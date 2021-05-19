US tips prompt German raids over child abuse images

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities searched more than 40 apartments and other buildings in Berlin on Wednesday in connection with the spread of child abuse images, after receiving tips from the U.S. authorities.

The German news agency dpa quoted Berlin's criminal police office as saying that 250 investigators were involved in raids against 42 suspects — all of them men between the ages of 17 and 84.

Two-thirds of the men were already known to police, half of them in connection with sexual offenses, senior investigator Norma Schuermann said. The raids were the result of several separate investigations rather than a concerted probe into a single network, she said.

Investigators confiscated computers, smartphones and other data storage devices.

Schuermann said the likelihood of people involved in distributing child abuse images getting caught “is getting higher and higher.”

She said Berlin police worked together closely with authorities in the United States and that German authorities receive tens of thousands of notices regarding suspects in Germany from the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Recommended Stories

  • Maricopa County Board of Supervisors calls on GOP officials to end 'sham' audit

    The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has had enough of the Arizona state Senate's audit of the November presidential election, and all of the baseless conspiracy theories that go along with it. The Republican-led state Senate hired a firm called Cyber Ninjas to carry out an audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County in November. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the ballots, voting machines, and private and public voter information. Former President Donald Trump has been following along from Florida, and on Saturday, released a statement falsely claiming that the "entire database for Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!" Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, tweeted that Trump's comment was "unhinged," and he was "literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can't indulge these insane lies any longer." On Monday, Richer told CNN's Erin Burnett that Trump's statement left him "exasperated," and was "tantamount to saying the pencil sitting on my desk in front of me doesn't exist." He's not the only GOP official in Arizona at the breaking point. Four of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisor's five members are Republicans, including its chairman, Jack Sellers, who on Monday accused the state Senate of running a "grift disguised as an audit. This board is done explaining anything to these people who are playing investigator with our constituents' ballots and equipment, paid for with real people's tax dollars. People's ballots and money are not make believe. It's time to be done with this craziness." Richer wrote a letter rejecting claims that files were deleted, and Sellers said he will "not be responding to any more requests from this sham process. Finish what you call an audit and be ready to defend your report in a court of law. We all look forward to it." The audit was being conducted at Phoenix's Veteran's Memorial Coliseum, but is now on pause because the venue is being used for high school graduations. Election technology expert Ryan Macias told CNN he's "never seen anything like it," adding that Cyber Ninjas has no "auditing experience" or "election technology experience." By moving the ballots in and out of the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum, "the more likely the chain of custody will be broken and the less likely that the data is reliable," Macias said. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyBiden got to test-drive Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, and the Israel-Gaza flight wasn't going to spoil his rideThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash

  • PCSO with 'unhealthy interest in rape' jailed for sharing thousands of 'sickening' child abuse images

    Jonathan Plummer, 35, from Wakefield, was imprisoned for two years.

  • Researchers: Chinese businessman is 'linchpin' of disinformation network pushing COVID, election falsehoods

    Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman living in self-exile in New York, is at the center of a vast online network of media websites and social media accounts that spread false claims about coronavirus vaccines, election fraud, and the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, researchers from the Graphika network analysis company write in a new report released Monday. Guo is close to Stephen Bannon, the onetime chief strategist to former President Donald Trump; last summer, Bannon was arrested on Guo's yacht on federal fraud charges. In its report, Graphika said Guo is the "linchpin" of the disinformation network, and the "leading personality" who "appears to define goals and messaging and is positioned as a wise leader who should be admired and followed." The network includes the media websites GTV and GNews, and Guo is often featured in their videos; in April, he appeared in a GNews video calling COVID-19 vaccines "fake" and "poison," The Washington Post reports. Graphika says the network's thousands of social media accounts work in tandem to spread disinformation, and they "appear to be run by real people but solely amplify Guo-related content." These Guo supporters call themselves "ants" and are organized into local action groups called "Himalaya farms," Graphika said. The Graphika report is "an important forensic analysis of the ways that rich and politically motivated people can manipulate social media," Joan Donovan, director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project at Harvard's Shorenstein Center, told the Post. In an email to the Post, a spokesman for Guo said he does not control the content on GTV or GNews and "implying that Mr. Guo is responsible for everything that is posted on [GTV] is ludicrous." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyBiden got to test-drive Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, and the Israel-Gaza flight wasn't going to spoil his rideThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Biden's job approval dips amid concerns over government spending

