US tracks high-altitude balloon spotted over Colorado

US military aircraft have located a high-altitude balloon flying over the western part of the country, according to the BBC's media partner CBS News.

The object has been determined to be non-threatening, but its origin and purpose is unknown.

A US official told CBS the balloon was seen on Friday over Colorado, drifting east.

Last year, the US shot down a Chinese balloon after it crossed the country from Alaska to the east coast.

The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday about the latest balloon sighting.

The alleged aerial surveillance last February sparked a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing.

The Chinese authorities had denied it was a spy aircraft, describing it as a weather ship blown astray.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a trip to China, calling the airship's presence an "irresponsible act".

An F-22 jet fighter fired a missile at the balloon, destroying it off the coast of South Carolina.

Graphic of high altitude balloon, showing helium filled balloon, solar panels and instruments bay which can include cameras, radar and communications equipment. They can fly at heights of 80,000ft-120,000ft, higher than fighter jets and commercial aircraft