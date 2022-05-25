US Treasury sanctions international oil smuggling network linked to Iran

Olafimihan Oshin
·2 min read

The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the latest round of sanctions targeting an international oil smuggling and money laundering network linked to Iran.

In a statement, the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said that a group of Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials launched a network that facilitated the sale of Iranian oil for them and Hezbollah, a Lebanese-based political party and militant group, which generated sales worth millions of dollars.

The office also said that the oil smuggling network was run by U.S.-designated Revolutionary Guard official Behnam Shahriyari and former Revolutionary Guard official Rostam Ghasemi and backed by senior Russian officials and state-run economic organs.

The companies and business ventures targeted in the latest round of sanctions include Hong Kong-based energy company China Haokun Energy Limited, Iran-based Petro China Pars Co. and Lebanon-based Concepto Screen SAL Off-Shore.

The move comes as Rob Malley, a U.S. special representative for Iran, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that the outlook on a possible U.S.-Iran nuclear deal is “tenuous at best,” adding they will continue to reject Iranian demands that are far away from the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

According to a Reuters report, data showed that China’s purchases of Iranian-made oil have risen in recent years, with Chinese imports exceeding 700,000 barrels per day in January.

“The United States remains fully committed to holding the Iranian regime accountable for its support to terrorist proxies that destabilize the Middle East,” the department under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

“While the United States continues to seek a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will not hesitate to target those who provide a critical lifeline of financial support and access to the international financial system for the Qods Force or Hizballah. In particular, the United States will continue to strictly enforce sanctions on Iran’s illicit oil trade,” Nelson said. “Anyone purchasing oil from Iran faces the prospect of U.S. sanctions.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Envoy: Iran nuclear deal looks 'tenuous' but worth seeking

    The United States' top negotiator for Iran nuclear talks made the case to lawmakers Wednesday for sticking with what may be a last try for a deal reimposing limits on Iran’s nuclear development, despite Iran closing in on completing a bomb-capable nuclear program. Rob Malley, President Joe Biden’s envoy to negotiations aimed at getting the U.S. and Iran back in a breached 2015 Iran nuclear deal, faced lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

  • U.S. sanctions Hamas official and financial network, Treasury Dept. says

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Hamas finance official and a network of financial facilitators and companies that have generated revenue for the Palestinian militant group, the Treasury Department said. The sanctions target Hamas' Investment Office, which holds assets estimated to be worth more than $500 million, including companies operating in Sudan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, the department said in a statement. "Hamas has generated vast sums of revenue through its secret investment portfolio while destabilizing Gaza, which is facing harsh living and economic conditions," said Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes.

  • This Is Us creator drops more hints about 'simple' and 'nostalgic' finale

    "I think we've checked the boxes," Dan Fogelman tells EW. "I think you're going to feel a lot of resolution."

  • U.S. Treasury official heads to India to discuss Russian oil purchases

    A Biden administration official headed to India on Tuesday to talk with officials and private industry about U.S. sanctions, the Treasury Department said, as Washington seeks to keep India's purchases of Russian oil from rising. Elizabeth Rosenberg, the assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, will visit New Delhi and Mumbai through Thursday, a Treasury spokesperson said.

  • ‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Earns Season High in Ratings Demo

    6 million people tuned in for the emotional sendoff

  • U.S. says it imposes sanctions on Moscow-backed Iranian oil smuggling network

    The U.S. Treasury Department said the network was led by current and former Quds Force figures, "backed by senior levels of the Russian Federation government" and included Chinese companies and a former Afghan diplomat. It had raised hundreds of millions of dollars for Iran's Quds Force and Tehran's Lebanese allies Hezbollah, and helped Tehran support proxy militant groups, Treasury said.

  • Russia takes steps to bolster army, tighten grip on Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin issued an order Wednesday to fast track Russian citizenship for residents in parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, while lawmakers in Moscow passed a bill to strengthen the Russian army. Putin’s decree applying to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions could allow Russia to strengthen its hold on territory that lies between eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists occupy some areas, and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014. The Russian army is engaged in an intense battle for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

  • They thought Sandy Hook would 'wake up' the US. Uvalde school shooting proves it didn't.

    Survivors and families of those killed in the Sandy Hook massacre say they're retraumatized by the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

  • Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

    New U.S. research on long COVID-19 provides fresh evidence that it can happen even after breakthrough infections in vaccinated people, and that older adults face higher risks for the long-term effects. In a study of veterans published Wednesday, about one-third who had breakthrough infections showed signs of long COVID. A separate report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that up to a year after an initial coronavirus infection, 1 in 4 adults aged 65 and older had at least one potential long COVID health problem, compared with 1 in 5 younger adults.

  • Zelensky says Ukraine will fight until it regains all its territories after Kissinger remark

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Ukraine would fight until it regained all of its territories — comments that come after former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger remarked that Ukraine’s borders should remain as they were prior to the start of the Russian invasion. “When Ukraine says that…

  • Texas gunman: 'I'm going to shoot an elementary school'

    The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a fourth-grade classroom, officials say.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy With the Market Nearing Bear Territory

    Down more than 26% so far this year, the Nasdaq Composite has been in a bear market for some time, while the S&P 500 briefly entered into bear market territory last week. While it has undoubtedly been a difficult year for many investors, bear markets inevitably return to bull markets. With that in mind, investors should prepare now and look for bargains while a bear market is in full swing because investors with a long-term outlook are often rewarded.

  • Moldova's pro-Russian ex-president Dodon detained in treason case

    Moldova's pro-Russian former President Igor Dodon has been detained for 72 hours as part of a criminal case on high treason, local media outlet Deschide. MD quoted Moldova's acting Prosecutor General Dumitru Robu as saying on May 24.

  • ‘The Gray Man’ Trailer: Chris Evans Hunts Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s Most Expensive Movie Ever

    Evans plays a sociopath assassin opposite Gosling's CIA mercenary in the $200-million spy thriller directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

  • How This Is Us Ended After Six Seasons

    After six seasons and plenty of poignant highs and lows, the Pearsons have taken their final bow. Learn how This Is Us wrapped things up with a moving, cathartic series finale.

  • 8 takeaways from Day 5 of Bears OTAs

    The Bears returned to the practice field for the second week of OTAs. Here's what we learned from Tuesday's practice:

  • Beto O'Rourke Escorted Out Of Uvalde Press Conference After Confronting Gov. Greg Abbott

    "You're all doing nothing," O'Rourke said to Texas officials who were giving updates on the mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school.

  • Trump expressed support for hanging Pence during Capitol riot, Jan. 6 panel told

    The select panel has heard that, after "hang Mike Pence” chants broke out, the then-president expressed support for the prospect of hanging his No. 2, three people told POLITICO.

  • China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement

    China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a “game-changing” bid by Beijing to wrest control of the region. A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press shows that China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on “traditional and non-traditional security" and expand law enforcement cooperation. China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries — which would include the Pacific's lucrative tuna catch — increase cooperation on running the region's internet networks, and set up cultural Confucius Institutes and classrooms.

  • One place you won't find guns in the wake of the Texas school massacre? The NRA's upcoming leadership conference in Houston this week.

    An NRA memo said the restrictions were due to US Secret Service firearm guidelines as former President Donald Trump is slated to speak at the forum.