    As COVID-19 cases continue to fall and an increasingly vaccinated America emerges from the worst of the pandemic, the biggest political challenge facing President Biden may no longer be the virus itself. Instead, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests that the more the U.S. recovers, the more Americans could start to question whether the administration’s multi-trillion-dollar policy agenda is helping or hurting the economy. The survey of 1,561 U.S. adults, which was conducted from May 11 to 13, found that Biden remains relatively popular with the American people — far more popular, for instance, than his predecessor Donald Trump was at any point during his presidency. Yet Biden’s current job approval rating (49 percent) is 5 points lower than it was in late April, and his disapproval rating (40 percent) is 3 points higher. That’s one of the smallest splits in any Yahoo News/YouGov poll since Biden took office. It’s too soon to say whether this movement signals a real shift in public opinion or just a blip in the data; polling averages still show that a majority of Americans approve of how Biden is handling his job, and the variations are within the margin of error. Yet there are other warning signs for the president in the Yahoo News/YouGov numbers.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Arizona GOP election official calls for an end to audit: 'Stop giving space for lies'

    The Maricopa County Recorder is one of several Republican county officials now denouncing the Republican-led election audit.

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures are under pressure as inflation worries persist

    Stocks in Europe pick up on selling from Asia and a downbeat day on Wall Street ahead of Federal Reserve minutes.

  • Malawi burns thousands of Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Health officials hope the event will increase public confidence in getting the vaccination.

  • Trump news – live: New York starts criminal probe into Trump Organisation, as Michael Cohen mocks former boss

    Follow all the latest developments

  • Lebanon's foreign minister asks to quit after comments strained Gulf ties

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency said, after his comments in a television interview strained ties with traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors. Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in the caretaker government, suggested on Monday that Gulf states had supported the rise of Islamic State, among other disparaging comments. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon's ambassadors and issued formal complaints.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Trump are scrambling to quash GOP support for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

    The House on Wednesday will likely approve the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The commission's fate in the Senate rests on whether 10 Republicans support the bipartisan legislation, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) surprised many observers Tuesday when he left the door open to backing the commission. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spent Tuesday scrambling to keep the number of Republicans voting yes Wednesday to a bare minimum. He stated his own opposition earlier in the day, "raising some eyebrows in the GOP conference after Democrats conceded to McCarthy on nearly all of his top demands on the commission," The Washington Post reports. On Tuesday night, he officially urged his GOP colleagues to vote no, Politico says, but "a last-minute surge of GOP interest" in the commission is dashing his hopes of party unity. "The genie is out of the bottle, and people are trying to put it back in," one GOP lawmaker told Politico. McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, to negotiate a bill on his behalf, and his push to sink Katko's deal "has upset several members, who feel McCarthy hung Katko out to dry and now feel even more inclined to rally around Katko and his commission proposal," Politico reports. "In a sign of momentum, the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Katko is a member, formally voted to endorse the legislation Tuesday evening." On the other hand, Trump, who doesn't want an investigation into his own actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, slammed the legislation in a blog post Tuesday, possibly tipping other uncertain House Republicans into the no camp. McCarthy's opposition is seen as personal — he might be called as a witness over a phone call with Trump during the riot — and political, since he needs the support of anti-commission conservatives, and likely Trump, to keep his leadership position. A big bipartisan vote in the House would both increase the odds of passage in the Senate and also enrage Trump. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyBiden got to test-drive Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, and the Israel-Gaza flight wasn't going to spoil his rideThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now criminal

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • Trump Organization now subject to criminal investigation in New York, state attorney general's office tells CNN

    "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office said.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Dying Idaho inmate’s execution is canceled, with clemency hearing granted by state panel

    “Mr. Pizzuto has spent 35 years on death row and is now dying from cancer and other diseases.”

  • Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

    Singapore criticized an Indian politician on Wednesday for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned India’s high commissioner over the comments made by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, India's capital territory.

  • Lakers operating with an 'appropriate fear' against Stephen Curry and the Warriors

    The Lakers know they can't afford to underestimate the Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors if they want to make it to the real NBA postseason.