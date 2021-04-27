US tourist killed in Puerto Rico after no-photo warning

DÁNICA COTO
·1 min read

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The burned body of a 24-year-old tourist from Delaware was identified on Tuesday, three days after he and a friend were attacked following a drug purchase in a seaside San Juan district popular with visitors, Puerto Rico police said.

Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa said Tariq Quadir Loat and a friend had purchased unspecified drugs in the shantytown of La Perla and were trying to take photographs after being warned not to.

Police said the two were beaten with items including an exercise weight, a piece of wood and a deep fryer on Saturday. Loat disappeared and his friend James Jackson managed to flee, but was then hospitalized with injuries.

Police said Loat’s body was found Sunday in the town of Vega Baja, about 20 miles west of San Juan, and was identified by fingerprints. The attackers have not yet been identified.

It’s rare for tourists to be killed in Puerto Rico, an island of 3.3 million people that last saw a record number of killings nearly a decade ago. The last tourist to be reported killed was a 39-year-old man from Denver, Colorado, who police say was thrown from an SUV and run over in San Juan in February 2020.

La Perla was once a dangerous slum controlled by rival drug gang and considered Puerto Rico’s biggest distribution point for heroin. But that reputation has largely faded, especially since it was used as the backdrop for the video of “Despacito,” a song released in 2017 by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Hundreds of tourists have since visited La Perla, where criminal activity was greatly reduced after a 2011 raid by federal agents.

Recommended Stories

  • A San Diego woman died after a man jumped off a building and landed on top of her

    The San Diego County Medical Examiners Office identified the woman as Taylor Kahle, 29. She was walking with a friend when the incident occurred.

  • Children slip bus driver secret note to rescue mom from abuse, New Mexico police say

    A bus driver helped a mother escape after enduring a night of abuse, police say.

  • Florida residents in uproar as scientists prepare to release 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes

    Florida residents are furious as scientists prepare to release hundreds of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes into their communities. The experiment, led by British biotech company Oxitec, will see around 750 million male mosquitoes sent out into the Florida Keys over the next two years in an attempt to control the population of an invasive, disease carrying species which has settled in the area. But many residents are unhappy at being part of what one group called “a Jurassic Park experiment.” The first wave of the project will see thousands of mosquitoes released at six locations this week. The project has been launched to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which makes up about four per cent of the mosquito population in the Keys but is responsible for virtually all mosquito-borne diseases transmitted to humans, including dengue, Zika and yellow fever. It can also transmit heartworm and other potentially deadly illnesses to pets and animals.

  • Flight attendant reveals the 'secret' reason why the crew greets you during boarding: 'Bet you don't know what we are doing'

    A flight attendant on TikTok revealed the real reason why the flight crew greets passengers as they board the plane.

  • CDC relaxes outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. Here's what you need to know.

    After a year of recommending Americans wear masks anytime they’re around someone who is not in their household, the CDC tweaked its guidelines.

  • Why $3 million in unsold Girl Scouts cookies are just sitting in Atlanta warehouse

    Local troops had to get creative this year and switch to virtual sales and drive-through pop-up shops.

  • No plea deal for Tampa Super Bowl streaker, says Hillsborough judge

    TAMPA — A county judge rejected a proposed plea deal Tuesday for a pair of men accused of streaking onto the football field at Raymond James Stadium during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV. An attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer said they had reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges for their Feb. 7 streaking stunt. In exchange, they ...

  • Georgia election official rejects report that his office isn't cooperating with Trump probe

    A top election official in Georgia rebuffed claims that his office is not cooperating with prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of last November’s election.

  • In the late ’90s, an unlikely bestseller became a rip-roaring museum monster movie

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With a new Tom Clancy movie, Without Remorse, premiering on Amazon Prime, we’re looking back on other Hollywood adaptations of mass paperback novels, a.k.a. so-called airport fiction.

  • Woman kills man and his dog in hit-and-run while fleeing from another hit-and-run only moments before: Police

    A woman has been arrested after allegedly running over and killing a man and his dog while they were out for a walk in a hit-and-run incident while fleeing at a high speed from another hit-and-run incident she had reportedly committed only moments earlier. The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, April 25, shortly before 8 p.m. in Sandy Springs, Georgia -- a suburb north of Atlanta -- when police responded to a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian, later named as 25-year-old Michael Farmer of Sandy Springs and his dog, a Catahoula named Bruce. An initial police investigation found that Farmer and his dog were walking on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs when a white sedan traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed struck the victim and fled the scene, according to a statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department.

  • Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Figure in Cheeky Shapewear Bodysuit After Recent Weight Loss

    The actress has been open about her wellness journey and reached her goal weight last November

  • Fox News Lady Focuses on Bakari Sellers ‘Accent’ and Not the Police Killing He’s Talking About

    Fox News is the place where racism goes when it needs some alone time. Fox News is the grease on Matt Gaetz hair. It’s the oil sheen in Rand Paul’s white man jheri curl. It’s Republican OnlyFans.

