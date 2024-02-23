US tracks high-altitude balloon spotted over Colorado
US military aircraft have located a high-altitude balloon flying over the western part of the country, according to the BBC's media partner CBS News.
The object has been determined to be non-threatening, but its origin and purpose is unknown.
A US official told CBS the balloon was seen on Friday over Colorado, drifting east.
Last year, the US shot down a Chinese balloon after it crossed the country from Alaska to the east coast.
The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday about the latest balloon sighting.
The alleged aerial surveillance last February sparked a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing.
The Chinese authorities had denied it was a spy aircraft, describing it as a weather ship blown astray.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a trip to China, calling the airship's presence an "irresponsible act".
An F-22 jet fighter fired a missile at the balloon, destroying it off the coast of South Carolina.