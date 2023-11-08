US transportation secretary meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Nov. 8, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported on X, the social medium formerly known as Twitter.

“Happy to welcome Pete Buttigieg to Ukraine,” Brink wrote.

“Our message today is clear: the United States supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

Later, the press service of the President of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had met with Buttigieg.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pete Buttigieg during a meeting in Kyiv on November 8, 2023 Office of the President

The two discussed the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure and the development of transportation capabilities to export Ukrainian goods to international markets. In particular, they discussed the creation of an alternative humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for the transportation of Ukrainian export products.

During the talks, Zelenskyy stressed that military support from the United States is critically necessary to reliably protect this corridor from Russian attacks.

Negotiations with the participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pete Buttidge in Kyiv. November 8, 2023 Office of the President

“We’re extremely interested in developing the network of Ukraine's railway transport, which is also important for strengthening our interaction with European countries,” the president said.

Zelenskyy and Buttigieg also discussed the establishment of joint production in the field of defense-industrial complex.

Pete Buttidge in Kyiv. November 8, 2023 Office of the President

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington has a clear plan of action to help Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion forces.

On Nov. 3, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States has initiated the delivery of smaller packages of military aid to Ukraine to maintain its support, while the U.S. Congress is in a "deadlock" on the issue of funding.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine