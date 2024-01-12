US and UK begin airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

The US and UK have begun airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, according to reports.

The reports come following speculation that both nations would launch strikes against the Iranian-backed rebels in response to attacks by the group on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The Associated Press reported that more than a dozen sites used by the Houthis in Yemen were bombed on Thursday, using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, they said.

There have been reports of three explosions in Yemen’s capital Sana’a and raids were also conducted on several Yemeni cities in the early hours of Friday, an official from the Houthi movement said.

“American-Zionist-British aggression against Yemen launches several raids on the capital, Sanaa, Hodeidah governorate, Saada, and Dhamar,” Houthi official Abdul Qader al-Mortada said on X.

A National Security Council spokesperson referred questions from The Independent to the Defence Department.

The strikes marked the first US military response against the Houthis for what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since November, following the outbreak of the war in Israel. The Houthis initially began targeting vessels linked to Israel.

The HMS Diamond in the Red Sea (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA) (PA Media)

The attacks have disrupted international commerce on the key route between Europe and Asia that accounts for about per cent of the world’s shipping traffic.

The coordinated military assault comes just a week after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Houthis to cease the attacks or face potential military action. The officials confirmed the strikes to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

It is believed to be the first strikes the United States has carried out against the Houthis in Yemen since 2016.

On Thursday UK prime minister Rishi Sunak held an emergency cabinet meeting. Mr Sunak had faced calls to recall Parliament after top Cabinet leaders gathered at to discuss potential action.

Britain’s participation in the strikes underscored the Biden administration’s effort to use a broad international coalition to battle the Houthis.

More than 20 nations are already participating in a US-led maritime mission to increase ship protection in the Red Sea.

US officials for weeks had declined to signal when international patience would run out and they would strike back at the Houthis, even as multiple commercial vessels were struck by missiles and drones, prompting companies to look at rerouting their ships.

However, on Wednesday, officials again warned of consequences, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling reporters: “I’m not going to telegraph or preview anything that might happen.”

Speaking in Bahrain Mr Blinken said the US had made clear “that if this continues as it did yesterday, there will be consequences. And I’m going to leave it at that.”