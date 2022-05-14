The US Treasury unveiled a raft of new sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs, citing their role in the Ukraine invasion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Tabahriti
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth Rosenberg
    American government official
moscow kremlin
Russia's central government building, the Kremlin, in MoscowGetty Images

  • The US Treasury unveiled new plans targeting corrupt Russian oligarchs and their activities.

  • Plans published Friday outlined the need to close regulatory loopholes linked to shell companies.

  • The Treasury also wants to stop all-cash real-estate purchases, often used to launder money.

The US Department of Treasury unveiled a raft of new measures designed to unearth illicit finance on Friday, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine had sparked renewed efforts to close regulatory loopholes.

The Department's National Strategy for Combating Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing, pubished every two years, outlined plans to increase transparency in the US financial system and strengthen the anti-money laundering and counter the financing of terrorism.

In a National Strategy for Combating Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing report published on Friday, the Treasury outlined plans to increase transparency in the US financial system and strengthen the anti-money laundering and counter the financing of terrorism.

The Treasury took sweeping action last week, prohibiting US persons from providing accounting, trust and corporate formation, or management consulting services to any individual or organization located in Russia, making anyone engaged in such activity eligible for sanctions.

Speaking on Friday, Elizabeth Rosenberg, the Treasury's financial crime chief, said: "Illicit finance is a major national security threat and nowhere is that more apparent than in Russia's war against Ukraine, supported by decades of corruption by Russian elites.

"We need to close loopholes, work efficiently with international partners, and leverage new technologies to tackle the risks posed by corruption, an increase in domestic violent extremism, and the abuse of virtual assets," Rosenberg added.

The Biden-Harris Administration seeks to counter corruption, the report said, especially against designated Russian elites like oligarchs and their proxies, who have sought or are seeking to anonymize and hide bank accounts, securities, real estate, gold, and other assets.

The report said such individuals were attempting to "evade financial sanctions so they can continue to fund, support, and benefit from President Vladimir Putin's military aggression."

Insider previously reported that sanctioned Russian oligarchs had resorted to using an underground payment system, a move described as "desperate" by experts, and a payment system that has previously been linked to terrorist financing.

The Treasury also brought forward the need for greater controls in the real-estate sector, including additional scrutiny of all-cash transactions.

The Treasury identified a number of illicit-finance risks to the US financial system in March, which included fraud, drug trafficking and cybercrime – crimes that generate the largest amount of illicit proceeds.

The risks and deficiencies includes: "The COVID-19 pandemic, ransomware attacks, an opioid-driven overdose epidemic, domestic violent extremism, corruption, the increased digitization of payments and financial services, and the enactment of significant new requirements to the US framework."

It also takes into account "Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the unprecedented international sanctions and economic pressure campaign that have occurred in response."

Treasury officials have said that corruption has played a role in funding the Ukraine invasion, thus the importance to implement measures to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin and corrupt Russian oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin.

A Treasury official said during a briefing with reporters, per the Wall Street Journal: "Some of the most sophisticated money launderers and financial criminals in the world work on behalf of Russia. They take advantage of these gaps to move and hide their money, including in the US."

Rosenberg also said on Friday: "Strengthening safeguards against money laundering and terrorist financing here in the US will keep the international financial system strong."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury: Russia war bolsters need to combat illicit finance

    The Treasury Department laid out recommendations Friday for tightening laws to guard against money laundering and illicit threats to the U.S. financial system, citing the conduct of Russians backing the invasion of Ukraine as evidence of how loopholes are being exploited. Treasury’s 32-page strategy document outlines recommendations to close loopholes in anti-money laundering laws, combat the use of real estate for money laundering schemes and enhance information-sharing between the government and private sector financial firms. “Illicit finance is a major national security threat and nowhere is that more apparent than in Russia’s war against Ukraine, supported by decades of corruption by Russian elites,” said Elizabeth Rosenberg, Treasury’s assistant secretary for terrorist financing.

  • Antony Beevor’s Russia is a masterpiece of history – and a harrowing lesson for today

    On November 7 1917, less than two weeks after the coup that had brought the Bolsheviks to power, the journalist Maxim Gorky published an acerbic newspaper article. “The working class should know that they are to expect hunger, complete disorder, and protracted bloody anarchy followed by a no less bloody and dire reaction,” he wrote. “It must be understood that Lenin is not an omnipotent magician but a cold-blooded trickster who spares neither the honour nor the life of the proletariat.”

  • U.S. says working to clarify Turkey's position on Sweden, Finland NATO bid

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is working to clarify Turkey's position on Sweden and Finland's potential membership to NATO, the top U.S. diplomat for Europe at the State Department said on Friday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is not supportive of the two countries' bid to join the alliance. Erdogan said it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to support plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact given that the Nordic countries were "home to many terrorist organisations".

