We’re also thinking about what this means for the world of batteries and silicon and all sorts of other components that are really mission critical for our company.”Ford is not alone in seeking solutions that upend long-time industry practices. Automakers from General Motors Co. to Volkswagen AG to Tesla Inc. are looking for ways to get closer to the chipmaking process, which could include forming partnerships with semiconductor companies, bringing chipmaking in-house and even building their own foundries. Nothing is off the table.“Cars are only going to get more technical and they’re going to need more chips,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of vehicle forecasting at consultant AutoForecast Solutions. “All of the vehicle manufacturers are looking at every possible scenario for getting it solved for the long-term.”But according to some chipmakers, the auto industry has embraced new technology but failed to understand those that supply it.“There is a huge difference between manufacturing a car and manufacturing a chip,” said Kurt Sievers, CEO of NXP Semiconductor NV, the biggest maker of auto chips. “We’ve been working for years closely with the auto OEMs directly when it comes to R&D and innovation -- however, not at all for supply chain and volume forecasting.”Sievers said the chip industry wants specific forecasts that stretch out in years and binding commitments to buy chips that last that long. The way automakers, referred to as original equipment manufacturers or OEMs, and semiconductor vendors work together needs to change, he said.And the car companies have little choice but to do so. Consumers are increasingly choosing vehicles based on functions such as connectivity, entertainment and advanced automated safety features. The auto industry is steadily shifting away from gasoline to battery power. All of that requires more chips.“It’s no longer this subsystem that no one cares about,” said Victor Peng, CEO of Xilinx Inc. a chipmaker whose products are uses in advanced driver-assistance systems. “The electronics is really going to shape the customer experience.”The semiconductor industry has plenty of other orders to fill. In 2020 automakers bought almost $40 billion worth of chips, little changed from the prior year, even amid the crash of the pandemic. By comparison, the computer industry bought 17% more chips than it did in 2019, for a total of $160 billion. Phone makers, meantime, provided the chip industry with $137 billion in revenue, a jump of 12%.Earlier this year, automakers lobbied U.S. lawmakers to intervene to help them with the shortage, arguing that chipmakers were unfairly prioritizing customers building less important consumer electronics over cars. The automakers argue their industry creates more than 7 million jobs in America and is critical to national security. And they’ve found a sympathetic ear in President Joe Biden, who was supported by the United Auto Workers in the 2020 election, and is working to help the auto industry navigate the chip crisis.Still, consumer electronics buys $20 billion more chips a year than the auto industry, and Big Tech has plenty of clout in Washington, too.Chipmakers are also in no hurry to add new factories to meet this year’s chip rush. Though 2020 was a good year and 2021 is shaping up to be even better, they don’t have to look back very far to be reminded of the difficulties of matching supply with short-term fluctuations in demand. In 2019 industry sales shrank 12% as customers slashed orders to work through stockpiles.Many investors and analysts are already concerned that what now looks like insatiable demand is customers double-ordering: asking for twice the amount they need so they can at least get the number they want. In the past, such heavy ordering has proved to foreshadow industry gluts, with demand eventually easing and buyers tapping the brakes as they worked down accumulated inventory.“We came out of 2018 guns blazing, everybody hoarded, and then 2019 was an awful year of demand because they already had chips,” said ON Semiconductor’s El Khoury. “Here we are today with people looking at us and asking, ‘why haven’t you invested?’”The type of chip automakers want also works against them. Much of what they use -- things such as sensors and power regulators -- can be made on what’s called lagging nodes, or production technology that hasn’t been state-of-the-art for years. While that makes it cheaper, chipmakers are reluctant to expand capacity of technology that’s closer to being obsolete.“The chips that the automotive industry uses are older than the ones you’d find in your cell phones or in your video games,” said AutoForecast Solutions’ Fiorani. “That makes them less of a priority to the companies that produce them.”Fiorani said carmakers would be better served forming joint ventures with chipmakers to tap their expertise and lock down a dependable source of supply. But doing that would involve going around traditional suppliers such as Continental AG and Robert Bosch AG and turning back the clock to a more expensive time when companies like Ford had to deal with suppliers for raw materials.Some auto suppliers are already taking steps to make sure they don’t get cut out. Parts supplier Robert Bosch is opening a new chip factory in Dresden that it says is the first of its kind dedicated to manufacturing semiconductors for automotive uses. Still, some automakers are already talking openly about cutting out those middlemen in order to keep up with the speed of change.“We will be the one who has the commercial relationship with the chipmaker,” Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said at a mobility conference in Tel Aviv this month. “When we want a change and you have to talk to suppliers, it is too slow.”Ford’s Farley said he’s consulted with tech companies and discovered how common it is in other industries to keep “buffer stock” and to buy directly from chip manufacturers.“Even if the company still buys the components with chips on them from a supplier, they still negotiated a direct deal,” he told analysts, describing something that’s common practice for companies like Apple Inc. Ford learned that nine of its tier-one component suppliers rely on just one Renesas Electronics Corp. factory in Japan for chips, a plant that suffered a fire, he said.Some automakers have made rapid progress in understanding their newer suppliers and are negotiating long-term deals. Others are sticking to the belief that they can dictate how their suppliers should act, according to ON Semiconductor’s El-Khoudry.Learning from their current difficulties is the key to turning around the current crisis and avoiding the next, according to Xilinx’s Peng. Toyota, the inventor of just-in-time, said it expects to return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability as soon as this year, helped by factories that continue to churn out vehicles because the company made the decision to accumulate stockpiles of chips.“People have to think differently or they’re going to be left behind,” Peng said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sean McVay has “been very pleased” with what Matthew Stafford has done so far

