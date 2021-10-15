US tycoon gets life in prison for killing of his best friend

Reuters

A former California police chief linked to a right-wing militia who faces felony charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot on Thursday asked a federal judge hearing his case to allow him to represent himself. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, hearing the request from Alan Hostetter, 56, former police chief in La Habra, CA, said he believed that if defendants represent themselves, "they have a fool for a client." But the judge said he was "not going to deny" Hostetter the right to represent himself.