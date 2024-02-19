US tourist admits raping and murdering hiker he threw into German ravine

Bohling, who had been staying at a boarding house in the nearby town of Oberstor was arrested after a massive police operation

An American tourist has admitted raping and murdering a fellow US hiker, whom he pushed down a 165-foot ravine near a “Disney” castle in Bavaria.

Troy Phillip Bohling, 31, from Michigan, made a wide-ranging confession via his lawyer on the first day of his trial at a District Court in Kempten, 65 miles southwest of Munich.

Philip Mueller told the court: “The accused committed the incomprehensible act.”

Prosecutors said Bohling was on holiday in Germany when he met two female tourists at the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, which is said to have inspired the castle in Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.

The two women, Eva Liu, 21 and Kelsey Chang, 22, were coming to the end of a trip of a lifetime around Europe.

They both slipped while on a mountain trail at which point Bohling told them “That’s enough adventure for today”, before offering to take them to a viewing point on the way back to the castle.

He allegedly told the women he was taking them to a romantic spot for selfies, with a better view of the castle

It was there where Bohling pushed Ms Liu to the ground and raped her. Ms Chang intervened and was pushed into the ravine during the scuffle.

Bohling then carried on with the sexual assault, before strangling Ms Liu with a belt, while filming the act.

Interrupted by a pair of hikers who stumbled on the crime, he pushed the rape victim over the same ledge while she was unconscious.

The 21-year-old landed at the bottom of the slope next to her friend, who called the emergency services, telling them her friend was “gasping”.

Both women were found by rescue workers at the bottom of the ravine.

The rape victim was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to hospital, where she died later that night from her injuries.

Ms Chang, whose fall was broken by a tree, somehow survived.

Bohling, who had been staying at a boarding house in the nearby town of Oberstor was arrested after a massive police operation involving 25 emergency vehicles.

He initially refused to talk to the police, but later made a statement to the investigating judge before being remanded in custody.

His lawyer told the court Bohling “was aware that the victim could die without help, yet he still left her behind”.

Neuschwanstein Castle is visited by over a million tourists each year

Mr Mueller added that the attack was not planned and Bohling was deeply ashamed of what he had done.

Bohling, who faces life in prison if convicted, spoke only to confirm the accuracy of his lawyer’s statement.

He also admitted to possessing child pornography.

Eric Abneri, from New York, who captured video of Bohling being arrested, told CBS News ”his face was covered in deep red scratch marks and his neck as well”.

“There was clearly a struggle there, and he just had a frown on his face,” Abneri said. “He didn’t say anything. He had a sort of disturbed look.”

Built in the 19th century by King Ludwig II, Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most visited sites in Germany, attracting over a million visitors a year.

Obsessed with Wagner, the king ran up huge debts building the castle, which was never completed.

The trial is due to run until March 13.

