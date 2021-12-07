US trade deficit narrows in October as exports rebound

In this April 9, 2021 photo, cargo containers are shown stacked near cranes at PortMiami in Miami. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, after hitting a record high the previous month, as a big rebound in exports helped to offset a much smaller rise in imports. The October deficit was 17.6% below the September record of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, the lowest in six months, after hitting a record high in September. A big rebound in exports helped to offset a much smaller rise in imports.

The October deficit was 17.6% below the all-time peak in September of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest monthly deficit since a $66.2 billion imbalance in April.

The strong rebound in exports is seen by economists as evidence of global supply chains beginning to untangle, and they believe smaller deficits this quarter could give a solid boost to overall U.S. economic growth.

There were gains in numerous export categories, suggesting that a recovering global economy is beginning to boost demand for U.S. products. Americans’ demand for imports had been racing ahead of export sales as the U.S. economy recovered more quickly than other countries from the pandemic.

In October, exports rose 8.1% to $223.6 billion while imports were up a much smaller 0.9% to $290.7 billion. The deficit is the gap between what the United States exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from foreign nations.

The politically sensitive trade deficit with China, the largest with any country, fell by 14% in October to $31.4 billion. For the first 10 months of this year, the deficit in goods trade with China is running 13.7% higher than a year ago.

America's overall deficit trade deficit totaled $705.2 billion so far this year, 29.7% above the same period a year ago. Trade flows were sharply curtailed last year as the COVID pandemic restricted economic activity.

Part of the October increase in exports reflected a surge in oil exports, reflecting a return to more normal operations at Gulf Coast refineries which had been shut down by Hurricane Ida.

Big gains in U.S. auto exports and imports suggest that the global computer chip shortage which had crimped auto production was beginning to ease, a trend that has been noted by leaders in the auto industry.

Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, predicted that an improving trade picture would add around 1 percentage point to U.S. economic growth in the current October-December quarter. He expects the gross domestic product to expand at an annual rate of 6.5% this quarter, a significant improvement from the modest 2.1% growth rate in the third quarter.

While the trade report offered evidence that supply chain problems were easing, Hunter noted that while the number of waiting ships anchored off U.S. ports has declined in recent weeks they remain at “historically high levels.”

He also cautioned that the emergence of the new omicron variant and the travel restrictions that have been re-instated could dampen services trade in coming months.

Tuesday's report showed that the deficit in goods totaled $83.9 billion in October while America's surplus in services trade, which includes airline and other travel payments, totaled $16.8 billion.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

    Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday.

  • U.S. trade deficit sinks 18% in October as exports surge to record high

    The U.S. trade deficit sank almost 18% in October after a big surge in exports and barely any growth in imports. Traffic jams at domestic ports that have slowed the arrival of foreign-produced goods.

  • U.S. Boosted Oil, Food Exports as Prices Surged in October

    The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in October as an increase in exports of energy and agricultural commodities outpaced growth in imports, which were restrained by a growing backlog at U.S. ports.

  • Microsoft seizes control of websites used by China-backed hackers

    Microsoft has seized control of a number of websites that were being used by a Chinese government-backed hacking group to target organizations in 29 countries, including the U.S. Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit (DCI) said on Monday that a federal court in Virginia had granted an order allowing the company to take control of the websites and redirect the traffic to Microsoft servers. Microsoft didn’t name Nickel’s targets, but said the group was targeting organizations in the U.S. and 28 other countries.

  • Dems Know the GOP Will Retaliate—They Want to Punish Boebert Anyway

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was inevitable, given the state of the Republican Party in 2021, that House Democrats would find themselves in this position again.For the third time this year, they’re weighing whether to hold a Republican lawmaker accountable for her outrageously offensive statements after GOP leaders refused to do it themselves.This time, the Republican in question is Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who has openly made the bigoted joke that Rep. Ilhan

  • Amid shortage, Canada taps into emergency maple syrup reserves

    The Canadian province of Quebec produces 70% of the world's maple syrup supply.

