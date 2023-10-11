US treasury secretary says funding for Ukraine is Biden’s top priority

Funding for Ukraine, both military and direct budget support, along with resources for Israel, are absolute top priorities of the Biden administration, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 11, citing US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her press conference in Marrakech, Morocco.

“We’ve made that completely clear to (the U.S.) Congress, and we believe there is substantial bipartisan support,” Yellen said.

“We’re going to leave it to members of Congress to figure out how to move forward on the promises once a speaker is in place.”

She also said she’s receiving “some positive responses” to her appeal to other governments to follow the U.S. lead in promising more funds for the World Bank to increase its lending capacity.

The U.S. Congress should act swiftly to approve additional military aid to both Israel and Ukraine, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Oct. 9.

On the same day, it emerged that U.S. senators from both parties intend to approve an annual aid package to Ukraine worth between $60 and $100 billion in the coming weeks – much more than President Biden had requested.

Meanwhile, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing on Oct. 10 that the United States has sufficient capabilities to simultaneously support Ukraine in its war against Russia and Israel in its war against Hamas.

Helping Ukraine is in the interests of the United States because it requires far fewer resources than if Russia were to defeat Ukraine and spread its aggression to other countries in Europe,” Sullivan said.

Failure to support Ukraine could lead to the involvement of U.S. troops in direct combat operations, he said.

It has been reported that the White House and the U.S. Congress are actively discussing the possibility of combining aid to Israel with additional funding for Ukraine.