    The Rams agreed to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Lions back in January and now the club has finally seen him on the practice field. Los Angeles is keeping things light for OTAs. But when Stafford has thrown passes, he’s made a strong impression on his new head coach. “It looked good. I think we’re [more]

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • ‘Scared’ boy in car calls 911 on mom accused of drunk driving, Kansas police say

    A boy “scared for himself and his siblings” called 911 on his mom, police say.

  • Majority of Republicans blame non-existent ‘left-wing protesters’ for 6 January Capitol attack: poll

    It’s yet another election-related falsehood that’s become mainstream in the Republican party

  • Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

    Belarus's leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a disputed election last year. "We hope it (protests) will continue and workers are being prepared for a nationwide strike ... people will go out on the streets again," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, now living in exile in Lithuania, told journalists after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene deletes tweet calling Kevin McCarthy a ‘feckless c***’ in Holocaust mask row

    ‘He didn’t even text me or call me’, says Georgia congresswoman says of Republican House minority leader

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Kim Kardashian reveals she didn't pass her first-year law exams: 'I am a failure'

    Kim said on Instagram on Wednesday that despite the setback, she wasn't "giving up" and was preparing to take her first-year law exams again.

  • UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock gags users of his mobile phone app amid storm over his role in Covid pandemic

    Easy access to the Have Your Say section on the Matt Hancock MP app has disappeared after an update containing "bug fixes".

  • Memo reveals suspect in San Jose VTA shooting wrote about hating his workplace

    There are troubling allegations that date back more than a decade for the man accused of killing nine people and injuring multiple others at a San Jose railyard﻿ on Wednesday morning. Samuel Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace while detained by U.S. Customs Officers after a trip to the Philippines nine years ago. Cassidy's feelings were detailed in a memo book that had notes on how he hated the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. See more in the video above.

  • U.S. Senate argues over Capitol riot probe in marathon session

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. Senate urged Republicans on Thursday to join them in voting to support a commission to probe the deadly attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, although the idea seemed to lack critical support ahead of a vote. Senators argued for hours about the need for a commission, while also working to advance a sweeping tech bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sweeping-bill-counter-china-wins-enough-support-advance-us-senate-2021-05-27 taking aim at China in a marathon session that stretched into the evening. Democrats have urged a bipartisan probe similar to the one Congress approved after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but this time reviewing the Jan. 6 assault on the seat of American democracy by hundreds of supporters of Trump fired up by the then-president's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of fraud.

  • TikTok of anti-vaxx father offering daughter bribe to avoid jab highlights teens’ Covid battle against parents

    ‘My family is gone! By the end of this flu season most of you will be dead!’ the anguished father yells in a viral TikTok video