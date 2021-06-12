A tourist from the United States was supposedly wounded Friday in Cancun, Mexico, during a beach shooting amid continued cartel violence.

Two men were killed in the attack, and one "foreign woman" was wounded, the prosecutor's office for Quintana Roo, the state where Cancun is located, reportedly said.

DAUGHTER OF DRUG LORD 'EL MENCHO SENTENCED TO TWO-AND-A-HALF YEARS IN US PRISON

The woman was from the U.S., a local official said. The Washington Examiner reached out to the State Department for confirmation but did not immediately hear back.

"It's hot. I need water," said a woman, reportedly in Cancun, being wheeled to an ambulance. "Water. Water."

The region, like much of the nation, is plagued by cartel violence. There were 209 killings in Quintana Roo between January and April, the Associated Press reported.

The State Department warns U.S. citizens to "exercise increased caution" when traveling in the area due to crime.

"Criminal activity and violence, including homicide, occur throughout the state," according to the department's website. "Most homicides appear to be targeted; however, criminal organization assassinations and turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens. Bystanders have been injured or killed in shooting incidents."

Tags: News, Mexico, Drug Cartels, Tourism, State Department, Crime

Original Author: Haley Victory Smith

Original Location: US tourist wounded in Cancun shooting amid cartel violence: Report