A US tourist in Cancun was wounded by a stray bullet when gunmen on jet skis reportedly killed 2 men at the beach

Members of the Mexican Navy are seen outside of an ambulance carrying a tourist injured during a shooting in the tourist area of Playa Tortugas in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on June 11, 2021. Elizabeth Ruiz/AE/AFP via Getty Images

An American tourist was wounded by a stray bullet during a shooting attack on a Mexican beach.

The unidentified woman was caught in the crossfire of possible gang violence on Friday.

She was taken to hospital while two men reportedly died of bullet wounds at the beach.

An American tourist was wounded by a stray bullet while she was caught in the crossfire of suspected cartel violence in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Cancun on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo said a "foreign woman" had been taken to hospital for treatment, while two unidentified men apparently died of bullet wounds at the scene, according to AP.

The tourist was not named but a local official confirmed she was American.

A video published by De Peso newspaper shows the woman with a bloodied shoulder asking for water while being wheeled to an ambulance.

"Water," she says in the video. "It's hot. Water. Water."

According to The Sun, the attack unfolded when hitmen on jet skis reportedly fired their weapons at their targets who were on a beach called Playa Tortugas. The hitmen fled by water after the attack.

Several drug cartels operate in the state where the attack unfolded, which is known for a lucrative retail drug market. There have been around 200 killings in the state linked to cartel violence in the first four months of 2021, AP reported.

