US and UK accuse Iran of drone strike on oil tanker

Kaelan Deese
·2 min read
The United States and the United Kingdom on Sunday accused Iran of Thursday's drone strike on an oil tanker that resulted in two deaths.

In separate statements, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said they believe Iran was behind the deadly attack in the Arabian Sea. Israel first accused Tehran of issuing the July 29 attack, but Iran has denied involvement.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region," Blinken said.

BLINKEN WARNS IRAN: CLOCK IS TICKING ON NUCLEAR TALKS

Last week, two strikes were aimed at the merchant tanker Mercer Street. The first attack did not cause damage to the vessel, but the second strike affected the ship's crew rooms. One Romanian national and one British national died from the strike.

The vessel was owned by a company based in Japan but was managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Israeli officials alleged this was the reason the ship was targeted.

"There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior," Blinken said, while Raab added that "the UK condemns the unlawful and callous attack committed on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked the U.S. and the U.K. for their acknowledgments regarding the attack.

“Israel will continue to hold conversations with our allies around the world and work together to formulate the necessary steps needed against ongoing Iranian terror,” Lapid said, according to the Times of Israel.

In response to the attacks, British and Israeli diplomats will attempt to hold a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, officials told Axios on Sunday.

“Iran must end such attacks, and vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,” Raab said.

The U.S. will consult with governments within the region to develop an appropriate response, Blinken said, noting that it "will be forthcoming."