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarchs may resort to payment systems like those used by terrorists, experts say

    Hawala is an informal payment system used legitimately by migrant workers but has been linked to financing for the 9/11 attacks.

  • Over 200,000 Ukrainian children are studying in Polish schools, says First Lady

    More than 200,000 children from Ukrainian evacuee families, forced to flee their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, are studying in schools across Poland, First Lady Olena Zelenska said in a Facebook post on May 13.

  • G7 backs more aid, weapons to Ukraine in show of unity against Russia

    WEISSENHAUS, Germany (Reuters) -Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations backed giving more aid and weapons to Ukraine as they met on Friday in what Germany called a "powerful sign of unity" to deepen Russia's global isolation for invading its neighbour. The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a further 500 million euros worth of military support that should be approved next week by EU members, and expressed confidence that the bloc will agree an embargo on Russian oil. British Foreign Minister Liz Truss announced new sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's financial network and inner circle, including his ex-wife and cousins, and also called for ramping up weapons supplies to Ukraine.

  • Edison flags 'circuit activity' at time of fire that destroyed 20 homes, damaged 11 in Laguna Niguel

    The utility issued a report to state regulations saying that 'our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire' in Laguna Niguel.

  • Rebel Wilson Just Dropped Some Major Hints About Who She's Dating

    Rebel Wilson, 42, recently revealed that she's in a new relationship. So, who is she dating? Their identity is still a secret—but here's what to know:

  • Arkansas softball advances to SEC Tournament championship game for first time since 1999

    For the first time since 1999, Arkansas softball is going to the SEC Tournament title game. The Razorbacks defeated Florida 4-1 in semifinal matchup.

  • 'It would be a win-win': Lt. Gen. Doug Lute on Finland's NATO membership

    ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Lt. Gen. Doug Lute about Finland's attempt to join NATO and how such a move would impact the alliance and the world.

  • Trump says there is 'no way' Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter now

    Former President Donald Trump used Truth Social to respond to the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter buyout is temporarily on hold.

  • What's next for Brittney Griner? Former governor who helped free Trevor Reed hopeful.

    Ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who played a major role in freeing former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, working to bring the WNBA All-Star home.

  • China voices discontent with EU-Japan position on Senkaku islands

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that a joint EU-Japan statement that mentioned a territorial dispute between China and Japan was an attempt to smear China and interfere in its internal affairs. The statement, issued following a joint EU-China summit in Tokyo, expressed concern over the situation surrounding the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku islands in Japan.

  • Finns welcome NATO membership announcement

    STORY: President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement they hoped that the steps still needed for a decision would "be taken rapidly within the next few days". Neighbor Sweden is expected to follow suit."I think it's a great thing because it will bring more safety to Finland against Russian aggression and it also shows Russia that there are consequences for what you do," said Helsinki resident Niko Ohvo.The decision by the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War would be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades.Finland and Sweden are the two biggest EU countries that had stayed out of NATO, and Finland's 800-mile border will more than double the frontier between the U.S.-led alliance and Russia.Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO, threatening "serious military and political consequences".In Helsinki, Jyrki Uuraasmaa said joining NATO was the best "security" solution."Russia have been threatening us so many times, now again, so it's absolutely that we should join NATO because, you know, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin started it, so he is affecting that we are joining NATO now," he said.Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has caused a shift in public opinion in the Nordic region, with political parties that had backed neutrality for generations now coming to embrace the view that Russia is a menace.

  • S&P 500 Slump: What Does It Mean for Your Investments?

    The stock market has had a rough few months, and many investors are wondering what this might mean for their portfolios. The S&P 500 is down more than 17% since the beginning of the year. While there's no simple answer as to when this downturn will end or how much further stock prices will fall, there are ways to prepare.

  • Why the electric Ford F-150 Lightning's best feature is its amazing front trunk

    Ford's electric F-150 can hold plenty of junk in its frunk. You read that right — the Lightning has a front trunk, and I got to try it out.

  • Top 12 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the top 12 electricity utility dividend stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to Top 5 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy. Inflation is cutting deep into the pockets of everyday citizens across the globe. In […]

  • Russians working to improve their ability to blockade Ukrainian shipping on the Black Sea

    Russian invaders are making an attempt to increase their military presence on Ukraine’s Zmiinyi Island, in the western part of the Black Sea, in order to strengthen their ability to interdict Ukrainian shipping, said Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, during a press briefing on May 12.

  • Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

    Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Ukraine’s general staff said the Russians were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern Donetsk province in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was “entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.”

  • Weeds are a gardener’s villain. Chopping won’t do the trick, but this could help

    Early prevention is the key to success