US trade deficit hits record $74.4 billion in March

Following the emergency Coronavirus Act being passed in 2020, elections across the UK have been postponed by a year. Voters will go to polling stations across the country on Thursday, May 6, to elect local councillors, Police and Crime Commissioners, with over 5,000 seats available to take, the largest number since 1973. There is also a by-election in Hartlepool, following the resignation of the former Labour MP, Mike Hill. The Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, will want to ensure that the party makes gains following damage to the 'Red Wall' in the 2019 General Election, when the party was under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. Asked if he accepts that this week's election results will reflect on his leadership, Sir Starmer told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on May 4: "Yes, and I take full responsibility for the results, just as I take full responsibility for everything that happens in the Labour Party under my leadership." "My job as Labour leader was to rebuild the Labour Party out of that devastating loss in 2019 and put us in a position to win the next general election. "I said on the day that I was elected that that was a mountain to climb. It is, we're climbing it and I've got a burning desire to build a better future for our country, and Thursday is a first step towards that better future." There are a number of seats which will be vital for Labour to make gains to demonstrate the success of Starmer's leadership. You can find out more about these seats here: Hartlepool by-election When Hartlepudlians go to the polling booth on Thursday, they will be voting for both their local representatives on the council, which is currently a coalition between Independents and Conservatives, as well as a new MP, after a by-election was called when Mike Hill, the former Labour MP, stood down following sexual harassment allegations. The Tories have never won Hartlepool, which has remained Labour since its creation in 1974, but it is now the party’s most vulnerable seat. Jill Mortimer, a farmer and North Yorkshire district councillor, is the Tory candidate. Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Council, said the feeling on the ground was that the Tories would win the by-election. “It’s theirs to lose”, he said. Keir Starmer is hopeful that his campaign in the area will lead to another victory in the area. "I hope we won't lose Hartlepool, we're fighting for every vote there and I know that every vote has to be earned and that's why I've been in Hartlepool three times in the campaign and we've got teams on the ground." On Monday, May 3, Boris Johnson visited Seaton in Hartlepool, a sure sign he knows how important this seat is, as winning it would suggest the fall of the North’s “Red Wall” is not a one-off. What time do the polls open to vote in the 2021 local election?