US Treasury Advertises for a Sanctions Guru to Avoid Pitfalls

(Bloomberg) -- Two decades after it began relying increasingly on sanctions to pressure adversaries around the world, the US Treasury Department is hiring someone to make sure those measures do what they’re supposed to.

The new position of chief sanctions economist will advise Treasury on sanctions’ influence on “fiscal and monetary policy, exchange rates, financial markets, banking, investment, foreign trade, energy, multilateral and bilateral assistance, official debt and related issues,” according to a job description obtained by Bloomberg News ahead of its posting.

The job comes with a salary of $150,000 and requires a Top Secret security clearance. It’s part of the Biden administration’s push to limit the unintended consequences of economic sanctions given their increased use and growing complexity. Sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war -- the first time the US has imposed such sweeping measures on a Group of 20 economy -- compounded those headaches.

“What we don’t want is someone just turning out 460-page academic papers,” Alex Parets, a counselor to the undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said of the new position in an interview. “It’s going to be much more kind of tailored and focused and practical on solutions, improvements, and then assessments.”

The successful applicant will head the newly created Sanctions Economic Analysis Unit. Treasury is also advertising for two staff-level economists.

It’s born of the Biden administration’s review of economic sanctions last year. It found that the US has recorded a 933% increase in sanctions in the decades since the Sept. 11 attacks, and that number only continues to grow as the US piles sanctions on Russia in a bid to roll back President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Successive US administrations have turned to sanctions as a policy of first resort as public appetite for military intervention waned. Sanctions have been used to combat drug traffickers, punish North Korea over its nuclear program, crack down on human rights abuses and deny Putin money he needs to fund the Ukraine war.

As a result, sanctions have grown ever more complex as their targets have grown larger and more sophisticated. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control now administers at least 37 individual sanctions programs, with some 12,000 individuals and entities designated as sanctioned.

One of the sanctions economist’s job will be to avoid major economic shocks like the one that beset the global aluminum market in 2018 after the US sanctioned companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, including United Co. Rusal International PJSC. The sanctions were lifted a year later.

Critics have said that sanctions programs are overused, difficult to manage and almost impossible to remove once put in place. Licenses are hard to obtain and, as a result, private companies simply stay away from any jurisdiction where there’s a whiff of sanctions risk, even in some cases where US policy demands a form of private sector engagement, such as on humanitarian or other grounds.

Treasury officials say the chief economist’s work will help ease some of those concerns.

The position of chief sanctions economist is well-suited for someone who has training in theoretical economics but hasn’t been in academia their whole career, according to Parets.

Instead, Treasury is looking for someone who has experience in markets and can translate the language of the private sector into government-speak.

The position has no academic requirements beyond a bachelor’s degree. Consideration also will be given to applicants with advanced degrees, though not necessarily in economics. A Top Secret security clearance will be required to deal with sensitive programs under the purview of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the Treasury agency that oversees sanctions.

