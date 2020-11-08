US on track to smash record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

As of November 8, over 56,700 people in the US are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is on track to set a record for coronavirus hospitalizations, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

At least 56,768 people are currently hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, an increase of 10,000 since October 30.

"At this rate, we'll see a record number of hospitalizations in just a few days," The Covid Tracking Project said on Twitter.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The United States is on track to break the record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the 7-day average of coronavirus deaths up 36% over the last three weeks, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

Over 102,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday alone, up 8.2% in the last week, outpacing the 6.2% increase in new tests. The numbers exclude California, which has not reported data for the weekend.

—The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 9, 2020

At least 56,768 people are currently hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, an increase of 10,000 since October 30. Over 11,100 people are in intensive-care, with just under 3,000 on ventilators.

"At this rate, we'll see a record number of hospitalizations in just a few days," The Covid Tracking Project said on Twitter.

During the first wave of COVID-19 in April, the number of people hospitalized peaked at just under 60,000.

Nearly 230,000 people have now died from the coronavirus in the United States. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts that as many as 266,000 people will be dead by the end of the month.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider