US-trained Afghan soldiers defected to Iran after Taliban takeover: report

Michael Lee
·4 min read

Thousands of former members of Afghanistan's military were forced to flee the country into Iran in the final days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, raising fears that Tehran may pressure them to reveal sensitive U.S. military information and tactics.

"As the Taliban’s advance on Kabul progressed, there was no organized effort to prioritize the evacuation of critical Afghan military personnel who possessed unique knowledge of the U.S. military’s tactics, techniques, and procedures and could thereby pose a security risk to America if they could be forced to divulge their knowledge to a U.S. adversary," reads a report released Tuesday by Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The 120-page report, which was obtained by Foreign Policy, paints a chaotic picture of the final days of the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan, arguing the State Department was not prepared for the quick collapse of the Afghan government and the rapidly deteriorating security situation as the Taliban swept across the country.

"Today, we’re still reeling from the damage that was done last August, including emboldening and empowering our foreign adversaries," McCaul told Foreign Policy.

US ALLY STRANDED IN AFGHANISTAN LAMENTS 'POORLY HANDLED' SIV PROCESS ONE YEAR AFTER WITHDRAWAL

The report states that many Afghans abandoned nearly a year ago and forced to flee to Iran were elite U.S.-trained Afghan commandos with direct knowledge of closely-guarded U.S. tactics that are now in danger of falling into the hands of Iran.

Out of options and in fear of their safety as well as the safety of their family members while the Taliban increased its hunt for those who assisted the U.S. war effort, as many as 3,000 of the commandos ended up in Iran, which shares an over 500-mile-long border with Afghanistan.

"I think most of the Afghans that were in the commandos and other special units were really close to the Americans," Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense and CIA paramilitary officer, told Foreign Policy. "But if you had no option and the only place you could go to escape the Taliban was Iran, and they’re the ones that are going to pay your bills and be able to take care of your family, they’ll be hard pressed not to take that opportunity because they really have no options."

The U.S. conducted a large scale withdrawal in the final days of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, evacuating close to 130,000 Americans, Afghan civilians, and military personnel. But thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. during its time in Afghanistan were left behind, forced to navigate the slow and complicated special immigrant visa system that has long been plagued by backlogs.

SEN. GRAHAM RIPS BIDEN'S 'POLITICAL' AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL AMID TERROR CONCERNS: 'IT BACKFIRED ON HIM'

A White House National Security Council spokesperson told Fox News that the U.S. has been "proud to have welcomed tens of thousands of our Afghan allies and their families to the U.S. over the past year," adding that "the U.S. Government remains focused on supporting our Afghan allies under Operation Allies Welcome, including through P-1 referrals to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program."

"We will continue to welcome former ANDSF forces who have received a P1 referral and been found eligible for refugee status," the spokesperson said.

But the White House did not address the thousands of former Afghan commandos who fled to Iran and what security threat they could potentially pose, or if the U.S. has any strategy to extract those Afghans from Iran and prevent more former U.S. allies from fleeing to the country.

A source from U.S. Special Forces Command with knowledge of the withdrawal told Fox News that the concerns listed in the report are accurate, noting that the U.S. left many of the Afghan commandos with few options during the evacuation and that many of the U.S.-trained forces could have knowledge of U.S. military tactics Iran would find valuable.

TRAGEDY IN AFGHANISTAN WAS RESULT OF BIDEN'S 'AMERICA LAST' PHILOSOPHY

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Meanwhile, Afghan commandos who have fled to Iran have reportedly been receiving seven-month visa permits if they can prove their service in Afghanistan's military, but Iran is expected to renew those visas indefinitely.

The report comes as the Taliban has increased its effort to hunt down and kill former members of the Afghan military, with U.S. officials saying elite Afghan commandos are more vulnerable, potentially making an escape to Iran seem like a viable option.

McCaul's report concludes that the commandos have been forced to flee to Iran because they were abandoned by the U.S., arguing that the Biden administration still lacks a clear policy on how to evacuate those left behind.

The report notes that a State Department official in February said, "the issue of evacuating Afghan commandos ‘will be discussed in the interagency’ and ‘it all still remains to be discussed and determined," but as of last month there was still no plan in place from the White House.

The State Department did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya election 2022: Raila Odinga rejects William Ruto's victory

    Raila Odinga, who came second in the presidential election, says the process was a travesty.

  • Indonesia at 'pinnacle of global leadership', president says

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday hailed his country's growing stature on the global stage and reiterated calls for the Southeast Asian nation to be a "bridge of peace" between Russia and Ukraine. "It indicates that we [are at the] pinnacle of global leadership," he added. As head of the G20 this year Jokowi, as the president is known, has taken an increasingly active role in foreign affairs.

  • UN envoy seeks expanded Yemen truce to spur ceasefire talks

    The top U.N. envoy for Yemen said Monday he is intensifying efforts to achieve an expanded truce between the warring parties that would hopefully lead to the start of talks on a ceasefire and preparations for resuming a Yemeni-led political process. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council that the agreement by the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels Aug. 2 to a two-month extension of the truce continues the longest pause in fighting since Yemen’s civil war began in 2014. “Yemen urgently needs to avoid this scenario, and I call on the parties to make the choice to build the necessary confidence to avoid a return to war and to begin to build a lasting peace.”

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • Iraq's finance minister resigns over political crisis

    Iraq's finance minister resigned Tuesday, two government officials said, over the country's worst political crisis in years involving an influential Shiite cleric and his Iran-aligned rivals. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Finance Minister Ali Allawi resigned during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to protest the political conditions. Allawi's decision came weeks after members of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's parliamentary bloc resigned from parliament and his supporters stormed the parliament building in Baghdad.

  • Palestinian President Abbas skirts apology for Munich attack

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed no regret Tuesday for the deadly attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics a half century ago, countering that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. Eleven Israeli athletes and a German police officer died after members of the Palestinian militant group Black September took hostages at the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. At the time of the attack, the group was linked to Abbas’ Fatah party.

  • Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria

    The first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine under a wartime deal appears to have ended up in Syria — even as Damascus remains a close ally of Moscow, satellite images analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show. The arrival of the cargo ship Razoni in Syria comes after the government in Kyiv praised the ship’s initial departure from the port of Odesa as a sign that Ukraine could safely ship out its barley, corn, sunflower oil and wheat to a hungry world where global food prices have spiked in part due to the war.

  • Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report

    Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for months has had the advice in place as monkeypox spreads in the U.S. But it gained new attention after a report from France, published last week in the medical journal Lancet, about an Italian greyhound that caught the virus. The two men were infected with monkeypox after having sex with other partners and wound up with lesions and other symptoms.

  • An Oval Office incident from 2019 perfectly illustrates Trump's approach to state secrets, say ex intel officials

    What happened in the Oval Office on Aug. 30, 2019, perfectly illustrated President Donald Trump's approach to state secrets, say former intel officials.

  • Trump was so distracted by grievances that he never got round to returning secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago: NYT

    Sources told The Times the procedures for returning documents were ignored during the chaotic final days of Trump's presidency.

  • Ukrainian Air Force officials say that the whole of Ukraine is happy that the Russian army doesnt observe fire safety rules

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 13:17 The Armed Forces of Ukraine consider the explosions in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea to be "non-observance of fire safety rules".

  • Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘obviously’ going to be indicted

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted former President Trump will be indicted following a search at his Florida residence last week carried out by the FBI in connection with an investigation into classified information reportedly taken from the White House. “There’s nothing to see here, that’s the line,” Carlson said on his show Monday, naming…

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump’s likely big win today

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. HAPPENING TODAY There aren’t…

  • Ukraine Mercilessly Trolls Russia as New Blasts Rock Crimea

    ReutersRussian-backed authorities in occupied Crimea awoke to a shitstorm on Tuesday as explosions rang out first at an arms depot and then reportedly at an air base, sparking frantic explanations from Russian authorities who’ve traditionally tried to play down such setbacks.Ukrainian authorities went all in on mocking the aftermath of what they cryptically referred to as “demilitarization,” the latest blow to Russian forces on territory they perhaps erroneously believed was fully under their co

  • Split within Russian-led forces threatens to blunt Russian war effort, says ISW

    Another case of a refusal of fighters from Moscow’s sham “Luhansk People’s Republic” (“LPR”) to fight in Donetsk Oblast may indicate that proxy troops might not fully support the Kremlin’s expansive invasion plans, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 15 report.

  • Anton Lystopad, one of Ukraines best Air Force pilots, killed

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 08:19 Anton Lystopad, who was awarded the title of the best pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2019, has been killed in the war against Russia.

  • Video Of Trump Discussing Laws About Classified Info Aged Really Well

    A resurfaced clip from August 2016 shows Trump as a candidate vowing to make enforcing laws around classified information a priority.

  • Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him

    The Fox News host admitted that voters could reject Trump if he runs again.

  • Ron Johnson 'not overly concerned' about top secret information being leaked from classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago

    He said he thought Mar-a-Lago was a "pretty safe place," adding that he was "not overly concerned" if classified documents were kept there.

  • As a result of the explosion in Popasna, more than 100 Wagner militants may have died Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 16:32 More than 100 Russian mercenaries have in all likelihood been killed as a result of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner in temporarily occupied Popasna.