  • Microsoft seizes websites from Chinese hacking group

    Microsoft announced Monday that it has seized a number of websites that were being used by a China-based hacking firm to carry out cyberattacks in 29 countries, including the U.S.Why it matters: Microsoft said it believed the sites "were largely being used for intelligence gathering from government agencies, think tanks and human rights organizations."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: By seizing 42 websites, Microsoft successfully disrupted

  • Henry's evening forecast: Monday, December 6, 2021

    Henry's evening forecast: Monday, December 6, 2021

  • Congressional Democrats, Republicans clash over Biden oil proposals

    Environmental activists have asked Biden to permanently ban oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters, including the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Housing Supply and Demand in 2022: What To Expect

    Housing supply and demand is one of the greatest drivers of real estate values in a given market. A balanced market means a healthy supply of both buyers and sellers achieving slow but steady home price growth over time. 2021 was an extremely tough year for housing supply, as buyers far outpaced sellers in most markets.

  • Three Arrow Capital buy up $400m of ETH despite dismissing Ethereum

    Singapore-based hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd received $400m worth of Ethereum just two weeks after CEO Su Zhu denounced the crypto.

  • EU may face shortage of key materials for diagnostics, cancer treatments

    The European Union may face a shortage of radioactive isotopes key to diagnosing a range of diseases and treating cancer, according to officials and documents. The EU is the world's biggest producer of Molybdenum-99, a radio isotope used in 80% of all nuclear medicines procedures globally, including imaging scans to detect heart diseases and therapies to destroy cancer cells, EU data show. But the production of Molybdenum-99 is mostly reliant on nuclear reactors located in the Netherlands and Belgium, which are getting old.

  • David Letterman Immediately Shreds Donald Trump At Kennedy Center Honors

    President Joe Biden presided over the annual gala that was repeatedly snubbed by the former president.

  • German housing market sets alarm bells ringing in Europe’s biggest economy

    In the shadow of the glass and steel towers of Frankfurt’s financial district lies Westend – the German city’s answer to Mayfair.

  • A former Kamala Harris staffer says aides have to endure 'a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism': report

    A staffer who worked for Harris before she became vice president told The Washington Post that aides were "constantly sort of propping up a bully."

  • Trump draws attention with admission he 'fired Comey'

    Former President Trump is drawing attention after giving an interview in which he admitted to firing ex-FBI Director James Comey and suggested that doing so allowed him to remain in office for four years."A lot of people say to me, how you survived is one of the most incredible things," Trump told Fox News host Mark Levin in an interview that aired Sunday night."Don't forget, I fired Comey. Had I not fired Comey, you might not be talking to me...

  • ‘This Must be Stopped’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Plans to Establish a Militia That Answers Solely to Him

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced a budget proposal on Thursday that includes plans to establish a militia that would answer solely to him. Unlike the […]

  • America Learned the Wrong Lessons From Pearl Harbor—And the World Is Still Living With the Consequences

    On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, we will remember Pearl Harbor, the 1941 Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base on Oahu, Hawaii, for the eightieth time. It is a ritual remembrance that has much to reveal about Americans’ present-day understanding of themselves and their country’s role in the world, especially at a moment when we are also trying to understand the exit from Afghanistan.

  • ‘I thought I was a free man’: the engineer fighting Texas’s ban on boycotting Israel

    Rasmy Hassouna, a Palestinian American, is suing the state over a provision that bans him or his company from protesting Israel or its products Rasmy Hassouna: ‘If I don’t want to buy anything at WalMart, who are you to tell me not to shop at WalMart?’ Photograph: Courtesy Rasmy Hassouna For more than two decades, Texan civil engineer Rasmy Hassouna was a contractor for the city of Houston. Hassouna has consulted the city on soil volatility in the nearby Gulf of Mexico – a much needed service to

  • New proposal would improve Social Security’s finances and modestly enhance benefits

    Rep. Al Lawson (D-FL) recently proposed a piece of Social Security legislation, which has been scored by SSA’s Office of the Chief Actuary. The Lawson proposal is the second major Social Security bill in a month. As a reminder, the Social Security actuaries project a program deficit over the next 75 years of 3.54% of taxable payrolls.