  • West Virginia Will Give $100 Savings Bonds to People 16 to 35 Who Get Vaccinated

    West Virginia will give $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday. There are roughly 380,000 West Virginians in that age group, many of whom have already gotten at least one shot, but Justice said he hoped the money would motivate the rest to get inoculated, as “they’re not taking the vaccines as fast as we’d like them to take them.” The state will use federal funds from the CARES Act to pay for the bonds, Justice, a Republican, said at a news conference, adding that he had “vetted this every way that we possibly can” to ensure that the unconventional use of the funds was allowed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The bonds will also be available to anyone in that age group who has already been vaccinated, Justice said. West Virginia has the 16th highest rate of new coronavirus cases per person among U.S. states and ranks 12th in hospitalizations, according to a New York Times database. Justice said the state needed to stop the virus “dead in its tracks,” and that if it did, “these masks go away, the hospitalizations go away, the death toll and the body bags start to absolutely become minimal.” Earlier this year, at the start of the country’s vaccination effort, West Virginia had stood out for its success in vaccinating its residents. At one point, it had administered second doses to more of its population than any other state; it was also behind only Alaska for the percent of its residents that had received a first dose. But now West Virginia is fallen behind, ahead of only nine states for the portion of its residents that have had a first dose, according to a New York Times database tracking vaccines. Justice said that young West Virginians could “always stand an extra dose of patriotism.” He urged them to “accept that wonderful savings bond” — which will allow the recipient to retrieve the $100, plus interest, at a later date — adding, “I hope that you keep it for a long, long, long time.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • LeBron James won't sit with cop for a talk because it would 'destroy' the NBA star's narrative: Terrell

    Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell reacts to a cop who requested a meeting with LeBron James to talk about policing.

  • No need for vaccinated people to mask up outside, CDC says

    The new, more relaxed masking rules are seemingly intended as an enticement to the millions of Americans who are eligible to receive a vaccine but for one reason or another have not yet been inoculated.

  • Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda told reporters the death of the patient due to thrombosis will not change the province's vaccination strategy.

  • Native American lawmakers seek federal help on Montana bison

    Native American lawmakers in Montana on Tuesday asked the Biden administration to help craft a plan to reintroduce wild bison to areas in and around Glacier National Park and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. The request was made by eight members of the Legislature's American Indian Caucus in a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It comes after Gov. Greg Gianforte and his fellow Republicans in the Legislature have sought to make it harder to reintroduce bison to areas of the state that the burly animals once roamed.

  • Julius Erving on Why LeBron James Isn’t on His Top Two All-Time NBA Teams

    During a recent appearance on 'Posted Up with Chris Haynes,' Julius Erving explained why LeBron James is not on his top two all-time-NBA teams.

  • Republicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

    U.S. Census data released Monday will shift political power in Congress, reapportioning two House seats to Texas and one each to Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana — and stripping a seat from California (for the first time ever), New York (barely!), Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia. Florida, Texas, and Arizona — each controlled entirely by Republicans — had been expecting to pick up an additional seat. "On balance, I think this reapportionment offers a small boost for Republicans, but the bigger boost is likely to come from how Republicans draw these seats in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia," the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman tells Axios. "Reapportionment itself means little compared to the redistricting fights to come." It won't exactly be a level playing field. "Republicans control the redistricting process in far more states than do Democrats, because of GOP dominance in down-ballot elections," The New York Times reports. "Democrats, meanwhile, have shifted redistricting decisions in states where they have controlled the government — such as California, Colorado, and Virginia — to independent commissions intended to create fair maps." House seats broken down by final redistricting authority (vs. 2011): - Republican: 187 (219)- Democratic: 75 (44)- Independent/bipartisan commission: 121 (88)- Split control: 46 (77)- At Large states: 6 (7)https://t.co/qDEAQHGIZF pic.twitter.com/voM1hHEDrK — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 26, 2021 "The good news for Democrats: They have more control over the process than they did in 2010, the last time the lines were drawn," Wasserman's colleague Amy Walters tells PBS NewsHour. "The bad news for Democrats, the good news for Republicans, is that Republicans still control more than twice as many congressional district lines." And Oregon, controlled by Democrats, will probably add a GOP seat under a power-sharing deal with the Republican minority. In Texas, where the population gains came from Hispanic and Asian residents and out-of-staters moving to Houston, Austin, Dallas, and other Democrat-leaning urban centers, the GOP legislature will make both new congressional districts Republican, Wasserman predicts. In fact, Republicans "could conceivably pick up all five seats they need" to take control of the House from drawing favorable districts in just Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, he adds. The estimates will change, "but right now, Republicans might expect to gain between zero and eight House seats via map changes." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterCDC says fully vaccinated people generally don't need to wear masks outdoors

  • NFL draft: If the Wonderlic is dead, does this mean the draft has grown up?

    The NFL's use of the Wonderlic test — namely for quarterbacks — is a controversial topic. Could it one day just go away?